We all have a favorite item of clothing. Maybe it’s a flannel shirt that’s so broken-in the collar and cuff are beginning to fray. But we refuse to throw that old favorite away because it brings comfort and satisfaction.

It’s the same with places. As an outdoors person, my favorite fit is Brattleboro, Vermont.

Tags


-

-
-

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.