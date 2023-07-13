We all have a favorite item of clothing. Maybe it’s a flannel shirt that’s so broken-in the collar and cuff are beginning to fray. But we refuse to throw that old favorite away because it brings comfort and satisfaction.
It’s the same with places. As an outdoors person, my favorite fit is Brattleboro, Vermont.
For more than 20 years, I’ve been going back to that southeastern Vermont town
to enjoy hikes, paddling on the Connecticut River, swimming in the West River or just soaking in the funky vibe of the town itself.
Here are 10 outdoor activities to enjoy in Brattleboro (and nearby).
1. Mount Wantastiquet.
A series of switchbacks brings you to the summit of this 1,335-foot mountain which rises from the banks of the Connecticut River across from Brattleboro in Hinsdale.
The hike takes approximately an hour. At the top there are wide views of Brattleboro and Green Mountain ski peaks to the west, including Haystack, Mount Snow, Stratton, and Bromley. To get to Mount Wantastiquet from Brattleboro, take Route 119 across the Connecticut River to Hinsdale, turn left immediately after the second bridge onto Mountain Road. The trailhead parking lot is on the right. Leashed dogs are okay.
2. Madame Sherri “Castle.”
Madame Antoinette Sherri was a Paris-born theatrical costume designer who entertained her Ziegfeld Follies friends from New York City at her “castle” in Chesterfield with lavish summer parties. The 15-room residence resembled a French chateau made of stone, with carved Roman arch windows and a chalet roof. The interior housed hundreds of figurines collected from around the world, elaborately carved furniture, and a carved cobra-backed throne chair. Often accompanied by much younger male friends, Madame Sherri would visit nearby Brattleboro in her chauffeur-driven cream-colored 1927 Packard to pick up supplies and shock the townspeople by wearing just a fur coat and pulling a wad of cash from between her breasts or a purse strapped to her thigh. But the fortunes of Madame Sherri and the summer parties faded as the era of Broadway musical productions declined. In 1959, upon returning to her summer home, she discovered the interior vandalized. Heartbroken, she left the castle and never returned. In 1962, the castle burned to the ground in a suspicious fire. Madame Sherri spent her final years living on welfare in a Brattleboro nursing home. She died in poverty in Brattleboro, a ward of the state. A crumbling foundation, part of an arched stone staircase, chimney, and steps carved into a ledge are all that remain of the Madame Sherri Castle. To get to the Madame Sherri Castle in West Chesterfield, from Keene take Route 9 west toward Brattleboro. Just before the green, arched bridges that cross the Connecticut River, turn left onto Gulf Road and continue for three miles to the parking lot (right). Cross the wooden foot bridge and bear right.
3. West River Trail. (See ELF 6/22/23).
The West River Trail, a former rail bed, is a 36-mile scenic path in the West River Valley of Vermont that includes an upper and lower section. The lower section is in Brattleboro and Dummerston. 3.5 miles.
The walking is easy and there are great views of the West River and interesting natural features along the way.
To get to the lower section of the West River Trail from Keene, take Route 9 west to Brattleboro. At the exit 3 rotary turn left and continue on Route 5. After 1.3 miles turn right onto Spring Tree Road. The parking lot-trailhead is at the end of a 150-yard-long dirt road behind the Marina restaurant parking lot. Leashed dogs are allowed.
4. West River Swimming.
The West River runs along Route 30 leading out of Brattleboro towards Newfane and Townshend. It has countless swimming and tubing spots. To discover them, drive north on Route 30 and see where other swimmers have parked their vehicles. One good area is below the West Dummerston Covered Bridge, about seven miles north of Brattleboro. There is a small parking lot next to the bridge entrance. Walk down stone steps to a gravel beach. Swim at own risk.
5. Fort Dummer State Park.
Camping, hiking, picnicking. 50 tent/trailer sites.
The park, located just outside Brattleboro, was named after Fort Dummer, the first permanent European settlement in Vermont. The original site of the fort is lost below the waters of the Connecticut River when the Vernon Dam was built on the Connecticut River in 1908. The Sunrise Trail is a one-mile loop that has a Fort vista about midway.
To get to Fort Dummer State Park, from Vermont I-91 take Exit 1 and turn right at the first light (Fairground Road). Continue past the high school, following the signs to the park.
6. Somerset Reservoir.
This is a genuine chance to experience wilderness. It’s a bit of a drive from Brattleboro, approximately 30 miles, but worth it. The Green Mountain National Forest encompasses 400,000 acres in Southwestern and Central Vermont. One of my favorite things to do in this nature kingdom is kayak on the Somerset Reservoir. This wild body of water, 2,000 feet elevation and nearly 1,600 acres in surface area, is located in the town of Stratton and unincorporated town of Somerset (population 3). The boat and kayak launches are at the southern end of the lake (Somerset Dam). Somerset Lake is a loon nesting area. To get to Somerset Reservoir from Brattleboro, drive on Route 9 west to Wilmington. From the Wilmington traffic lights, continue on Route 9 west for five miles to Somerset Road (right). Continue on Somerset Road (dirt/gravel) for 9.5 miles to the reservoir. Stay right of the dam and continue, past the boat launch area, to the gravel parking lot at the end of the road. Picnic tables and a porta potty are located here. No entrance fees.
7. Kayaking and canoeing on the Connecticut River.
Put in your boat along Route 5 north of town, at the confluence of the Connecticut and West Rivers. If you don’t have a kayak or canoe, rent one at Vermont Canoe Touring Center. 451 Putney Road (Route 5). Veteran’s Memorial Bridge at West River. For information, call 802-257-5008.
8. Retreat Meadows.
This is an area of open shallow water, a lake of sorts. It is a popular place to fish and kayak. It’s also a superb bird watching destination. In winter, the Retreat Meadows is frozen over and dotted with fishing shacks. There is often a cleared area next to the road (Route 30) that makes for some ideal skating. In 1908 the Retreat Meadows were fields where cattle grazed. With the construction of the dam on the Connecticut River at Vernon to generate electricity for local industry, however, the water levels in the West and Connecticut rivers were raised high enough at Brattleboro to inundate the lower-lying pastures. The Retreat Meadows is located off Route 30 one-half mile north of Main Street.
9. Harris Hill Ski Jump.
Challenge yourself by climbing the stairs to the top of the Harris Hill Ski Jump.
Feel the sensation of a jumper about to launch. The Harris Hill Ski Jump is an Olympic size 90-meter ski jump. Each year, usually the last weekend in February, a field of the world’s top up and coming ski jumpers from the United States and Europe compete for world records. The trailhead for the ski jump is at Solar Hill, 299 Western Avenue in Brattleboro. Solar Hill is near the Vermont I-91 access ramps.
The Lower Woodlands Trail leads to the ski jump. It is a 15-minute walk.
10. Retreat Tower.
The Medieval-looking tower was constructed in the late 19th century by patients and staff of the Brattleboro Retreat, the first hospital for the mentally ill in Vermont, today Retreat Healthcare, a psychiatric and addictions treatment center. But the tower has a tragic history in that it is believed that several patients ended their lives leaping from the 65-foot-high stone structure. Today the tower is kept locked.
The trailhead is located on Cedar Street off Western Avenue opposite Union Street. After you turn off Western Avenue (Route 9) continue on Cedar Street for 0.5 mile. Park at a metal gate and kiosk (right). A brisk 5-minute walk uphill on the Tower Road Trail brings you to the tower.
The Lower Woodlands and Tower Road trails are part of the 10-mile network of Retreat Trails. The trials are open to the public year-round for walking, hiking, running, mountain biking, and snowshoeing. After you explore the trails, visit the the Retreat Farm which has a goat playground, historic barns, Forest Playground & Storybook Walk for kids. Free maps of the Retreat Trails are available.
The Retreat Farm was originally intended to provide food and fresh air for the Brattleboro Retreat patients. Today the farm continues to raise animals and crops with the mission of connecting people to the land. The Retreat Farm is located one-half mile north of Main Street on Route 30 opposite the Retreat Meadows. Leashed dogs are welcome.
