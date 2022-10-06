Not all witches travel by broom. Despite the melting demise of the Wicked Witch of the West, some prefer to float on the water.
The second annual Marlow Witches’ Kayak Regatta launches this Saturday, Oct. 8, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with the witches taking to the water from 11 a.m. to noon. Additional fundraising and fun, seasonal activities for children and families will follow.
The first pointy-hatted Marlow regatta took place back in 2019, says Jeannie Merwin, the “chairman of the witches,” but subsequent recurrences were put on hold due to the pandemic. This year the event returns to entertain, bigger and better than ever.
When asked about the initial inspiration for the regatta, Merwin laughs.
“It was my crazy idea,” she chuckled, recalling how she had seen photos online of one held on a river in Portland, Ore., and thought, “We can do that!”
And so, they did. The regattas are held on Marlow’s Village Pond and the witches generally launch their kayaks from a homeowner’s private waterfront property. Spectators gather to watch and await their arrival in the village on the Route 10 bridge in the village, watching the witches pass beneath.
This year’s launch could be a bit more challenging due to the low water levels, Merwin said, but she jokingly asserts that the witches “can use their magic to get through.” The witches plan to gather around an orange canoe with a smoky cauldron on the water at 11:30, chanting, “double double, toil and trouble, fire burn and cauldron bubble” three times.
The 2019 inaugural regatta brought in more than 100 people to watch, Merwin said, and this year they expect even more attendees. With the foliage approaching its peak colors, there could be quite a crowd that gathers to take in the sight of witches on the water, surrounded by brilliant trees.
“It’s so amazing to see all the witches come around the corner,” she said. “It became a beloved event.”
Some of the witches are traveling from as far away as Connecticut and Massachusetts to participate. And although Merwin doesn’t know a lot of them, she welcomes the interest the event has garnered.
While time has run out to register to be a water witch for this year, interested witches can find more information online for future regattas at marlownewhampshire.org/2022-marlow-witches-kayak-regatta.php.
This year’s event is sponsored and presented by the Marlow Witches Regatta Committee, made up of Merwin, Pat Hersom, and two Parks and Recreation representatives, Jessica Mack and Faith Conley. There is a $15 registration fee for witches, proceeds of which this year benefit both the Frances Strickland Scholarship Fund and the Friends of Perkins Academy.
Strickland was a town librarian and the scholarship fund set up in her name benefits graduating seniors or adults returning to school. The Friends of Perkins Academy is a group of supportive teachers and townspeople who “do great things for the kids,” said Merwin.
Following the regatta, fun family activities are planned until 3 p.m., including raffles with amazing prizes, a silent auction, face painting, a pie sale, and a children’s costume parade that starts at 1 p.m. at the Oddfellows building. A broomball tournament was originally planned, but Merwin is unsure if it can be held due to a lack of participants.
Food is available for purchase at Aaron’s Specialty ice cream shop, less than a half-mile from the village on Route 10 South and the raffle winners will be announced at 3 p.m. There is a rain date of Oct. 9 planned should the weather be too stormy for safe kayaking.
Merwin believes that the regatta is the only one of its kind on the East Coast, at least based on her research of similar events. While the regattas are generally organized for entertainment, they also generally involve a fundraising component and that was always Merwin’s intention from the start, to follow the tradition.
Above all else, the regatta is about fun and fundraising in the name of community togetherness and Merwin stressed that the event has no spiritual undertones or scariness.
“We’re not real witches,” she said. “We just dress up.”
The Marlow Witches’ Kayak Regatta takes place Saturday, Oct. 8, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Marlow Village Pond on Route 10. The witches take to the water from 11 a.m. to noon. A rain date of Oct. 9 is planned. For more information, visit marlownewhampshire.org.
