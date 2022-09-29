Two of the five properties recently named to the state’s Register of Historic Places are cemeteries in Sharon, both the South and North Burying Grounds.

The older of the two is the South Burying Ground on Jarmany Hill Road, where the oldest grave, containing the remains of Josiah Robbins, is dated 1795. According to the state’s Register of Historic Places, this cemetery enclosed by stone walls on all four sides, holds the graves of many of the town’s earliest settlers. The most recent interment is that of Edith Wilson, who died January 19, 1982.

