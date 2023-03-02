Every outdoor person has special areas and favorite places they talk about. And most have a few secret spots they just don’t discuss. Unlike sites like those with a spectacular view that a person is eager to share, secret spots are those places a person simply wants to keep entirely for themselves.. These might be anything from a secluded pool for skinny dipping to a particularly productive blueberry picking location.
The most common secret spots are fishing holes. Every serious angler has them. I have a bunch—secret spot for bass, secret spot for trout, secret spot for horn pout and so on. I found my first secret trout fishing spot when I was a nine-year-old child. It was a certain place on a popular trout brook—right in the roaring rapids of a mill race. If I lowered my bait in this exact spot and gave it about two feet of slack line I could wait a few seconds and then set the hook on a nice trout. I was smart enough to not do this when anyone else was present. That spot would produce a decent size trout on any given day.
It may seem stingy to some, my unwillingness to share, but nothing ruins a good secret spot faster than letting someone else know about it. You let a good friend in on the secret and he has a good friend he confides in and the next thing you know you’ve been crowded out of your oh-so-good secret place and possibly lost a good friend in the process.
Telling a friend is the same thing as taking out an ad in the local newspaper. Secrets are supposed to be just that—secret. People soon learn the hard way how important it is to keep those hidden productive spots to themselves.
Hunters are another category of outdoors folk known to have their secret spots—for deer, turkey, grouse, woodcock or waterfowl. I’ve got a bunch. The thing about these secret hunting spots is all the other hunters want to know where they are. It’s common for a successful hunter to have hunting friends ask: “where’d you get it?”
Right. I spent a lot of time and effort finding that place and I’m just going to give it away. I don’t think so. Just to be neighborly I might tell a person what town I got it in, but that’s as close as I’m getting to giving away my secret. And yes, occasionally I lie. The thing is, though, when you get a big buck and they post your photo or the size of the deer and your name on the bragging board at the local sporting goods shop people suddenly remember where they saw your vehicle parked.
Having a secret spot isn’t enough. You’ve also got to keep it secret. I had one hunting spot where I used to have my wife drop me off and then I’d call her on my cell phone when I was done and it was time to come pick me up. That way my vehicle wasn’t parked there for all the world to see. Keeping a secret means occasionally employing some stealth.
Years ago my brother and I had a secret deer hunting spot in Vermont, a site where we regularly tagged bucks. One year I dragged out a buck in the snow. I was loading it on my vehicle when a gentleman from Quebec, Canada stopped to congratulate me. I could see him eyeing that drag trail in the snow as I drove away. The next year I went to that same productive spot in the dim light of opening morning of the deer season. As soon as I sat on my favorite stump people started chastising me for intruding on their spot—in French.
Every now and then I stumble on someone else’s secret spot. Many years ago I went ice fishing on my favorite pond and noticed a branch poking up from a previous fishing hole. I re-opened that hole in the ice and sure enough, it was an unusually productive spot, which was why that previous fisherman had marked it—so he could find it again. Of course anyone else could find it, as well. Might as well have put a sign up saying: “fish here.”
A good ice fishing hole like that might be the location of some kind of structure attractive to fish, perhaps an underwater spring. Nowadays I mark those places by taking a GPS reading.
In addition to secret spots I also have secret methods—ways of doing things that work in special places or circumstances.
