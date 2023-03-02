Secret Spots

Every outdoor person has special areas and favorite places they talk about. And most have a few secret spots they just don’t discuss. Unlike sites like those with a spectacular view that a person is eager to share, secret spots are those places a person simply wants to keep entirely for themselves.. These might be anything from a secluded pool for skinny dipping to a particularly productive blueberry picking location.

The most common secret spots are fishing holes. Every serious angler has them. I have a bunch—secret spot for bass, secret spot for trout, secret spot for horn pout and so on. I found my first secret trout fishing spot when I was a nine-year-old child. It was a certain place on a popular trout brook—right in the roaring rapids of a mill race. If I lowered my bait in this exact spot and gave it about two feet of slack line I could wait a few seconds and then set the hook on a nice trout. I was smart enough to not do this when anyone else was present. That spot would produce a decent size trout on any given day.

