Turkey season is upon us, and as folks run to the stores to find their holiday bird, some are stopping to run some seasonal road races! That’s right, we are talking about Brattleboro, VT’s Turkey Trot, and Keene, NH’s Wobble Gobble on this edition of Running Gravy.
Starting in Keene, the Wobble Gobble is entering its 45th run, to benefit the Keene High School Girls Cross Country and Track teams, including a college scholarship for graduating seniors. The event will be held on November 24th, Thanksgiving Day, and is a family race that welcomes runners and walkers of any age.
Originally entitled the ‘Cranberry Run, the Wobble covers 4-miles of mostly flat, paved roads, participants will set off in a staggard time frame; Walkers at 8:30 am, and runners at 9 am. The first 500 people to register will receive a t-shirt, and prizes will be awarded to the winners, while all participants are entered to win a raffle. For more information, and to register, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/NH/Keene/KeeneWobbleGobbleRun
Next up we have the Turkey Trot of Brattleboro! Originated in 1975, by John Dimick and Jerry Gagliardi, the Trot began its 45-year run on a cold rainy day during the Running boom of the 70s. The first Trot was host to 16 runners, each receiving a handmade certificate from the Founders. The following year, linoleum cards were the standard.
During the original years, participants would bring a gift to put on the table, which would then be distributed to the finishers in the order they finished the race. “One thing Jerry always did,” co-founder of the Trot, John Dimick, said while reminiscing on the event’s history, “He would add a couple of fictitious runners at the end of the race. That way no one really came in last. You could be sixty-seven, and he would say there were sixty-nine runners.”
Eventually, the event was passed on and taken over by the Red Clover Rovers of Brattleboro, and they are still in charge of it today. They maintain the classic 2-mile course on Upper Dummerston Road, and make sure the kids finish their 1-mile beforehand! The race takes also takes place on Thanksgiving Day and is slotted for an 8 to 8:45 check-in, so participants can receive their bib number.
The Turkey Trot welcomes kids in strollers; however, they request no dogs. While the race is FREE to run and is 100% volunteer, folks that would like a Bib and to be timed must register by 5 p.m. the prior Wednesday, November 23. All donations made to the event will cover expenses, and the remaining proceeds will go to support Groundworks Collaborative and the Vermont Foodbank.
