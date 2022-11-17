Turkey season is upon us, and as folks run to the stores to find their holiday bird, some are stopping to run some seasonal road races! That’s right, we are talking about Brattleboro, VT’s Turkey Trot, and Keene, NH’s Wobble Gobble on this edition of Running Gravy.

Starting in Keene, the Wobble Gobble is entering its 45th run, to benefit the Keene High School Girls Cross Country and Track teams, including a college scholarship for graduating seniors. The event will be held on November 24th, Thanksgiving Day, and is a family race that welcomes runners and walkers of any age.

