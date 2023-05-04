ROCKS IN THE REGION
“Rocks have a story to tell,” Fred Rogers told a full house at the Rindge Recreation Center. “The rocks beneath our feet came from twenty kilometers below the surface. The schists and gneisses tell us this.”

The Rindge Conservation Commission began its 2023 Earth Day celebration April 10th with a free talk on the geological history of the Monadnock region. Fred Rogers, professor of geology and environmental sciences at Franklin Pierce University and a member of the Rindge Conservation Commission gave the talk about the rock formations in the area and the ancient forces that formed them.

