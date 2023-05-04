ROCKS IN THE REGION

“Rocks have a story to tell,” Fred Rogers told a full house at the Rindge Recreation Center. “The rocks beneath our feet came from twenty kilometers below the surface. The schists and gneisses tell us this.”
The Rindge Conservation Commission began its 2023 Earth Day celebration April 10th with a free talk on the geological history of the Monadnock region. Fred Rogers, professor of geology and environmental sciences at Franklin Pierce University and a member of the Rindge Conservation Commission gave the talk about the rock formations in the area and the ancient forces that formed them.
He described crashing land masses, earthquakes, volcanos, mile-high glaciers and other events that beset ancient landscapes to create the world we live in now. The Granite State’s granite is metamorphic rock formed by temperatures of 500 to 700 degrees centigrade and the pressures equivalent to 5,000 to 7,000 atmospheres, according to Rogers.
The three basic types of rocks that make up our area are igneous, sedimentary and metamorphic. Rogers explained their creation. Igneous rock is from magma that cooled slowly; sedimentary rock is the result of sand and sediment eroded from the landscape “beaten up” by weather, stacked in layers and compacted; metamorphic rock is created when schists and gneisses are “pressure cooked” by the magma beneath the earth’s crust. That metamorphous is how limestone becomes marble through recrystallization.
Rogers laid out a timetable that started 4 billion years ago when the tectonic plates of earth’s crust had formed and began cycles of coming together and coming apart. Those major plates had formed a single large land mass, a supercontinent geologists call Pangaea. The interactions of these tectonic plates were the events that built mountains when they collided and rift valleys when they pulled apart.
Rogers described these continental collisions as “slow motion train wrecks” that took place over millions of years.
The collision that created our Mount Monadnock is called the Taconic Orogeny and it occurred about 440 million years ago, affecting New England and building the Green Mountains of Vermont and the Taconic Mountains of New York, as well as our hill terrain of western New Hampshire bordering the Connecticut River.
The Acadian Orogeny of about 400 million years ago created the Appalachian Mountain Range of eastern North America. These mountains were originally some 15,000 feet in height.
“They would have looked like the Alps,” Rogers said.
They have since been worn down by time and weather. At the time of these events the land that is now New Hampshire was located south of the equator. About 200 million years ago the supercontinent land mass called Pangaea began to break apart and drift into what are the continents and their positions we are now familiar with. This is the time frame of the dinosaurs.
“Everything is still moving,” Rogers said. “Wait long enough and it’ll all come back together again.”
That movement is measured in centimeters a year. It is still a matter of the continents moving apart as the mid-Atlantic Ridge is creating a new ocean floor. That process of continents pulling apart creates rift valleys and we have one in our region. The Connecticut River Valley from Greenfield, Massachusetts to New Haven, Connecticut is a rift valley that likely once extended further north but has since been filled with the sediment of mountain erosion.
“Dinosaurs once wandered up and down this rift valley,” Rogers said. “This area back then was northern tropics.”
Evidence of that activity can be found in Holyoke, Massachusetts at a Dinosaur Footprint Reservation where people can see dinosaur tracks preserved in the rocks right off the side of the highway, he said.
The final sculpting of the local landscape occurred during the ice age that started around 20,000 years ago and ended about 12,000 years ago.
“We’d have been under a mile or two of ice,” Rogers said.
The advance of the glacier has left striations, grooves in the granite where stones were moved across the landscape. Rogers said you can tell by feeling these striations the direction of the glacial advance. The grooves are smooth in the direction of advance and rough in the other direction.
The retreat of the ice age glacier created large meltwater lakes like the saltwater Champlain Sea of Vermont and the retreat also stewed large boulders called glacial erratics. The history of people in the region begins with the earliest Native Americans who likely interacted with Wooly Mammoths and Mastodons in a tundra-like environment.
