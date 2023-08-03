Riding the River Roads in Northfield and Gill, MA

Northfield, Gill River Roads 17.30 miles.
Moderate/Challenging. Total elevation gain 1230 feet.
This ride takes full advantage of the pastoral beauty of the Pioneer Valley on both sides of the Connecticut River.
This is a mildly classic ride that we’ve taken to doing once a year. Made even better by the opening of The Brewery at Four Star Farm tucked away on Pine Meadow Rd. south of Northfield village. The ride is beautifully pastoral, is marred slightly by some state highway stretches, but redeems itself with the variation between feeling tucked down by the river versus being surrounded by meadow and farm splendor. And there’s a great lost village along the way.
Start at The Brewery at Four Star Farms at 508 Pine Meadow Rd. You’re starting here so you can have a cold, locally brewed beer in beautiful surroundings at the end of the ride. If you’re here before the brewery is open, they’ll be a big empty parking lot. Lots of space even if it’s open.
Take a right on Pine Meadow Rd. and head south through cultivated potato fields. You’ll alternate between wide open spaces and shady tunnels just above the mighty Connecticut River. As you cross Four Mile Brook, consider stopping to walk upstream a bit to see the beautiful arched stone tunnel that the brook flows through under the railbed. You’ll pass a boat launch/recreation area and somewhere in here the road name changes to River Road. At about three miles, you’ll pass under the impressive infrastructure of the French King Bridge--very grand. Just around the corner take a quick detour down to the bike bridge over the Miller’s River giving you another view of the French King Bridge up high over the confluence of the Miller’s and the Connecticut.
Disappointingly, you’re not biking across this bike bridge, but instead heading uphill on Dorsey Rd. to take a left on Rt 2. This is as close to interstate-like traffic on a two-lane highway that you’ll encounter. Heavy traffic, big trucks, everyone going 65 mph. There’s a very wide shoulder though, and you do get to cross the aforementioned high up bridge. It’s about a mile and a half of concentration before you take a right on Pisgah Mountain Rd.
After this right, you’ll take another quick right to stay on Pisgah Mountain Road and you’re quickly far away from all that traffic. This road rises a bit and then drops into a little hemlock notch, traversing back down to the river valley below. There’s dark hemlock lostness and then you pop back into potato fields--wonderful quick transition over the last mile from traffic to lostness to cultivation. At the bottom of the notch, you’re back on River Rd. on the other side of the river. There’s a fairly long climb here, then the road changes back to pavement and you gambol along through farms stretching down to the river with mountain views in the distance.
At about 8 miles you’ll slide into Gill, a perfect lost village. People who live not very south in Amherst have never heard of it. Off the beaten path, lovely, one of the best restaurants around, and the starting point for a different ride. Note the odd construction of the cute town library. It’s made with cinder blocks because a local manufacturer of cinder blocks down the road donated the money and materials for construction of the library. I challenge you to find another cinder block town library in New England.
Take a right on Main Rd. and go up and down your way north. You’ll pass Upingill Farm, a fantastic farm stand with cheeses, savory pies, all kinds of vegetables, delicious pastries and more. It’s also the location of the very-cute-messy-toddler-eating strawberries-photo. Numerous other farms replete with sheep, cows, chickens and goats surround you on this part of the ride. You’ll eventually skirt the edge of the Northfield/Mount Herman (NMH) campus--a fine boarding school that all parents wish they could send their children to. Fun to detour up and knock around this beautiful campus.
Off to the right you’ll see a giant installation of solar panels. These contrast interestingly with the view of Northfield Mountain, on the other side of the valley, which hosts one of the larger pump storage facilities in New England. This is a contrast between 21st century and 20th century energy production. The pump storage project was a massive land excavation and landscape manipulation project built in the 1960’s. A giant reservoir was created on the top of the mountain and water is pumped from the Connecticut River up into the reservoir at night, during low power demand hours, to basically create a battery of potential energy. Then during the day, during peak demand hours, water flows steeply downhill through massive pipes and through a buried hydroelectric facility inside the mountain. Massively expensive and resource consumptive as compared to the photovoltaic arrays here and on the other side of the river. Hopefully this illustrates evolution in our electricity production strategies over the past 50 years. Oh, and by the way, Northfield Mountain has a great Nordic skiing trail network, open during winters when climate change hasn’t diminished the traditional amount of snowfall in north central Massachusetts.
After NMH, take a right on busy Rt. 10 for an unpleasant slog across the river to a right hand turn on Rt. 63. To minimize the amount of time you’re spending on big roads, take a quick left on Lucky Clapp Rd. and then a right on Captain Beers Plain Rd. for a quiet neighborhood break. Cross Rt. 63 and jog right on Jewett Rd. and then left on Upper Farms Rd. for a quiet farm break before you have to take a left on Homer Rd. to rejoin Rt. 63. and turn right. My friend Chris refers to this as the etch-a-sketch version of this ride because you could just stay on Rt. 63 the whole time. But in the spirit of finding backroads, I like this option. There’s another mile of Rt. 63, wide shoulder, until you can leave the busy world behind and take a final right onto Pine Meadow Rd. It’s all gravy for the last couple of miles, flat or slightly downhill until the towering hops on the right signify the end of the ride.
Brewery Opportunity
The Brewery at Four Stars Farm is a great addition to the local craft brewing scene. It’s located on an expansive hops farm (17 acres!) so it’s fun to gaze out at the vertically growing hops as you sip a cold lager. They also provide fresh hops to breweries across New England. The beers are sprightly fresh and there’s a wide range of seating options. The Bine Cutter IPA is citrus-y and delicious. Cozy outdoor couches in patio shade. Picnic tables with umbrellas, Adirondack chairs--lots of options. Dare I say it feels a bit Californian? In a good way.
Dining Opportunities:
Northfield and Gill
In Northfield, consider the Chatterbox Diner, if it’s open. It’s an unadorned diner, old timey, cozy and inexpensive. In its previous incarnation, they made a mean, too big for one sitting, turkey club with a heap of french fries. (I confess that the turkey club has become my go-to post-ride indulgence.) I haven’t tried it under new ownership, but it gets good reviews.
The sandwiches and hot dogs (Boar’s Head) at Mim’s Market are dependably quick and good. In season, Northfield Creamie always has a line out front. The vanilla chocolate creamie twist is a trip down memory lane for me. And the maple creamie can stand up to any of those Vermont concoctions.
For casual chic, head about four miles south to the Gill Tavern in the lost village of Gill, mostly a dinner place but they open by 4. This is one of our fave go-to places and we have designed bike rides to take advantage of this unusually fine restaurant. Great bar with local microbrews on tap. The food is locally sourced, the blue-cheese garlic bread is pungent, there’s always a few inventive things on the menu. The open, tiny kitchen allows you to watch the chef in action. One evening we watched him grate zucchini lengthwise, avoiding the seedy core, to make long spaghetti-like strands. These were sautéed briefly in oil and garlic to make a great side for a rib-eye steak.
