“A lot of people don’t understand how complex the environment is and how fragile it is,” said Katelyn Fournier, whose love of the outdoors inspired her studies at Keene State College.
A senior biology major with minors in both environmental studies and sustainability, Katelyn has put her passion to use in the world through internships at the Harris Center for Conservation Education, Boston’s Museum of Science and the Rhode Island nonprofit Save the Bay, as well as Sunrise Movement, which works to stop climate change.
At the Hancock-based Harris Center, she was one of four summer conservation interns who monitored vernal pools, assessed culverts for wildlife accessibility, inventoried tree species and checked in on campers at Spoonwood Pond.
“It was absolutely amazing,” she said of the experience, which solidified her career goal of working in environmental conservation.
She’ll launch her career three weeks after graduating in the spring, when she’ll head to Mexico to work as a climate change educator and youth empowerment volunteer with the Peace Corps. She’ll be sent into a community — she hasn’t learned exactly where yet — to focus on addressing environmental issues.
“I’ll be working in their school systems, educating younger generations on what climate change is and why it’s important to protect our planet,” she said. “I’ll be working with local businesses on green technologies and how to build more sustainable practices in their businesses. I’ll be doing outreach to the whole town, discussing what has already happened to their community in terms of climate change and how they can lessen the impact of climate change through specific practices.”
She’s particularly excited about the “youth empowerment” part of the job, because it will give her the opportunity to inspire young people to work to preserve the environment just as she has been inspired.
Katelyn, who hails from North Attleboro, Mass., agrees that one factor in her favor in being accepted into the Peace Corps’ elite climate change program is her outgoing style and unmistakable enthusiasm. Interestingly, she attributes those personality characteristics to her time at Keene State.
“When I started at Keene State, I was not like that,” she said.
Then she met Bethany Morin, the college’s director of alumni relations, her longtime work study supervisor and “an amazing role model,” she said. Morin’s vibrant personality rubbed off on Katelyn.
And then, she added, the faculty in the biology and environmental studies departments saw things in her that she didn’t see in herself. She particularly credits Cynthia Hayes, a biology professor and her advisor, and Fred Taylor and Karen Seaver of the environmental studies department — along with student government advisor Liz Cahoon, an associate director of admissions at the college — for bringing her out of her shell.
So, the once-shy freshman who was afraid to raise her hand in class is now vice president of the senior class, the biology department’s student ambassador, a peer tutor, an active participant in the college’s Alternative Break trips and a passionate and hands-on defender of the environment. That passion will carry her through her 27-month stint in the Peace Corps and then beyond to graduate school. Her current plan is to seek a master’s degree, possibly in wildlife conservation or geographic information systems (GIS), and into the working world.
“I’ve always had a strong connection to the environment,” she said, “starting from the days when I was young, and my family would go camping and boating.”
Now, in addition to appreciating the natural world, she aims to do her part to preserve it.
“I want other people to understand how much the planet has given to us, and how now it’s our turn to give back.”