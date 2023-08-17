For many kids who attend PlaneFest! at the Aviation Museum of N.H. in Londonderry, the event is their only chance to get up close and personal with a plane outside of “that one time of year when they get on a plane to go down to Disney World,” says Leah Dearborn, the assistant director of the museum. The goal of the annual event – happening on August 19 this year – is to “generally clue [these kids] in [to the field of aviation] and see if we can ignite a spark,” she explains.
So how do you get a five- to 12-year-old – the average age range of kids who attend the event, according to Dearborn, though she notes there’s no official age limit – excited about a future career in aviation? Bring in some really cool planes, for starters. There will be two on display at this year’s PlaneFest!: One is a two-seat RV-12iS light sport aircraft built by students at the Manchester School of Technology in partnership with the Aviation Museum of N.H. “It’s FAA certified and flyable,” Dearborn confirms. “It’s actually flown quite a bit at this point.” (Specifically to Florida, Georgia, and Wisconsin, the press release for PlaneFest! notes.) The plane will eventually be sold on the open market, and the proceeds will be invested back into the student program.
If you or your kid prefers historical artifacts, there will be a plane there for you too: a vintage PT-23 military training plane “flown and maintained by the New England Wing of the Commemorative Air Force,” the press release says. “The big draw of this [event] for kids is seeing the aircraft up close and being able to conceptualize and touch it,” Dearborn says, noting that seeing huge planes on the runway just isn’t the same as being able to get right up to the cockpit.
Of course, you can only ogle two aircraft for so long, but there will be plenty of other free outdoor activities for the whole family to enjoy. (Weather permitting of course – and if the really serious weather we’ve seen all summer comes to crash the party, the event’s rain date is August 26.) These range from Q&A sessions with pilots, aircraft mechanics, and air traffic control to craft booths where attendees can make paper helicopters, loop airplanes, pinwheels, and more. The event, which Dearborn says takes place on a different date each year, just happens to fall on National Aviation Day and Orville Wright’s birthday (he’d be 152 if he was still alive). To celebrate, there will be a cake at 1 p.m. and an Aviation Trivia Challenge with a focus on the Wright Brothers.
Also on site will be the EAA Young Eagles program, “which gives young people ages 8 to 17
the opportunity to take a free short flight with a local pilot at no cost.” It’s so popular that it is completely booked for this year’s PlaneFest!, though the press release notes that there are other Young Eagles events in the area to take advantage of. Not booked up is “the museum’s Rob Holland Experience, which uses virtual reality to take visitors along for a ride with Rob Holland, N.H.’s own international aerobatics champion,” according to the release.
And, of course, the museum will be open for even more aviation-themed exploration. (While the PlaneFest!-specific activities are free, it will cost the usual admission – $10 per person; $5 for ages 6 to 13, seniors, and veterans; children 5 and under free – to enter the museum.) The museum focuses primarily on New Hampshire’s aviation history, which is “surprisingly fruitful,” Dearborn says. “You would think that with New Hampshire being such a small state you could not fill an entire museum with [its] aviation history,” she says. “But we really do have a lot going on. Where the museum is today was a very active Air Force Base during the Second World War.” She also points to the careers of NH-natives and astronauts Alan Shephard and Christa “There’s a lot to commemorate.”
PlaneFest! Is happening on August 19 (rain date: August 26) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Aviation Museum of N.H. You can get more information at aviationmuseumofnh.org or by calling (603) 669-4877.
