For many kids who attend PlaneFest! at the Aviation Museum of N.H. in Londonderry, the event is their only chance to get up close and personal with a plane outside of “that one time of year when they get on a plane to go down to Disney World,” says Leah Dearborn, the assistant director of the museum. The goal of the annual event – happening on August 19 this year – is to “generally clue [these kids] in [to the field of aviation] and see if we can ignite a spark,” she explains.

So how do you get a five- to 12-year-old – the average age range of kids who attend the event, according to Dearborn, though she notes there’s no official age limit – excited about a future career in aviation? Bring in some really cool planes, for starters. There will be two on display at this year’s PlaneFest!: One is a two-seat RV-12iS light sport aircraft built by students at the Manchester School of Technology in partnership with the Aviation Museum of N.H. “It’s FAA certified and flyable,” Dearborn confirms. “It’s actually flown quite a bit at this point.” (Specifically to Florida, Georgia, and Wisconsin, the press release for PlaneFest! notes.) The plane will eventually be sold on the open market, and the proceeds will be invested back into the student program.

