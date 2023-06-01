Paint Splatter In New Hampshire

If you’re familiar with the many scenic walking routes in Keene, NH, then you’ve likely found yourself strolling through Greenlawn Cemetery. It’s a quaint little path with a number of knolls to traverse and is a peaceful resting place for a few notable figures. One such resident is Robert F. Gurnsey II, or Gurns as his loved ones called him, and he managed to paint his name on the world – as the inventor of paintball.
Born November 17, 1942, Gurns lived an outstanding life and left a lasting impression on everyone he met. A wonderful husband and father, Gurns also wore a number of hats over the years; from sailor to cook, and even a bit of a race car driver, he never turned down a chance for adventure and to do something daring.
And that brings us to the invention of Paintball.
Back in 1981, Gurns and his friends, Hayes Noel, a stock marketer, and Charles Gaines, a novelist, were having a friendly debate. The discussion consisted of who had the better chance of survival – city folk who were accustomed to a level of crime and danger, or country folk, who spent their days in the woods hunting for food. At the time, this was only speculation, until the trio stumbled upon a unique opportunity.
In an unnamed forestry catalog, they found an advertisement for a special marker that used paint to mark trees and livestock from afar. The tool had been developed by Nelson Paint Company to aid farmers and park rangers, but it sparked an idea in the men. Soon, the trio devised a game that would use these markers to settle their argument, once and for all.
Gurns then took charge, he wrote a series of rules, which would later become the basis of the game, and the men gathered their team. On June 27, 1981, Gurns, Noel, and Gaines, and 9 others, met in a Henniker field to play. The objective was clear – capture the flag without being shot and eliminated.
The competition was friendly, but fierce, and there was quite a mixture of players according to Charles Gaines, in an article for WBUR by Taylor Quimby (2018) - “We had a guy who was the best turkey hunter in the state of Alabama. We had a wild elk hunter. We had a Green Beret lieutenant. We had a venture capitalist from New York. We had a surgeon. We had a movie producer.”
The game lasted around 2 hours, with many of the men running around shooting at each other like wild toddlers, all except one. Ritchie White, a certified forester, emerged as the victor at midday after securing all the flags. And he did it without firing a single shot.
Soon after, the game gained media attention, and the trio of Gurns, Noel, and Gaines saw the business potential. They began selling starter kits under the trademarked name “National Survival Game” and contracted themselves with the Nelson Paint Company to provide guns and equipment. By 1982, the game had become so popular that Gurns opened the world’s first commercial paintball field in New Hampshire.
As of 1984, the survival game transcended its borders, adopted the name ‘paintball, and has since spent the past 40 years becoming a beloved game around the world. And while Gurns’ paintball legacy shines brightly, it is well worth mentioning that his family name extends further into history for the town of Keene.
As far back as, and maybe even further, the Gurnsey name has been found within the town - Gurns’ ancestor, Norris G. Gurnsey, established multiple eating establishments. Members of the family eventually ventured into the bakery business under the name Gurnsey Bros. & Co. and became renowned for their delicious Keene crackers. Over the years, the Gurnsey family expanded into bottling soft drinks, including the iconic Coca-Cola.
Without a doubt, Robert Gurnsey left his mark on the world and filled the shoes of his family before him. Unfortunately, on August 24, 2015, he passed away in Jacksonville, FL after a long battle with leukemia, but his memory lives on today through his children. Alongside them, paintball thrives, uniting people and forging unforgettable memories.
So, whether you’re an avid paintball enthusiast or a curious newcomer, remember to think of Gurns when you step into your next adventure.
