Paint Splatter In New Hampshire

If you’re familiar with the many scenic walking routes in Keene, NH, then you’ve likely found yourself strolling through Greenlawn Cemetery. It’s a quaint little path with a number of knolls to traverse and is a peaceful resting place for a few notable figures. One such resident is Robert F. Gurnsey II, or Gurns as his loved ones called him, and he managed to paint his name on the world – as the inventor of paintball.

Born November 17, 1942, Gurns lived an outstanding life and left a lasting impression on everyone he met. A wonderful husband and father, Gurns also wore a number of hats over the years; from sailor to cook, and even a bit of a race car driver, he never turned down a chance for adventure and to do something daring.

Tags


-

-
-

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.