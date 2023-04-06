Need a little more adventure and exhilaration in your life? Maybe it’s time to take a dip in some ice cold water!
Even in the middle of winter, Ezra Cushing of Keene finds himself searching for a place to submerge himself after a long hike, or after extensive training. But why? “First it was the adrenaline. It was the ‘wow’ factor, like, ‘let’s do something crazy and overcome something,’” Cushing explains.
“In high school we did some cold plunges for charities and then people just started doing it in the last three or four years that I was hanging out with in the outdoors. Eventually, you just get to that point where you’re not just jumping in and jumping out and you can settle in.”
According to thecoldplunge.com, “the journey to modern ice baths began around 3,5000 BCE, in one of the earliest known medical treatises, the Edwin Smith Papyrus. This papyrus outlined specific medical procedures and theories, notably including the use of cold applications for skin irritation.”
Experimentation continued through different countries with ice baths, moving from hygiene to treating ailments and fevers, until more recent years when it became a staple of sports medicine to treat inflammation and aid in muscle and joint recovery after exercise.
“In high school we did ice baths for recovery, reducing inflammation and swelling in sore muscles especially after doing hypertrophy training or any type of physical exercise to a level where you’d result in some swelling and inflammation in your muscles and joints,” Cushing said.
Not only can ice baths reduce inflammation and pain, they can boost your mood and help battle depression. “There’s a bit of clarity when submerged in an ice bath,” Cushing expressed. “Like breaking through walls. The same thing happens in a sauna where you are kind of testing your mental grit and strength that you have. It’s a short amount of suffering for a really good feeling afterwards. Both the elation of no longer being cold and then the exhilaration of ‘whoa, that’s a really cool crazy thing I just did!’”
“It’s cool to stand out after you submerge and then you can let your body naturally start producing extra heat — then you have to dry off and get into warm stuff right away,” he added.
Cold immersions are known to stimulate the Vagus nerve, which lowers the heart rate and reduces stress hormones in the body. “It releases a lot of dopamine when you do it. It’s a big adrenaline rush. Your body kind of kicks into overdrive for being in this foreign environment which is this evolutionary adaptation that allows you to make quick decisions in life threatening situations. So, when you get into the ice it definitely makes you feel like your life is going to end. Your lymphatic system kicks in and it’s just screaming at you, ‘hey man, can we not do this?!’ So, doing something of that intensity and repetitively doing that kind of thing allows you to adapt to stressful situations and achieve mental clarity in those stressful situations,” Cushing concluded.
When it comes to finding the perfect spot to plunge, Cushing recommends getting creative. “I would say it’s a whimsical thing. Usually, whenever we are out hiking, I try to find a spot. We will be down at the bottom of the mountain and there’s usually a mountain stream and you know the car is not far away. I have done Quechee Gorge, the lake at the bottom of Chocorua, and any run of the mill stream. Wherever is convenient.”
Cold-water plunges and baths may not be for everyone, and they could pose a risk to people with certain conditions. So, it’s important to speak to your healthcare provider before attempting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.