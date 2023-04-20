OPENING DAY
I was nine-years-old when I discovered Christmas came twice a year. In addition to the regular celebration, which to my young mind involved unwrapping those presents Santa left under the Christmas tree, there was also opening day of trout fishing when outdoor people unwrapped a whole new year of fishing.

That first opening day was rainy and cold and out of all the anglers drowning worms in the trout stream I fished, the only trout caught was a 6-inch beauty my new best friend reeled in. It was my first lesson about opening day—the anticipation and expectation seldom matches the reality.


