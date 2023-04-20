I was nine-years-old when I discovered Christmas came twice a year. In addition to the regular celebration, which to my young mind involved unwrapping those presents Santa left under the Christmas tree, there was also opening day of trout fishing when outdoor people unwrapped a whole new year of fishing.
That first opening day was rainy and cold and out of all the anglers drowning worms in the trout stream I fished, the only trout caught was a 6-inch beauty my new best friend reeled in. It was my first lesson about opening day—the anticipation and expectation seldom matches the reality.
I’ve since attended many opening days of trout season and the results have been … mixed. I’ve fallen in a couple times, once when there was still snow on the ground. I’ve caught my limit on occasion. More often I’ve gone home empty handed, wet and cold. I’ve fished during snow squalls and often contended with ice balls forming in the guides of my fishing rod. And the guy I go fishing with a lot has the habit of forgetting to put the drain plug back in his boat, which adds an element of excitement to the experience.
Nowadays trout fishing in many lakes and ponds is pretty much a year-round event—but for New Hampshire’s designated trout ponds, opening day is the fourth Saturday of April. And they close on October 15.
Some trout ponds aren’t “designated.” A local example is Laurel Lake in Fitzwilliam. To find out which ones are “designated” you need to consult the annual New Hampshire Freshwater Fishing Digest, available on-line or wherever fishing licenses are sold. Some local examples of designated trout ponds are Gilmore Pond in Jaffrey, Stone Pond in Marlborough, Dublin Lake, and Swanzey Lake.
If you fish on Granite Lake, or Nubanusit Lake, these are designated lake trout and/or salmon lakes and the opening day already happened. It was April 1.
Another one of my opening day favorites is also coming up soon. It’s May first, the start of the spring turkey hunting season, which lasts the entire month of May. What makes this opening day special is the time of year. Turkey hunting is limited to the morning hours and it makes me get out there for the sunrises. Everything in the wild is greening. The birds are back and early mornings are a riot of birdsong. And May is the month that wildflowers bloom—red and purple-throated trillium, bunchberry, lady’s slippers and so on. I always keep an eye out for the white blossoms of wild apple trees, knowing they will become a wildlife magnet when the fruit drops in the fall.
For those unfamiliar with the spring turkey hunt, only the toms, the male birds, are targeted. The season takes place at the end of the mating season and the traditional hunting method is to use calls to imitate a hen turkey in order to seduce a gobbler into shotgun range.
It used to be that opening day success was a mixed blessing. Taking a turkey or a deer on the first day was something to celebrate, but then the realization set in that the hunt was over. Recently, though, the turkey population increase in this area resulted in a two-bird spring limit. It used to be one. And the fall archery deer season now allows hunters to purchase a second, bucks-only archery license.
Anyhow, since discovering that first opening day as a child, I’ve since discovered there are a whole bunch more. There are opening days for seasons involving archery, muzzleloader and regular rifle hunting for deer, waterfowl hunting, upland game and so on. But it’s always the ones so close together in the spring that have me most excited about getting back into the outdoors.
