Ollie Ollie Oxen Free

When you think of a team, or of sports, what’s conjured in your mind is probably not some confederation of psyched up doodle-bobs (my girlfriend’s word for charmingly silly young guys). One would probably be met with something institutional, or bureaucratic. Something with coaches giving motivational speeches and national leagues and long lineages.
Shalem Bencivenga, the proprietor of Keene’s only skate store and assembler of its only skate team, certainly sees a difference between the sports of our collective common imagination, and the sport of which he is an ambassador… skating. A difference not of stature, but of institutional propensity. When Shalem, a charismatic man befitting of his profession as entrepreneur and barber, and I first sat down, he spoke eloquently of skating’s history in Keene and his dreams for a culture in which skaters can enjoy the emotional support of their more traditionally ensconced peers, saying “I was thinking of all the dozens of sports you think about growing up playing… soccer, playing basketball… any organized sport. There will be weekly games where your family comes and they watch the game. You root for your friends, you cheer on your friends. You celebrate their victories and you console them in their losses. It’s an opportunity for them to display their talents. And I thought it would be really cool to have something like that for skateboarding.”
It was in this spirit that he opened Ollie last spring, in the space occupied by the Cypress Street location of his barber shop. Shalem has been skating in Keene most of his life, and when the pandemic helped shift skating to historic levels of popularity, the planets aligned for Ollie to open. As the saying goes, ‘if you build it, they will come.’
Skate teams tend to generate from the most regular of the clientele of a skate shop, Oscar Garcia told me. Oscar, a down-tempo young man with an apparent interest in the esoterics of his chosen sport, which came through most when he was speaking on the technical aspects of a worn board tail and the nerdiness of freestyle skating (“skating for old nerds”). He and I chatted briefly while I was waiting for the other member of Ollie’s skate team, Tyler Clews (oddly enough a childhood friend of mine who I hadn’t spoken to in years and years). Oscar had started skating as a child, afflicted with adolescent boredom – “I was, like it, bored” - he got on the board and just never stopped. He was working at Ollie as a shop intern for his chartered high school.
In none of my conversations with Tyler, Oscar, or Shalem, had anyone mentioned an exact date when the team was formed. I’m sure I could have dug and dug on an Instagram account or on Facebook for the first ollie team video or post, but this absence of a mentionable date was just as, if not more than, revealing. When I asked Oscar when he joined he certainly didn’t have an exact date. He said it just sort of happened.
When Tyler got to the shop we sat down, he really kept his eye on the horizon. Tyler has the countenance of, I imagine, a really cool pop warner coach. Excitable, poised, and generous (he gave me a wide berth when I took us down around some bends during our interview). He really hyped the younger generation of skaters, singling out a willingness to experiment. Both he and Shalem cited a fervent optimism over the long fight for a new, cement poured, skate park on Gilbo Avenue, having been won.
So, it seems, skating in Keene was really looking up. New skate shop. New skate team. And, on the horizon, a new skate park. When asked about purpose, Oscar was concise, saying team membership revolved around non-corny advertisement of the shop. “You can’t just be like ‘go to ollie, go to ollie, go to ollie.’” Shalem hinted at some possible aim, at competitions or sponsorship. Mostly, though, it seemed to be all for the love of the game. For ‘boosting off’ the skate scene in Keene as Tyler put it. When considering the financial viability of putting a skate shop in an already existing barber shop, Shalem knew the haircuts paid the rent and “all the skateboards had to do was not lose money.”
