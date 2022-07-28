Ollie Ollie Oxen Free

Ollie skate team photo courtesy of Shalem Bencivenga. 

When you think of a team, or of sports, what’s conjured in your mind is probably not some confederation of psyched up doodle-bobs (my girlfriend’s word for charmingly silly young guys). One would probably be met with something institutional, or bureaucratic. Something with coaches giving motivational speeches and national leagues and long lineages.

Shalem Bencivenga, the proprietor of Keene’s only skate store and assembler of its only skate team, certainly sees a difference between the sports of our collective common imagination, and the sport of which he is an ambassador… skating. A difference not of stature, but of institutional propensity. When Shalem, a charismatic man befitting of his profession as entrepreneur and barber, and I first sat down, he spoke eloquently of skating’s history in Keene and his dreams for a culture in which skaters can enjoy the emotional support of their more traditionally ensconced peers, saying “I was thinking of all the dozens of sports you think about growing up playing… soccer, playing basketball… any organized sport. There will be weekly games where your family comes and they watch the game. You root for your friends, you cheer on your friends. You celebrate their victories and you console them in their losses. It’s an opportunity for them to display their talents. And I thought it would be really cool to have something like that for skateboarding.”

