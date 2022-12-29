Month-Long Hustle for Charity

Kelly Burns-Gallagher. Photo by Stacey Miller.

In a post-holiday world, we are left with little to do in the chilly month of January, and for most people, it’s a cold and boring time. That goes double for the runners of the Monadnock region! Left with no competition to strive for or ribbon to cross, competitors may find themselves feeling that mid-winter drag, and that is where the folks over at Sonic Edge come in.

This January 1st through 31st, runners across the region will be able to enter and enjoy Sonic Edges’ third annual ‘Hedgehog Hustle.’ Held as a Digital Marathon, the Hustle is a fresh style of race meant to keep them pushing and gives runners the choice of a cumulative marathon, 50-mile run, or 100-mile run, to be completed within the 31-day period.

