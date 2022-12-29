Month-Long Hustle for Charity

In a post-holiday world, we are left with little to do in the chilly month of January, and for most people, it’s a cold and boring time. That goes double for the runners of the Monadnock region! Left with no competition to strive for or ribbon to cross, competitors may find themselves feeling that mid-winter drag, and that is where the folks over at Sonic Edge come in.
This January 1st through 31st, runners across the region will be able to enter and enjoy Sonic Edges’ third annual ‘Hedgehog Hustle.’ Held as a Digital Marathon, the Hustle is a fresh style of race meant to keep them pushing and gives runners the choice of a cumulative marathon, 50-mile run, or 100-mile run, to be completed within the 31-day period.
So, what does the Hustle entail?
Well as stated before, there are three different mileage goals, and they are entitled as follows – The Hoglet (26.2 miles), The Hedgehog (50 miles), and The Bosshog (100 miles). To complete each marathon, runners must time themselves each day they run and then upload a file supporting that time to RunSignUp, a featured website. To finish, a runner’s total time must reach the preset goal and they can do this in any way they see fit; meaning that one day they can run 12 miles and another 4.
At the end of the month, all data is compiled and the results tallied, leaving those who finished with a Hedgehog Hustle medal in the mail, while those who excelled and charted in the top ten of each race will receive another special award. There are also several additional benefits, such as raffles and many other prizes for the top five men and women in each challenge.
So how did this unique style of race come about?
“It was conceived during the pandemic,” Stacey Miller, Founder and Managing Director of Sonic Edge said when asked about the origin of the event. “With the world shutting down, we wanted to find a way to keep our runners moving and engaged.”
She went on to say that they also needed to keep up their non-profit support. Having been in business for 10 years, Sonic Edge has helped to raise $100k for nonprofits all over the US, and with the shutdown, they saw that those would suffer from the inactivity. “We’ve built a great community to keep people healthy, and we use it to support those in need,” Miller said, “But it’s thanks to our driving force, Kelly Burns-Gallagher, that things keep going.
Those looking to make the run on behalf of charity will enjoy knowing that in this year’s Hustle, the primary beneficiary is Achilles Connecticut, a nonprofit for people with disabilities. Founded in 1983, this nonprofit’s goal is to connect athletes with disabilities or medical conditions, with runners without disabilities, helping them set goals and become more active.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.