As spring takes hold and more people seek new recreational adventures to help shake off winter, the N.H. Forest Protection Bureau is reminding everyone that there is a special category of hiking destinations across the state: New Hampshire fire towers.

The bureau maintains more than a dozen fire towers, from Pittsburg to Peterborough to Derry. While the hikes to some are challenging – up to three-miles round trip – others have a short walk to the base.


-

-
-

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.