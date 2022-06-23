Little Free Libraries—For the Love of Reading

Crime, romance, thrills, how-to, you can find it all and then some in your local Little Free Library, a neighborhood outdoor cabinet that encourages people to “take a book, leave a book.” The latest neighborhood library in my town of Rindge was put up recently by Linda LaChance beside her driveway on LaChance Drive.
A self-described “book-lover,” LaChance, the steward of her neighborhood library, not only shares her love for the written word, she also provides a guest book for patrons to leave a message if they so desire. It’s the second guest book. Ironically, someone took the first one.
Those written messages, left by both year-round and summer residents, have a common theme that can be summed up as “thank you.”
“I was first introduced to Little Free Libraries in Florida where my husband and I spend about four months during the winter,” LaChance said “I have always been an avid reader, and now that I have retired, I go through many books. I loved the idea of having a place in my neighborhood where I could recycle my own books and look for new and interesting books—sometimes even daily!”
Her Little Free Library was a birthday gift from her family.
“I try to check it daily to make sure it is well stocked and have traded books in and out over time to keep it interesting. I also try to keep a variety of genres to appease different audiences.”
LaChance’s library cabinet is just the right size for her neighborhood. The one across town at The Cathedral of the Pines is more than double that size, two side-by-side cabinets with an interesting selection of books, some of which concern war, appropriate for an organization memorializing the country’s war dead. Along with the novels there are diet books, cookbooks, and tomes about photography, macramé and juggling, among others. There was even an audiobook for anyone who would rather be read to than read.
Both these Little Free Libraries also offer children’s books.
Something the Cathedral provides, not found at most Little Free Libraries, are adjacent benches where a person can sit and read on the spot. The cabinets at the Cathedral were donated by the Stearns-Upton family, long-time supporters of the Cathedral..
While the small, two-shelf cabinets may, indeed, seem “little,” the Little Free Library is the self-proclaimed “world’s largest book-sharing movement.” According to the organization, there are 125,000 of them in more than one hundred countries and they share 42 million books annually. No library card is needed and those books are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The non-profit organization’s mission “is to be a catalyst for building community, inspiring readers and exploring book access for all through a global network of volunteer-led Little Free Libraries.”
The top three reasons to start a Little Free Library are to share the love of reading, build community and meet neighbors, and expand book access, the organization says on its website: littlefreelibrary.org.
The organization offers the outdoor library cabinet for sale through its website. Those cabinets come with a free charter sign. It also offers building plans for DIY construction and sells those charter signs for the do-it-yourselfers.
Stewards of the Little Free Libraries are charged with keeping them clean and stocked. The organization also offers a bookshop to help stewards get started. The website also offers tips on siting the cabinets, getting permissions, raising funds and handling vandalism.
Stewards are encouraged to register their libraries with the organization, which provides a map of their locations, which can be found on their website.
