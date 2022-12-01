If there’s one thing folks love to see more than Halloween decorations, its multicolored bulbs pulsating to a Christmas-themed orchestra in someone’s front yard. That’s right, the time of Christmas lights and light shows is upon us as we enter December 2022. Towns left and right has yards quickly being crafted into top-tier displays and over in Vermont, one organization was ignited with inspiration.
Quechee, Vermont is home to the Vermont Institute of Natural Science (VINS), a 47-acre nature center that offers in-school science education with live birds, wild bird rehabilitation, and all sorts of educational exhibits. Most recently, they developed the Forest Canopy Walk, where people can walk 50 ft. above the ground and experience life in the upper reaches of the forest. What does this have to do with lights you ask?
Simple.
November 25th marked their first-ever ‘Forest of Lights’ attraction. The staff of VINS took to the sky and covered the Canopy walk and surrounding woodland with thousands of festive lights for that extra layer of enchantment. “Charlie Rattigan, our executive director, had seen a bunch of light displays at zoos and other nature centers and thought we could do it,” Chris Collier, director of onsite programs and exhibits said when asked what initially brought up the idea, “Initially the plan was to use the meadow with Christmas Trees, but we decided to light up the canopy instead.”
He went on to describe that they thought it would be a unique way to get people comfortable with being out in the woods in the dead of winter, alone and out of their comfort zone this holiday season. “What could be more fun than walking that high up, in a sea of lights?” For the outing, visitors are invited to wander and stroll through the grounds and experience the tranquility that comes with the Canopy walk at night.
On top of the light show, visitors will also find several sculptures with spotlights that have been installed throughout the area including: Wolves, Turkeys, Deer, Owls, and other permanent installations the canopy already has.
The walk is scheduled to run from November 25th until mid-January and can be visited by pre-registered members of the public on Friday and Saturday evenings from 5-7 p.m. Visitors are asked to check in at the welcome center for snacks and beverages and to present the pre-purchased tickets. Proceeds from the tickets will be used to cover costs and support the organization, as the funding for the non-profit comes from gifts, grants, and admissions.
Collier also mentioned that the event is somewhat of a trial run, and they will be gauging the success by attendance and feedback, so if you visit, be sure to share so they can improve and bring this exclusively New England event back next year. For more information on tickets and times, or to learn more about the Vermont Institute of Natural Science, visit https://vinsweb.org
Other festivals of light in the area include the 3rd annual Southwest NH Tour of Lights, a “collaboration of local recreational departments working to highlight local and seasonally decorated homes.” The festival is a self-guided tour of Christmas lights through multiple communities and will conclude with a local prize drawing for each town. The festival will be available to view from December 10th through the 26th. Towns that will be participating in the event are as follows; New Boston Recreations, Troy Recreation Department, Antrim Recreation Department, Fitzwilliam Recreation Department, Peterborough Recreation Department, Town of Greenfield, Amherst, New Ipswich Parks & Recreation, Swanzey Recreation Department, Milford Recreation Department, City of Keene Parks and Recreation, Jaffery Parks and Recreation, Rindge Recreational Department. For more information on this, visit your town’s event page on FB.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.