As a new decade dawns, Volkswagen will release its first all-electric crossover SUV, the ID. Crozz, with a stated range of 300 miles and the first electric vehicle (EV) truck, Rivian, is expected to hit the market later in the year.
Volvo has stated it wants half of its sales to come from electric vehicles by 2025. Electric vehicles sales are rising with new car announcements coming almost monthly; driving ranges are lengthening as battery prices drop and technology improves. These aren’t just luxury vehicles either — many are priced in-line with new gasoline vehicles and highly economical when the federal tax credit and minimal maintenance costs are entered into the equation.
Thinking about an EV purchase is a bit different than the typical car equation. Looking at the sticker price isn’t the full story. Want to learn more about how to make a true comparison? Wondering about a plug-in hybrid, how they compare to their traditional hybrid car cousins and how they might save you even more?
Bring your questions about all things plug-in electric and come to the Monadnock Energy Hub’s Drive Electric Event & Fast Charge Monadnock Crowdfunding Campaign Launch Saturday, Sept. 14, from noon to 3 p.m., at the Monadnock Food Co-op in Keene for the answers. There will be private EV owners along with Nissan of Keene there to answer questions and offer rides and drives in the adjacent Whitney Bros. parking lot.
More interested in life on two wheels? There will be a Zero e-motorcycle and a Specialized e-bike on hand as well. It’s possible a converted electric go kart will also be on-site.
We are also introducing Fast Charge Monadnock (FCM) to the region with the launch of its crowdfunding campaign to install the first EV DC fast charger in the Monadnock Region at the expanded Monadnock Food Co-op parking lot. FCM will answer questions about EV charging stations, share why a fast charger is vital for the Monadnock Region and announce the kick-off campaign on The Local Crowd Monadnock website to bring the region’s first fast charger to Keene.
A DC fast charger is designed for all-electric vehicles like the Chevy Bolt, Nissan Leaf and Teslas, charging them in approximately 20-40 minutes compared to 6-plus hours on level 2 chargers seen now around town. FCM has already partnered with local businesses Beeze Tees Screen Printing and Keene Yoga Studio. These companies are championing our campaign and offering rewards for donations on The Local Crowd Monadnock website.
There are also other campaign rewards you can choose from. Make sure to check them all out. Can’t attend the launch? Visit greenmonadnock.org and learn more about FCM and find a link to the campaign website.
Nissan of Keene won’t only be showing off their EVs, they will be helping to promote a raffle donation of a child’s electric GTR-R35 ride-on car. Stop by, check out the child’s car and pick up raffle tickets for your chance to win. Proceeds benefit FCM’s EV fast charger campaign.
The child’s car will be located at Nissan of Keene after the event until Oct. 11 at 2 p.m. when a winner will be drawn. Purchase raffle tickets online, in-person at the dealership or at tabling events at the Monadnock Food Co-op during the coming month.
The Street Savory food truck will be at the event to provide food while you ride, learn and enjoy the vehicles, listen to music and talk with other organizations tabling on various subjects around Keene’s Ready for 100% Resolution and renewable energy for the region. The Frisky Cow Gelato cart will also be present to supply frozen treats. For nondairy options, Stonyfield yogurt will be available while supplies last.
Fast Charge Monadnock is an initiative of the Monadnock Energy Hub. The Hub is co-sponsoring this event with the New Hampshire chapter of the Sierra Club, also teaming up with the Monadnock Food Co-op, Plug In America, the national Sierra Club and the Electric Auto Association. We would like to thank them all for their support.
For more details and a layout of the Drive Electric Event in Keene, visit
driveelectricearthday.org/event.php?eventid=1998.
Mary Ewell is the Program Coordinator of the Monadnock Energy Hub.