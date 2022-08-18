A passing cloud thankfully shielded the white-hot sun and a slight breeze brushed my cheek. My kayaking partner - Curtis Carroll - was miles ahead of me down the Connecticut River on this sweltering July day. At least it seemed that way.
But feeling the cool, green grasses and reeds, and leafy tree branches overhanging the shoreline, I was in no rush to catch up.
Closing my eyes and drifting a short while, I felt like “Prince Caspian afloat upon the waves.”
I had planned this day on the water for some time now.
Curtis and I usually hike together but this stretch of the Connecticut River between Hinsdale and Brattleboro was known for its birdlife and intrigued me.
It was also known to be a good place to spy eagles.
Earlier in the day, Curtis had met me at the Prospect Street boat ramp in Hinsdale where we dropped off my car.
Then I jumped into his Subaru, two 12-foot Wilderness Systems kayaks fastened onto the rack overhead, and we drove west to just below the second old truss bridge carrying New Hampshire 119 over the Connecticut River into Brattleboro.
The historic bridges are online to be replaced by a new span.
On this day the construction was well underway.
We carried our kayaks to a sandy area on the shoreline and put in.
Soon we moved past towering orange cranes and other heavy equipment at the work site of the new 8-span steel girder bridge, a more than 40-million-dollar project, which will ultimately replace the historic bridges that have been around since 1926.
To me, the site looked painfully out of place - juxtaposed against the beautiful verdant backdrop of Mount Wantastiquet.
After moving past Norm’s Marina on the eastern shoreline, and a brief rest stop at a small island, we came to an old railroad truss bridge that arched above us like a rusting iron hulk.
“I can still see some railroad ties and rails,” said Curtis, tilting his head skyward to look at the decayed decking.
I wondered when the last time was that a train actually passed over the bridge.
The sight of a huge eagle’s nest perched on a tall pole on the shoreline followed.
We saw blue heron, Canada geese and other birds flitting about in the tall reeds.
Now I was feeling languid and drifting, staring at the black speck on the horizon that was Curtis.
I am used to having Curtis walk far ahead of me on the trail whenever we hike. But I know that I can count on him to wait at a location for me to “catch up.”
It’s a long-established routine we are both accustomed to.
Apparently, the regimen is the same on water.
I continued to soak in the lazy atmosphere of the river: shoreline reeds waving in the breeze, a family of Canada geese slowing skimming along the shoreline, the “konk-a-ree” call of a red-winged blackbird, driftwood “sculpture,” dragonflies and damselflies flitting about, and over hanging tree branches thickly covered with vines.
An unusual bird alighted on a dead tree branch ahead of me. I slowly paddled to get a closer look but he darted across the river. A kingfisher I believe.
In time, I caught up to Curtis as the earthy scent of wood filled the air.
“That’s the Cersosimo Lumber Yard,” said Curtis.
We knew the site of Fort Dummer was nearby. Fort Dummer, a wooden fort, was the first permanent English settlement in what would become Vermont.
It is now underwater near the lumber company located on the west bank of the Connecticut River. Near the former site of the fort is a granite monument which we would visit later in the day.
Curtis soon paddled ahead of me but I was content to slow my pace and enjoy more lush vegetation of the river.
Soon I found Curtis waiting for me on the shoreline. We took another break. I spent the time examining unusual pieces of driftwood. One resembled the shape of a dragon’s head. A sharp whistle signaled the approach of a train nearing Brattleboro.
After five minutes, Curtis again paddled ahead of me.
I crossed over to the New Hampshire side of the river.
This river section of Hinsdale is known as the setbacks - a premiere birding area of cattail marsh, wetlands, and mud bars overgrown with alders and willows. Hundreds of species of birds have been reported here.
I took time to paddle over to a patch of white-water lilies. There was also a patch of bright purple pickerel weed to admire.
Turning back out to the main channel of the river, I saw transmission lines of the former (Vernon) Vermont Yankee Nuclear Power Station (decommissioned in 2014) stretched out across the river in the distance.
In fifteen minutes I caught up to Curtis who was waiting by a submerged tree branch in mid- river. He was looking at his iPhone to figure our location on Google Maps.
The last leg of our trip involved entering an inlet and passing under a bridge that spanned the Fort Hill Rail Trail.
“Do you want to enter this inlet and portage over a strip of land or go around this big island and back up?”
“What do you think?” I asked.
“Let’s portage,” Curtis said.
We paddled into the setback. About 20 minutes later we carried our kayaks across the narrow strip of land. Five minutes more of paddling through a thick patch of white-water lilies brought us to a bridge beneath the Fort Hill Rail Trail.
Minutes later we were back at the Prospect Street public boat launch.
Fort Dummer was established in 1724 by Governor William Dummer of the Massachusetts Bay Colony. It was built to defend the colony against Abenaki and French attacks. In 1763 it was abandoned and dismantled nine years later. A granite marker was set to mark the original site of the fort but in 1901 was moved before the 1909 completion of the Vernon Dam on the Connecticut River, which flooded the area. Today the monument is a mile south of Brattleboro railway station located at the intersection of Route 142 and Cotton Mill Hill Road.
