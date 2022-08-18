A passing cloud thankfully shielded the white-hot sun and a slight breeze brushed my cheek. My kayaking partner - Curtis Carroll - was miles ahead of me down the Connecticut River on this sweltering July day. At least it seemed that way.

But feeling the cool, green grasses and reeds, and leafy tree branches overhanging the shoreline, I was in no rush to catch up.

Tags


-

-
-

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.