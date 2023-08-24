It’s Hip to Camp!

Looking for a unique camping experience? Have you checked out Hipcamp online? Hipcamp is a website that has hundreds of thousands of campsites that are available to book.
According to Lydia Davey, Head of Global Communications and Public Relations at Hipcamp, “Hipcamp is a platform that makes it really simple to get outside. We partner with private landowners to open access to some of the most beautiful private land in the world, to create brand new places for people to camp.”
Hipcamp started about 10 years ago when Hipcamp founder and CEO, Alyssa Ravasio, found herself very frustrated when trying to find a simple camping spot on a beach in California. So, she set out to create a place where people can easily find exactly what they are looking for and be able to get outside more and connect with nature. Alyssa attended Dev Bootcamp, an intensive 10-week coding training, and built a basic version of Hipcamp in 2013 before co-founder Eric Bach joined later that year.
Hipcamp has since grown into an amazing resource where you can book tent camping, RV parks, cabins, treehouses and glamping in Australia, Canada, France, the United Kingdom and the United States.
They cover all national, state, regional and Army Corps parks in all 52 states. Their website says that it comes out to 27,051 parks, 80,185 campgrounds and 401,195 campsites across the USA.
When looking for a campsite, all you need to do is type in the area in which you’d like to camp, the dates you will be camping and how many people there will be.
There are tons of unique options that pop up: yurts, floating cabins, tent sites right along a riverbank and so much more. There’s also a huge range of prices, so you are sure to find something within your budget.
Some things to keep in mind when camping is to make sure you do your research before you set out to camp so you can have a plan and be prepared. Follow the “Leave No Trace,” motto: travel and camp on durable surfaces, dispose of waste properly, leave what you find, minimize campfire impacts, respect wildlife and be considerate of others. It’s also very important to keep a close eye on the weather.
Not only can you use Hipcamp to find great campsites, but you can also use it as a landowner to allow people to camp on your land.
In order to have a live listing on Hipcamp and receive bookings, it is required you have the proper insurance in place. Hipcamp lists that there are two ways to be covered:
Leverage your own commercial insurance policy or qualify to be covered under Hipcamp’s own Insurance Policy. Qualified hosts will be protected for up to the policy limit for general liability claims per occurrence. This policy would be in excess of your homeowner’s insurance, and in the event you do not have coverage under a homeowner’s insurance, this would act as your primary coverage.
In order to qualify to be covered under Hipcamp’s Insurance Policy, you must never have been convicted of a felony; have no homeowner’s or renter’s liability claims against you in the past 3 years; indicate that you are not a commercial campground in your Host Dashboard; listed property must be in the United States, Australia, Canada, UK, France or US/Canadian territory.
Whether you want to add your private campsite to Hipcamp, or you’re a camper looking for a cool, new place to set up, Hipcamp is definitely worth checking out!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.