It’s Hip to Camp!

Looking for a unique camping experience? Have you checked out Hipcamp online? Hipcamp is a website that has hundreds of thousands of campsites that are available to book.

According to Lydia Davey, Head of Global Communications and Public Relations at Hipcamp, “Hipcamp is a platform that makes it really simple to get outside. We partner with private landowners to open access to some of the most beautiful private land in the world, to create brand new places for people to camp.”

Tags


-

-
-

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.