The biggest problem with ice fishing is that bitter winter weather that numbs fingers, toes and sometimes the desire to fish. The answer for many is a portable shelter with a source of heat.
Ice shanties, also known as bob houses, are a common sight on local ponds and lakes during the winter months, but they are slowly being replaced by more portable pop-up insulated fabric shelters. Both versions are designed to protect the anglers from the winter weather. Each version has its drawbacks and advantages.
The traditional bob house is a wooden structure built to house one or two ice anglers. They’re usually built on skis or runners and sometimes mounted on wheels, enabling them to be towed out onto the ice. Small stoves burning wood, coal or propane are common. One group I once fished with had a sauna stove in their bob house and would carve a tub in the ice, poke a hole to let the pond water in to fill it so those fishermen enjoying a sauna could take a cold dip to slam the pores shut.
Most have windows on all four sides so the inhabitant can see in all directions in order to respond when a flag goes up, signaling a fish has struck the bait on one of the tip-up tackles.
These fishing shacks range from simple shacks to protect the angler from the elements to elaborate small cabins with bunks, generators and cook stoves. In some places the shanties are so numerous they form small communities. Many are decorated in various ways. Often, they have a trap door in the floor so the angler can sit inside and fish within comfort using a jigging rod.
These traditional bob houses are towed out to a fishing spot and anchored to the ice to provide a fairly permanent fishing shelter. The state’s Fish and Game Department has a set of regulations governing their use.
“Bob houses must be removed from public waters, public property or private property no later than April 1. The owner’s name and address shall be plainly marked on the bob house and shall have 12 square inches of reflective material half-way up on the outside of each side.”
The advantage of the traditional bob house is it’s ‘permanence.’ The angler sets it up once and uses it for the season, perhaps moving it to a new spot occasionally. The drawbacks are the occasional need to pull it off the ice in advance of a thaw, the possibility of having it freeze in place, and theft or vandalism.
For those reasons, more and more winter anglers are turning to portable tent-like shelters. These fabric ice shanties are taken out each trip and set up. This eliminates the aforementioned drawbacks.
The drawback to a portable pop-up shelter is that the angler needs to set it up each time.
Kyle Richard of Rindge doesn’t think the set-up time is a big deal.
“It sets up in minutes,” he said of his Cabela’s 360 Thermal shelter.
Because the fabric shelters don’t have a lot of weight holding them down it’s very important to anchor them to the ice.
“If it isn’t anchored and there’s a wind, it can sail,” he said.
These pop-up shelters retail anywhere from less than a hundred dollars for a small one, or two person shelter to more than a thousand dollars for some multi-person models. Traditional bob houses are generally homemade handyman projects although an occasional used one is offered for sale.
One of the drawbacks to the pop-up version is the angler has to carry out equipment for each outing, where that equipment can be locked in a more permanent traditional bob house.
Either version offers the same basic benefit.
“It’s better than sitting out in the open on the ice, freezing,” Richard said.
