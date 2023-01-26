The biggest problem with ice fishing is that bitter winter weather that numbs fingers, toes and sometimes the desire to fish. The answer for many is a portable shelter with a source of heat.

Ice shanties, also known as bob houses, are a common sight on local ponds and lakes during the winter months, but they are slowly being replaced by more portable pop-up insulated fabric shelters. Both versions are designed to protect the anglers from the winter weather. Each version has its drawbacks and advantages.

