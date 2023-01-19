ICE SAFETY
Kyle Richard of Rindge uses an auger to test ice thickness.

Over the course of a half century of ice fishing I had never fallen through the ice—until last winter. I wasn’t even fishing. I was on my way out onto the pond to visit some friends who were fishing. The late February weather had featured a thaw and re-freeze, but I assumed that because the pond had a good number of people out on the ice it must be safe.

There was a fresh coat of snow on the ice, which can hide those potentially tender spots. I followed a trail of footprints showing where others had safely travelled. Maybe I found just the wrong place to step, or perhaps I’m a bit heavier than those who had gone before, but when I was about sixty feet from shore the ice gave way and both legs went in the water.

