ICE SAFETY

Over the course of a half century of ice fishing I had never fallen through the ice—until last winter. I wasn’t even fishing. I was on my way out onto the pond to visit some friends who were fishing. The late February weather had featured a thaw and re-freeze, but I assumed that because the pond had a good number of people out on the ice it must be safe.
There was a fresh coat of snow on the ice, which can hide those potentially tender spots. I followed a trail of footprints showing where others had safely travelled. Maybe I found just the wrong place to step, or perhaps I’m a bit heavier than those who had gone before, but when I was about sixty feet from shore the ice gave way and both legs went in the water.
I was carrying one of those collapsible chairs in a bag and my first reaction was to slam it down on the ice to catch myself from going more than waist deep. I gave myself a bit of a bounce and thrust one knee up on the ice ahead and used that perch to pull the other leg out. Once back on the ice I crawled away and stood, made a detour around that week spot and dripped my way back to the truck for a quick trip home.
I used my cell phone to let the others know what I’d done so they wouldn’t walk into the same spot on their way off the ice. And about then I realized that in spite of knowing better, I’d done just about everything wrong.
Instead of turning to go back the way I came, where the ice had already supported me, I kept going further out. And instead of spreading my weight and rolling away from the weak spot I stood up right away. I knew better, but nonetheless acted instinctively.
Here’s what the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department suggests: “If you break through, don’t panic. Move or swim back to where you fell in, where you know the ice was solid. Lay both arms on the unbroken ice and kick hard. Carry a set of ice picks. Wear them or keep them in a handy pocket. Once out of the water roll away from the hole until you reach safe, solid ice.”
The department offers the U.S. Army Cold Regions Research and Engineering Laboratory in Hanover’s “rule of thumb,” which is six inches of hard ice for individual foot travel and eight to ten inches for snow machines and ATVs.
Other organizations are more liberal. takemefishing.org says five inches will do for a snowmobile and eight inches to a foot is good for a normal motor vehicle. The Old Farmer’s Almanac says three inches is sufficient for foot travel.
They’re all talking about solid, clear, hard, black or blue ice. Ice thickness is only part of the story. That white snow or slush ice has only half the strength and river ice is fifteen percent less strong. Freeze and thaw cycles create weak ice. Currents, inlet and outlets and spring holes can create weak spots.
Dark spots indicate weak spots, but snow cover can hide them. Additionally, snow can insulate the ice and slow its creation.
I went back to that same pond on January 11 and found two sets of ice fishers and one snowmobiler. Ice anglers Kyle Richard and Frank Strasser of Rindge chose the pond because they’d been told it had the best ice in the region. That ice was “six inches, more or less,” Kyle said.
It wasn’t the best ice—white ice atop hard ice and it had been subjected to thawing and refreezing, but they, as well as another small group of anglers were comfortable on it.
They weren’t so sure if they would take a snow machine out there, though. That’s exactly what Neal Mainey of Jaffrey was doing, preparing to make some high-speed runs. He said he had measured the ice and found five to seven inches, which he felt was sufficient for his sled.
He said he measured it himself: “I don’t take anyone’s word for it.”
With a warm rain predicted this past Friday and varying temperatures the following week, it’s unclear at this time what kind of shape the ice will be in for Free Fishing Day on the 21st.
Here are a few tips to help keep you safe on ice:
Don’t go alone.
Keep dogs leashed near frozen waterbodies.
Carry gear on a sled, not on your person.
Test as you go by using an ice chisel or auger to make holes to measure the ice.
Carry a set of ice picks or belt knife to enable you to get a purchase on the ice to pull yourself out in the event you fall through.
