How Michael Frank Plans to Help Veterans by Biking Across the US

On May 29, Michael Frank will start the longest bike ride of his life. Beginning in San Diego and ending in his current hometown of Spofford, this is the inaugural ride of Frank’s aptly named charity, Mike Bikes the US. “I’ve always wanted to do one of these cross-country bicycle rides,” Frank says. Now that he’s retired, he has the time. “But I didn’t want to just go out and ride across the country for my own sense of pleasure. I wanted it to mean something.” So, Frank decided to find a way to combine his love of biking with giving back to the veteran community. Along with six other people (now his board of directors), Frank was able to achieve 501(c)(3) status for Mike Bikes the US. “The whole process of putting this charity together was much more difficult than what I expect the bike ride to be,” he says.
In the United States, military personnel often face a range of struggles after active duty has ended. The suicide rate for American veterans is almost double that of civilians, and some studies suggest it could be even higher than what is reported due to undercounting of drug overdose deaths. As of January 2023, U.S. military veterans in “acute suicidal crisis” can receive free emergency medical care, though a stigma in the community against reporting any mental health concerns persists. According to the U.S. Census, post 9/11-veterans have a 43% chance of having a service-related disability. While the federally reported rate continues to drop, there are still tens of thousands of veterans experiencing homelessness in the United States. All of this has motivated Frank to raise awareness for the plight of some of his fellow veterans. “There should be no veterans sleeping on steam grates in any city in this country,” he says.
