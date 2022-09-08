12.2 miles. Challenging. Total elevation gain, 1129 feet. A classically beautiful Vermont countryside ride with all the pastoral fixings. Classic elevation profile and really simple directions. To make it longer, start at the Guilford Country Store in the village of Algiers.

We like to start this ride at the corner of Guilford Center and Weatherhead Hollow Rds. in Guilford. There’ a little pull-off between Guilford Center Rd. and the Broad Brook. We park here because this means you end this ride with a glorious twisty downhill. Or to make it about three miles longer, you can start at the Guilford Country Store in the village of Algiers.

