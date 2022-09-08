12.2 miles. Challenging. Total elevation gain, 1129 feet. A classically beautiful Vermont countryside ride with all the pastoral fixings. Classic elevation profile and really simple directions. To make it longer, start at the Guilford Country Store in the village of Algiers.
We like to start this ride at the corner of Guilford Center and Weatherhead Hollow Rds. in Guilford. There’ a little pull-off between Guilford Center Rd. and the Broad Brook. We park here because this means you end this ride with a glorious twisty downhill. Or to make it about three miles longer, you can start at the Guilford Country Store in the village of Algiers.
Why is the biggest village in the eastern part of Guilford called Algiers? The story goes that in the old days, there was a running poker game with players from Brattleboro, Guilford and Marlboro. Seems like the Guilford card players were always cleaning up at these games. On one particularly hot night when the Guilford players fleeced everyone, one of the Brattleboro players said, “You Guilford boys are nothin’ but a bunch of Algerian pirates!” This was a reference to pirates from Algeria who at that time would prey on ships passing through the straits of Gibraltar in the Mediterranean Sea. Hence, Algiers.
From the aforementioned corner, head south on Weatherhead Hollow. This isn’t the kind of deep-clefted hollow you find in West Virginia, but rather more of a broad vale hollow. Regardless, it couldn’t be more beautiful. Open meadows and working farms abound between two well-defined ridges on either side of the hollow. You’ll pass the Guilford Country Fairground about a mile or so down. The road is mostly flat, a little roll-y, lightly trafficked, though you’re gradually climbing to a height of land about 3 or 4 miles south.
A note on the Guilford Country Fair. I studiously avoid most county fairs these days. They seem mildly seedy with boring big truck spectacles, cotton candy which gives me the shivers, and carnival rides that I now know too much about to feel comfortable on. But the Guilford Country Fair is charming and worth considering. There’s a good old fashioned tug of war competition complete with dousing with fire hoses, there’s medieval costumed revelry, much of the food is from local farms, and Guilford’s great local music scene is on display. It’s in a beautiful meadow on one side of the hollow. Feels like the best combination of the good old days and the good new days.
(16-18 September this year! Park at the fairgrounds and do the loop from there.)
The meadows abate, the forest closes in. Ferny glades crowd the maple-shaded road. You climb over the height of land separating the Broad Brook from the Keets Brook watershed and you cruise down to Weatherhead Hollow Pond. This is one swim option for this ride. Right at the end of the pond, and right before the Franklin Farm (great place to purchase hamburger, salad dressing, maple syrup and other farm products), take a right on Sweet Pond Rd. For the next couple of miles, you’re climbing steadily. There’s a nice alternation of climbing followed by flat-ish sections in the beginning. You’ll pass a beautiful old schoolhouse, attractive Vermont farmhouses, little tucked away meadows. You’ve got the upper stretch of Keets Brook to keep you company. And, in the fall, keep your eyes open for the bright orange-yellow Chicken of the Woods shelf fungi on some of the old trees below the road.
After the entrance to tiny Sweet Pond State Park about 2/3 of the way up, the climb becomes steady. I consider this whole climb from Weatherhead Hollow Rd. till you crest out at Abijah Prince Rd. kind of foreboding. It’s a climb of 450 feet and can get a bit tedious, but it’s beautiful enough to keep me somewhat distracted. Once you’ve reached the top, there’s a mile or so of relatively flat ridgetop cruising. Then comes the payoff. The next three miles of downhill are “Oh my God beautiful”--one of the prettier places in Windham County The goldfinches flit and white-tailed deer bound through well-tended meadows, the view stretches for miles. Sometimes I get choked up over the pure loveliness of it all. The woods close in and you’ll eventually merge onto Stage Rd. and continue your downhill flight till you enter the perfect lost village of Guilford Center. Stop a while and linger.
Guilford Center. My wife and I have done a lot of workshops right here in this village and there’s really more than meets the eye here. It has all the essential components-- the church, the meeting house, the historical society (very active) and the eminent Broad Brook Grange. A bit down Carpenter Hill Rd., there’s the Old Brick Schoolhouse #1 Unlike in most Vermont towns, most of Guilford’s 14 original district schoolhouses are still intact. This one is owned by the historical society. Peer in the windows to get a glimpse of the desks and original slate blackboard.
Across from the schoolhouse is the entrance to the Weeks Forest—a lovely walk with an engaging trail guide created by the Conservation Commission and 6th graders from the school. (Place-based education at it’s finest!) If you get far enough up this trail, you’ll get to the site of the Old Mineral Springs—it was a 19th spa where you came to “take the waters.” Before the schoolhouse, there’s the newly crafted Guilford Community Natural Playscape in the meadow on the right. Find your way down to the tiny beach on the babbling brook.
Enough rhapsodizing. Hop back on your bike and continue on down Guilford Center Road, past the road up to the Town Offices and the school. Here’s the promised dessert of this ride. With the babbling Broad Brook as your faithful companion you’ll coast the next twisty and turny couple of miles back to your car. It’s gentle enough to not have to touch your brakes much, but steep enough to be exhilarating. It’s the perfect end to a perfect ride.
This ride is one of 30 that will be included in Best Bike Rides of New England, written by the author and published by Countryman Press in autumn 2022.
Dining Opportunities
Hurray! for the country store revitalization movement in northern New England.
the Guilford Country Store is a shining example of this movement. In many little towns, the country store is the only store, and it functions as the diner, pub, old-timers-sitting-around-and-chewing-the fat venue, business lunch, meet your neighbors, place in town.
The country store was revitalized by The Friends of Algiers Village, a local non-profit with help from Mrs. Kramer’s middle school students at the Guilford Central School. The Harrisville General Store in New Hampshire served as one of the design inspirations for this renovation so see if you can identify some of the similarities
There are always chicken kabobs, delicious salmon, kale salad, great sandwiches. You basically can’t go wrong here, except that sometimes it’s hard to find a table. It’s a destination lunch spot when Brattleboro folks want to get out into the country. They just don’t agree to play poker here. The Philly steak-cheese sandwich is better than the originals. It’s a remarkably cheery place with remarkably good food.
Or, if you have a little grocery shopping to do, head back up Rt. 5, which turns into Canal St., to get your post-ride snack at the Brattleboro Coop. There’s a great café with fine soups and sandwiches. This Coop is really one of the great coops in New England with every organic and whole food imaginable, complete with hippie check out girls and boys. Gilfeather turnips and heirloom tomatoes abound. At one point in the late 20th century, the hip scene in America was described as being most alive in Berkeley, Boulder and Brattleboro. You can see why when you shop at the Coop.
Swimming Opportunities
You passed Weatherhead Hollow Pond earlier in your ride. It’s a bit marshier than I tend to like for post-ride dips-- lots of lily pads, pickerel weed, other emergent vegetation--but it’s right there and easily accessible. There’s a reasonably unmarshy swim access at a little gravelly spot at the south end. You’ll bike right by and you can assess its appeal.
If marshy doesn’t appeal to you, head back down Guilford Center Rd. to Algiers Village. Just down Broad Brook Rd., the brook passes underneath I-91 and tumbles across the slate belt. Parking for three or four cars here. Nice spots both upstream from the bridge and down below the falls. This is one of those pristine streams with silver/green water, so the water is always chilly and brilliantly refreshing. We were here once when someone’s car had just been broken in to, but that was only once. Worth the bit of risk, I think.
At a Glance: Weatherhead Hollow, Guilford Center Loop
0 miles Start at the junction of Guilford Center Rd. and Weatherhead Hollow Rd. Small gravel pull-off on the Broad Brook side of the road. Head south on Weatherhead Hollow Rd. (Alternative starting point at the Guilford Country Store in Algiers or at the Guilford Fair).
4.6 miles Just past Weatherhead Hollow Pond and before the Franklin Farm, turn right on Sweet Pond Rd. Climb for a while.
7.2 miles Crest out, almost at the top, at junction with Abijah Prince Rd. Continue on Sweet Pond Rd. The hills are alive with the sound of music.
9.3 miles After a long downhill, turn right on Guilford Center Rd., pass through the perfect lost village of Guilford Center and tumble down along the Broad Brook.
12.2 miles Arrive back at your car at junction with Weatherhead Hollow Rd.
