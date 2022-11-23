Holiday Gifts for the Outdoors People

High angled view of organized hiking gear placed on rustic wooden boards in rectangle format.

 Tom Baker / Adobe Stock

As an outdoorsman there are always things I want that will enhance my outdoor experiences but are just too darned expensive for me to justify, given the family budget. Somehow those items, some of them at least, end up under the Christmas tree. There was that Jiffy ice auger my wife bought me more than forty years ago to replace the old worn-out hand auger, for instance. And then, just a few years ago, there was its replacement, a silent, battery-powered ION ice auger.

Prior to those gifts every ice fishing trip had a chilling sweaty start as I labored to make those holes in the ice. Now I think fondly of my spouse every time I go ice fishing.

Tags


-

-
-

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.