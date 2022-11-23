Holiday Gifts for the Outdoors People

As an outdoorsman there are always things I want that will enhance my outdoor experiences but are just too darned expensive for me to justify, given the family budget. Somehow those items, some of them at least, end up under the Christmas tree. There was that Jiffy ice auger my wife bought me more than forty years ago to replace the old worn-out hand auger, for instance. And then, just a few years ago, there was its replacement, a silent, battery-powered ION ice auger.
Prior to those gifts every ice fishing trip had a chilling sweaty start as I labored to make those holes in the ice. Now I think fondly of my spouse every time I go ice fishing.
In case she happens to read this: Hon, I’m dreaming of a tent blind this year, something I’ll use during the spring turkey hunt and the fall archery season for deer.
Stuck as to what to give your favorite outdoors person this holiday season? Socks or gloves again seem lame? Looking for new ideas? Here are a few suggestions.
The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department has an on-line or in-person Shop Wild Store where you can purchase items like the department’s annual wildlife calendar, a subscription to New Hampshire Wildlife Journal magazine, mugs, and clothing items. The store’s New Hampshire Wild Eats cookbook offers 50 recipes for cooking large and small game, fish, seafood, game birds and waterfowl.
Most outdoor enthusiasts need a license. While you can’t purchase an actual hunting or fishing license for someone else, you can get them a gift certificate for one. The NHF&G store’s most popular item is their gift certificates, redeemable for items like hunting and fishing licenses, as well as their Hike Safe cards to save the cost of rescue if a person becomes lost or injured while enjoying the outdoors in the Granite State (people with a hunting or fishing license are already covered).
Magazine subscriptions are a good idea—Backpacker, Outdoor Life, Field and Stream and the like. With winter coming there’s a good chance your favorite outdoors person will have a chance to stay indoors and read, so the local bookstore is another option. Check out the sports section. If you can’t make up your mind, a bookstore gift certificate is always an option here, as well.
For many people the shopping experience is part of the fun. The only problem is having to overcome the urge to shop for yourself. Outdoor sports shops abound in New Hampshire, every area has one or more. If you can’t find what you want locally, try the big stores. If you’re looking to gift a backpacker, hiker, X-C skier or mountain biker, Eastern Mountain Sports has stores in Peterborough, Manchester and the Mall of New Hampshire. EMS has items like trekking poles, hiking footwear, packs, tents sleeping bags, and much, much more.
The biggest store catering to hunters and anglers is Bass Pro Shops in Hooksett. The closest Cabela’s in in Hudson, Massachusetts. And there’s always the Kittery Trading Post just over the Maine border at Portsmouth.
Dick’s stores no longer carry hunter’s items, but still cater to the other outdoor activities.
If the stores seem too far to travel, they all have an on-line presence. And if you can’t quite make up your mind, they also offer gift certificates.
Don’t forget the little things. Stocking Stuffers can be fun to shop for: pocketknife, tick removal tool, a couple of those inexpensive clear plastic rain ponchos, mini first aid kit, space blanket, multi tool, fire starters like waterproof matches and flint and steel, and so on.
However you choose to go about it—happy holiday shopping.
