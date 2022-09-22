Hiking the White Ledges in Temple
Joe Adamowicz

Sometimes a big-time view results from a small hiking effort. That’s the case with the White Ledges in Temple.

The White Ledges - a quartz outcrop about 200 feet long - offers the hiker an eye-popping view of south-central New Hampshire, stretching from Pack Monadnock Mountain in Peterborough to Joe English Hill in New Boston. A one-half mile hike on an old woods road brings you to this sweeping vista.

