Hiking the White Ledges in Temple

Sometimes a big-time view results from a small hiking effort. That’s the case with the White Ledges in Temple.
The White Ledges - a quartz outcrop about 200 feet long - offers the hiker an eye-popping view of south-central New Hampshire, stretching from Pack Monadnock Mountain in Peterborough to Joe English Hill in New Boston. A one-half mile hike on an old woods road brings you to this sweeping vista.
At the trailhead, a kiosk displays information about the White Ledges, sometimes called the Kendall Ledges. In 1975, Abbie Kendall (Mrs. Charles) Fish deeded the property - which had been in her family nearly two centuries - to the town of Temple. A photo taken in 1968 shows Fish and two friends on the ledges enjoying the view. There is also an excerpt from “A History of Temple New Hampshire 1768 -1976” that reads in part: “After the building of the District 4 schoolhouse in 1855, schoolchildren used to climb up to this ledge, which is behind the site of that old school, to explore, and carry home any pieces of the beautiful quartz that they could pick up or break off. Sometimes the more rare rose-quartz can be found as part of this ledge formation.”
I started out on an old woods road which was bordered by tall oak trees and an impressive stone wall.
At first the footing was on a bouldery surface but quickly changed over to a grassy path.
Beyond the stone wall to the right was a field.
The trail continued downhill as a few hemlock trees began to appear. Soon I passed piles of boulders spread out next to the stone walls. There was also an adjoining stone wall that branched off from the stone wall paralleling the trail in a perpendicular fashion.
Ten minutes from the start of the hike, about one-quarter mile, I reached a metal gate.
Stepping around the barrier, I continued on the trail which moved through a hemlock forest.
The soft needles now covering the surface of the trail were a welcome relief to my feet.
Soon large pine trees appeared alongside the hemlock.
I noticed - it’s pretty obvious - the contrast between the 8-inch long pine cones and the 3/4-inch hemlock cones that lay scattered on the trail.
Minutes later I arrived at an open sunny area.
The trail narrowed as it moved past ferns, dewberry, scrub oak and maple, and blueberry and blackberry bushes.
Just ahead lay the White Ledges.
The big white rock was a startling sight, after emerging from the shaded woods.
As I climbed the rounded quartz ledge, an even bigger surprise began to emerge - the sweeping view to the northeast. The vista started with the Wapack Range and Lyndeborough Mountains. It continued to Joe English Hill in New Boston. South Uncanoonuc Mountain in Goffstown was to the right of Joe English Hill.
To the east lay Milford and Nashua in the distance. I also saw a small strip of road (Route 101) enveloped by a sea of green. In the foreground, a line of tall white birch trees offered a nice backdrop for a bed of green ferns.
Next, I climbed to the top of the rock outcrop and looked to the NW. I was treated to a great view of Pack Monadnock Mountain with its antennae towers.
After taking in the view, I took some time to examine the ledge itself. The big white (quartz) rock was splotched with pale green-gray lichen and criss crossed with an interesting pattern of fissures, striations, lines and cracks.
To get to the White Ledges from the intersection of Routes 101 and 12 in Keene, drive on Route 101 east for 18.8 miles to the traffic lights (Routes 101/202) in Peterborough. From the traffic lights, continue on Route 101 east for 3.9 miles to Miller State Park (left). From Miller State Park, continue on Route 101 east for 1.8 miles to Route 45 (right). Turn onto Route 45. After 0.1 mile you will pass Lithia Springs Road (right). Continue 0.3 mile and turn left onto Howard Hill Road. The trailhead is located 0.1 mile farther (left).
After your hike you may want to investigate the scene of a “scandal” that took place at Pack Monadnock Lithia Spring owned by Sidney Scammon. For 20 years, Scammon bottled and sold the water, proclaiming it was the most wonderful natural spring water known in the world. People came from miles around to seek out the curative powers of the spring as a remedy for kidney trouble, eczema, indigestion, and dyspepsia.
Wagonloads of bottled water were shipped throughout the country. The site also gained renown as a popular recreation area and picnic grove. In 1911, however, Scammon was caught mixing bottled lithium to the spring water.
When news of this deception got out, the crafty entrepreneur beat a hasty retreat to Malden, Massachusetts. Shortly afterwards, a portable lumber sawmill company bought the property and removed the grove of great pines. The spring was bulldozed for a sandpit, and Temple’s most acclaimed landmark was no more.
I decided to check out the location of Lithia Spring. Returning to Lithia Spring (gravel) Road, I drove a short distance before tree branches started to close in on my car. Abandoning the vehicle, I walked down what was now a woods road and shortly came to a small sand pit area. I found no trace of a spring.
For years, I lived in Wilton and really appreciated that small town’s accessibility to hiking trails.
The Wapack Trail was located right up the road, and Nature Preserves like the Heald Tract and Sheldrick Forest, were practically in my back yard. During my time in town, I hiked the area thoroughly and was positive I knew the location of every local trail. But recently, after striking up a conversation with a Wilton native, I learned about the White Ledges in the neighboring town of Temple. That information took me by surprise. But at the same time, I was elated to discover another great place to hike in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.