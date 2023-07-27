Having Fun in the Water is What Summer is all About!

One thing New Hampshire has in an abundance of is water — rivers, streams, ponds and lakes. There are so many ways to enjoy these places and keep cool when the sun is hot and the humidity is high.
If you’re not into the natural bodies of water and consider yourself a pool-only person — there are definitely plenty of options there as well. Have small children? Splash pads have been rising in popularity and you are bound to find a few along your journeys.
Here are some great ways to keep cool this summer and have fun in the sun.
Backyard Pools
Whether you already have an inground or above ground pool, or you are thinking of taking the plunge, there are a few must have items and some to-dos you will have to put on your list. They are worth the effort if you love swimming and cooling off in the summer.
When diving into running a pool in your backyard, you will first need to make sure that you are able to, or that you can hire a company to handle the pool maintenance. Many places like Clearwater Pool and Spa in Swanzey not only offer maintenance services, they also sell and install pools and have everything you’d need to keep up with your pool.
Another really important part of pool ownership is making sure you follow all the safety guidelines. It’s important that if you have children that they are not able to get to the pool when there is not an adult to watch them. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has many great recommendations about preventing drowning, handling pool chemicals safely and killing germs in your pool. For detailed information check out their website at www.cdc.gov.
Water Sports
Water sports such as canoeing, kayaking, paddleboarding can be a fun and relatively easy way to get out on the water and get a little exercise. But water sports don’t have to end right there. Places like Parafunalia in Guilford have so many cool and exciting water sports equipment it’s hard to list them all. If you’re looking for something fun and different, they have water trampolines, wakeboarding, tubes and towables, water mats and water-skiing equipment.
If you are unsure if you would like something like kayaking or canoeing, there are many places near local bodies of water that offer rentals, lessons and excursions. Monadnock Paddle in Fitzwilliam has many different rental options — including tandem kayaks — which make it much easier to take a child along for the paddle.
If you’re a thrill seeker you may want to check out a place that offers white-water rafting or white-water kayaking. For one price they will loan you the vessel, paddle and all the safety equipment you need. They will lead you through the whole white-water adventure and sometimes even offer meals and drinks. You’ll have to take a day trip up to northern New Hampshire where there are rapids, but check out Saco Bound Canoe and Kayak in Conway or North Woods Rafting in Milan as both are great places to look into.
Locations to Cool Off
Sometimes you just need a quick, fun place to cool off in the water. Take the kids, or the dogs, or just yourself and enjoy a nice refreshing dip in the freshwater.
Below are some great, natural locations right in New Hampshire to dip your feet into.
Dort Road — Surry: Dort Road offers a short walk to a cool, clean river with rocks to sit on and trails to explore. Parking is limited. The Dort Road Natural area is well maintained by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. They also maintain some other great swimming spots such as Surry Mountain Lake in Surry and Otter Brook Dam in Keene.
Franconia Falls — Lincoln: The falls feature multiple swimming holes, waterslides naturally made in the rocks and nice flat rocks to lay out and enjoy the sun. It does require quite a hike to get there, but what better way to celebrate getting there than to jump in and cool off. The hike to the falls is 3.2 miles and nearly flat. It starts from the Lincoln Woods trailhead off of NH Route 112, Kancamagus Highway.
Gilsum Gorge — Gilsum: This swimming spot is on the Ashuelot River, just downstream from the Stone Arch Bridge. It has a nice deep pool with plenty of places to jump in.
Upper Ladies Bath — Lincoln: This is a popular swimming spot right behind the Hancock Campground off the Kancamagus Highway. Park in the parking lot after you drive through the designated camping area. Walk back towards the campground and look for site #47 and a sign saying “RIVER.” Follow the sign for a short walk to reach the river.
Vilas Pool — Alstead: This historic place offers a river-fed swimming pool Located on NH Route 123A.
