Having Fun in the Water is What Summer is all About!

Young man jumping into water, summer time

 Adobe Stock Photo

One thing New Hampshire has in an abundance of is water — rivers, streams, ponds and lakes. There are so many ways to enjoy these places and keep cool when the sun is hot and the humidity is high.

If you’re not into the natural bodies of water and consider yourself a pool-only person — there are definitely plenty of options there as well. Have small children? Splash pads have been rising in popularity and you are bound to find a few along your journeys.

Tags


-

-
-

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.