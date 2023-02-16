The Harris Hill Ski Jump weekend is back for its 101st year in Brattleboro! This event takes place Feb. 17 through 19 and is sponsored by Pepsi this year.

There are around 40 of the world’s top up and coming ski jumpers from the United States and Europe scheduled to compete this year. These jumpers can hit heights of more than 300 feet and hit speeds of nearly 60 miles per hour on the 90-meter jump, designed by International Ski Federations Specifications.


