The Harris Hill Ski Jump weekend is back for its 101st year in Brattleboro! This event takes place Feb. 17 through 19 and is sponsored by Pepsi this year.
There are around 40 of the world’s top up and coming ski jumpers from the United States and Europe scheduled to compete this year. These jumpers can hit heights of more than 300 feet and hit speeds of nearly 60 miles per hour on the 90-meter jump, designed by International Ski Federations Specifications.
This is the only 90-meter ski jump in New England and the newest Olympic size 90-meter jump in the country.
This Harris Hill tradition dates back to 1922 and was the vision of Fred Harris of Brattleboro who founded the Brattleboro Outing Club and the Dartmouth Outing Club. Only an occasional snow drought, World War II, a three-year hiatus to rebuild the jump (2006—2008), and the pandemic in 2021 have interrupted the annual tradition.
Harris Hill’s reputation for organizing first-class tournaments dates back to 1924 when the hill was the site of the National Ski Jumping Championships. It has been the site of 18 national and regional championships.
For the first time ever in Harris Hill history, this year the weekend will kick off on a Friday night under newly installed lights. The inaugural celebration will feature exhibition jumping with two rounds of a fun target jump challenge. Saturday’s and Sunday’s events will be the official judged competition.
The event doesn’t just involve watching jumpers though. It’s got a fun, winter festival atmosphere for the whole family with food, music, souvenirs and even a beer tent.
The weekend schedule of events is as follows:
Friday: Gates are open from 6 to 8 p.m. Target Jump Competition.
Saturday: Gates open at 10 a.m. Jump training from 10 to 11 a.m.; Opening Ceremonies at 11:15 a.m.; Trial Round at noon.; Round 1 at 12:55 p.m.; Round 2 at 1:50 p.m.; Target Jump Awards immediately following at the jump base.
Sunday: Cross-country ski race at Marlboro Nordic Ski Center at 10 a.m.; gates open at 10 a.m.; Jump Training at 11:15 a.m.; Opening Ceremonies at noon; Trial Round at 12:55 p.m.; Round 1 at 1:50 p.m.; Round 2 at 3 p.m.; Target Jump Awards immediately following at the jump base.
Five judges will judge the competitions that are sanctioned by the United States Ski and Snowboard Association (USASA). Scores from both competition rounds are added together. Jumpers start with 20 style points and judges deduct points for faults. High and low scores from the judges are eliminated to get the final score for each jump.
This event is run entirely by a volunteer organizing committee and supported by hundreds of community volunteers. Sponsorships, donations and ticket sales make this event possible.
Tickets prices for the event are different depending on the day. Friday night: No advance sales, adults $10; $30 max per car; under 11 free. Saturday and Sunday: Adults $20; youth $15 (6-12 years old); under 6 free. Advanced sale prices: Adults $15; youth $12 (6-12 years old), under 6 free.
Harris Hill Ski Jump is located at Cedar Street in Brattleboro (I-91, Exit 2, follow the signs). For more information visit harrishillskijump.com.
