By Susie Spikol
Andrey Volokhatiuk - stock.adobe

Early winter can be so dull. Gone are the bright days of summer, and autumn winds and rain have long since torn down the colorful leaves of many trees. Welcome to New England’s Stick Season, the time before the snow falls when trees are bare, grasses brown, and the ground is cold.

But look again! Forget Stick Season; instead, let’s call this time of the year Forever Evergreen. All around New Hampshire, it is time for trees like white pine, eastern hemlock, and balsam fir to shine. Evergreens, also known as conifers, keep their needles all year long and bear their seeds in tidy cone packages. Late November into December, for centuries, many northern traditions bring evergreen boughs inside to celebrate life’s renewal during the darkest days of the year.

