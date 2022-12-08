Early winter can be so dull. Gone are the bright days of summer, and autumn winds and rain have long since torn down the colorful leaves of many trees. Welcome to New England’s Stick Season, the time before the snow falls when trees are bare, grasses brown, and the ground is cold.
But look again! Forget Stick Season; instead, let’s call this time of the year Forever Evergreen. All around New Hampshire, it is time for trees like white pine, eastern hemlock, and balsam fir to shine. Evergreens, also known as conifers, keep their needles all year long and bear their seeds in tidy cone packages. Late November into December, for centuries, many northern traditions bring evergreen boughs inside to celebrate life’s renewal during the darkest days of the year.
Evergreens are members of an ancient group of trees scientists call gymnosperms and include other plants, such as ginkgo and yews. The first tree to grow on our planet is an ancient relative of the confer, with fossil records recording its appearance 350 to 420 million years ago during the Devonian period—that’s at least 150 million years before dinosaurs walked this earth.
Since gymnosperms do not flower, their seeds develop in cones or cup-like structures. Their seeds are described as “naked” because they do not develop inside ovaries but rather develop exposed, most often, along the surface of special structures. New Hampshire’s native evergreens are exclusively wind-pollinated, with each mature conifer producing large quantities of light, dry pollen carried away on the wind.
Evergreens are invaluable to many of New Hampshire’s wild animals. The seeds secreted away in the cone packages from pine, spruce, hemlock, and fir trees provide essential food to such animals as red squirrels, voles, chipmunks, cedar waxwings, chickadees, nuthatches, redpolls, and pine siskins, to name just a few. When times are lean other animals will also resort to feeding on conifer seeds including red fox and black bear.
Besides being a source of highly nutritious seeds, habitats rich with a mixture of evergreens are a crucial habitat component for a host of animals. According to UNH Cooperative Extension, “…mixed conifer and hardwood forests in New England are home to over forty mammal species and seventy-two birds.” This accounting doesn’t even reflect the immense insect diversity in these local forests.
Evergreens catch the snow on their flexible needle-laden branches when the snow begins to fall. Under the boughs of these trees, there is less snow making it a perfect place for mammals, like white-tailed deer, to find refuge. Deer wintering areas, also known as deer yards, provide respite from deep snow and harsh winds, with evergreens acting as natural snow and wind breaks. Areas with stands of cedar, spruce, fir, or hemlock provide the best wintering areas. When the trees are over thirty-five feet tall, “…snow depths under such stands can be forty percent lower than under hardwood trees with similar characteristics,” according to the Maine Department of Fish and Wildlife. Deer gather in these snow-protected stands while feeding on the inner bark of the trees. Deer also benefit from sharing a network of trails, reducing individual energy required in breaking new trails in deep snow.
Whether you are admiring your cozy holiday tree trimmed with ornaments and lights or noticing the splash of green conifers dotting our woodlands, one thing is sure—there is so much more to evergreens than meets the eye. To find out more about the trees of this season, join the Harris Center’s naturalist Ben King on December 10 from 10 to 11 a.m. in Dublin for a Forever Evergreen Family Walk. To register or find out more about this program, visit the Harris Center at https://harriscenter.org/events/forever-evergreen-family-hike.
