Exploring the Pioneer Valley: A Pastoral Loop in Gill and Bernardston, MA

Gill/Bernardston. 12.6 miles. Moderate. Total elevation gain 566 feet. A mostly back roads ride through a wonderful little lost valley and verdant countryside.
The Pioneer Valley in north-central Massachusetts, just south of Keene and Brattleboro, harbors a number of intriguing bike rides. My previous ELF article described a ride in Northfield and Gill, Massachusetts. This ride grazes briefly that one in the village of Gill, but the ride is completely different.
Start this ride either in the town hall parking lot opposite the Gill Tavern in Gill or at the Farm Table Restaurant in Bernardston. Ample parking in both places. It’s charming to enter Gill via bike for the first time, so that argues for starting in Bernardston. Gill is one of those villages I didn’t discover till I’d lived in this area for a couple of decades. Now it’s on the map because of the Tavern. I’ve done this ride from both starting points, but I did it the first time starting in Gill and since it was so compelling that time, that’s how I’ll describe it.
From the Town Hall parking lot head west and uphill on Center Rd. I much prefer to start with a climb rather than a descent because it makes me feel like I’m putting money in the bank. This stretch, like all the others on this ride, is quietly pastoral. Beautiful meadows, scattered homes, little traffic. After 1.7 miles you’ll diverge off of the paved roads onto Bascom Rd., a gravel road that starts off up hill through dense woods. After cresting a small ridge, though, you start your descent into the Fall River Valley. Appreciate the way the landscape unfolds here—very Brigadoon.
First the woods thin, then meadows appear. There’s a bend to the left at a classic Cape and then the fields open up on the right-hand side. The pure pastorality is breathtaking. As the road bends right there’s a big farm with lots of outbuildings and then the road passes over the Fall River—it’s shallow with a gravelly bottom and a good swim spot, waist deep on the eastern side. Looks very trout-worthy to me.
On my first ride through this area, we caught sight of a large unidentifiable mammal out in the meadow to the right. We stopped at a fence to ponder—dog, small deer, bear, coyote, dare we say catamount? It was big, stationary, tawny. Finally, we came to a final choice—bobcat! Down at the farm we asked the farmer if we could wander out into the field to see what it was, and he joined us. Getting to within about 100 feet, we could barely make out tufted ears—eventually it bounded away through the tall grass and into the woods. I always consider it a good omen when I get to see a bobcat. In all my 40+ years in northern New England, this was only the second one I’d seen, even though they’re all around us much of the time.
On the other side of the bridge continue around a bend, out of the meadows and into a dark, spooky, steep-sided glen as the road climbs up and out of the bottomland. It’s a heart-pumping 100-foot climb in a short distance. At the top you’re on Lampblack Rd. Turn left here and go about a half mile. Greenfield Conservation land is on your right here so it’s mostly undeveloped. Turn right on Log Plain Rd. East and enter into suburbia. Go about a mile till you come to the novel CCE Golf Carts dealership on the right. (I hate to admit that golf carts are starting to look appealing to me.) Left on busy Rt. 5/10 for only about 1/4 mile and take a ride on Severance Rd. which will merge into another section of Log Plain Rd. which was cut in half when I-91 was built. You’ll cross Mill Brook and then take a right on Upper Barton Rd. This next mile gives you another moment of pure pastorality. You’ll come back out on Rt. 5 at the Farm Table Restaurant--alternative starting point for this ride.
If Disneyland land had a northern branch, they would create the Farm Table. It’s the idealized, fruffy image of what a northern New England farm restaurant should look like. Beautiful wood interiors, large historic photographs, waitstaff in cheery gingham shirts. Nonetheless, it is really quite charming, homey, comfy, appealing.... and the food is excellent. After being closed for a couple of years, it re-opened this summer. And the Hitchcock Brewery is right next door.
Turn left on Rt. 5 for half a mile, then right on Cross St. and a quick left on Railroad St. and then another left on Depot St. to cruise into the village of Bernardston. Bernardston itself is not lost, due to having its own interstate exit, but it’s worth poking around in.
At Rt. 10 you’ll take a right, heading east past a convenience store and a pizza place, and cross the Fall River. (Just before the South access ramp to 91 notice a gravel pull off on the right with a path at the back end of this gravel lot. This is your access to a cool, hidden amidst busy roads and industrial buildings, post-ride swimming hole.) Cross 91 and just on the other side you’ll take a left on Harbinger Hill Rd. and then a right on Parmenter Rd. that allows you to avoid Rt. 10 traffic. A nice set of shagbark hickory trees along the road here. Look for their shaggy bark, big swaths looking like they’re peeling off. After about a mile, cross back over Rt. 10 onto North Cross Rd. and meander through sprawl-y meadows. At Turner’s Falls Rd. continue straight ahead on North Cross Rd.
Just after you cross Dry Brook, take a right on Boyle Rd. and enjoy a mellow descent through farmland and past Gill Elementary School. There’s a nice Nature Study Area out back if you want to stretch your legs.
When you reach the Main/Mt. Hermon Rd., just take a right and it’s only a ¼ mile back up into the lost village of Gill.
Dining Opportunities
Great places near the two potential starting points for this ride make this ride unusually rich in dining opportunities.
The Gill Tavern is one of our fave restaurants in the tri-state region. Completely cozy inside, nice small bar to cozy up to, reasonably nice outdoor seating, intriguing and compelling, locally sourced comfort food. Small set of distinctive microbrews on draft. The open kitchen allows you to watch the culinary craftsmanship in action. The smashed potatoes with shallots and parmigiano are a distinctive tapa. The fried chicken with pork ‘n beans and braised greens is downhome hospitality. Usually not open for lunch, so make this a late afternoon ride.
We avoided The Farm Table for a while--just too polished and glitzy. But then one of our sons was a waiter here for a while and we were won over by the sophisticated and delicious cuisine. We like sitting at the bar or in the open, barn-like room to the right. And there’s lots of umbrella-ed outdoor seating. It was closed for a couple of years, and just reopened this summer. We haven’t been back yet, but the reviews are good. If you don’t stop here after a bike ride, keep it in mind as an easily accessible stop off of I-91 when you need a break coming north from congested, metropolitan southern New England.
The Hitchcock Brewery is part of the revived microbrew scene in New England. Spacious, more than a dozen beers on tap, Red Sox on one screen, Major League Soccer on the other. I recommend the Single Bottom IPA for post ride thirst quenching--brightly citrusy. And get the pretzel. Food trucks some evenings--we haven’t tried them yet.
Swimming Opportunity
We always consider it a fortunate trifecta when the bike ride, dining and swimming opportunities all weave together in a perfect package. The swim opportunity is often the tough find. So, you can imagine our delight when, after doing this ride a half dozen times, we finally found this swimming hole. Descend from the little gravel parking area right after the bridge across the Fall River and before the access to 91. It’s a steep little downhill, but the trail twists nicely away from the road so by the time you’re down at the river, you’re tucked out of sight. There’s a nice sandy entrance into the water, the water quality seems close to pristine and there’s an ample pool to dabble around in. It’ll feel like your own little secret.
