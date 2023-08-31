Exploring the Pioneer Valley: A Pastoral Loop in Gill and Bernardston, MA
Is the Japanese maple mimicking the red trim, or vice versa?

Gill/Bernardston. 12.6 miles. Moderate. Total elevation gain 566 feet. A mostly back roads ride through a wonderful little lost valley and verdant countryside.

The Pioneer Valley in north-central Massachusetts, just south of Keene and Brattleboro, harbors a number of intriguing bike rides. My previous ELF article described a ride in Northfield and Gill, Massachusetts. This ride grazes briefly that one in the village of Gill, but the ride is completely different.

Tags


-

-
-

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.