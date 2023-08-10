Most people consult a trail guide when looking for ideas for a hike.
But there is another valuable resource to consider: a town Conservation Commission website.
Earlier this summer, I discovered two Conservation Commission properties in Sullivan - the Winch Hill Town Forest and the Allison Nims Piper Memorial Forest, which is also a Forest Society Reservation.
Both properties offered good opportunities for me, and my long-time hiking buddy, Curtis Carroll, to explore old cellar holes, a historic meeting house site, old roads, remote woods, and a charming hilltop town.
Incorporated in 1787, Sullivan is a hill town with fewer than 700 people. It consists of the United Congregational Church, fire station, town hall and police station, and Sullivan Public Library.
One distinction about this small town is that it was the first town in New Hampshire to dedicate a monument to its soldiers lost in the Civil War.
After checking out the monument, which sits across from the church, we headed over to the library for more information about the properties.
Luck was certainly with us that day.
Inside we met the town historian/archivist, Chris Pratt, who was more than willing to answer our questions about the properties.
Pratt informed us that the site of the first meeting house (Monument Rock) on Winch Hill was not a favorable one.
The Four Corners became the town center, he explained.
But after the Civil War the Four Corners declined in importance.
East Sullivan was beginning to establish small industries and increasing in population. The mills became important.
After the library people magnanimously printed out conservation commission maps of the two properties for us, Pratt pointed out some cellar hole locations and other features.
Finally, we were on our way up Winch Hill on the old Stoddard Road.
We started on a grassy trail behind the fire station. Soon we were knee deep in ferns.
“Now that looks like something’” said Curtis, pointing to a depression in the ground beyond a rock wall.
Walking closer, we observed what looked like a cellar hole with a tree growing out of it.
But decades of frost heaves, the pressure of soils, and the tugging of roots made it hard to distinguish. Nearby was also what appeared to be an old well.
About one-half mile into the hike, we reached Meetinghouse Rock amid a bed of ferns.
To the left of the big rock was an overgrown path that went uphill.
It led to a view of Mount Monadnock. We slogged our way through raspberry bushes with stems (canes) that had small thorns (prickles), many finding their way into our legs and arms.
After a few minutes of battling the thorns, I said to Curtis, “Some people would regard what we’re doing as torture - walking through brush, pushing back branches, getting scratched by raspberry thorns.”
Curtis laughed and sampled another raspberry.
After a hundred yards or so we came to a somewhat partial view of the Grand Monadnock to the southeast. But the tasty berries made up for the disappointing vista.
After a fruitless search for more cellar holes, we returned to our car.
Then it was off to Allison Nims Piper Memorial Forest.
From the Public Library we drove 0.1 mile to Church Street and continued on Church Street 0.3 miles to Gilsum Road. Another 1.3 miles on Gilsum Road brought us to the trailhead for the Allison Nims Piper Memorial Forest at a Forest Society sign between two green gates.
We started at (Class six) Chapman Road beyond the gate to the right.
After 70 yards we turned left onto a grassy path with contained clusters of a low growing plant spiked with violet wildflowers - “self-heal” or “heal-all.”
In 40 yards we came to a large cellar hole (left) of the old Winchester farm. The most impressive find of the day. The field stone cellar hole foundation walls went four to six feet into the ground and were fairly straight and erect. Bits of brick indicated a chimney. Most rural houses were built in a few variations of the “end chimney” or “center chimney” house. This looked to be an end chimney house. Behind the cellar hole were what appeared to be a barn’s foundation. There were lots of stone walls and a large pile of stones which may have been extra rocks dug up from a field. We also found a rusty door hinge.
Back on the trail, we encountered lots of blowdowns. Shortly we saw an arrow on a tree pointing to the left (a detour for snowmobiles?). We disregarded the sign and continued straight ahead following yellow rectangular blazes. After eight minutes, we turned right and started to move up Boynton Hill. A continuous series of double blazes (which indicate a turn) followed. Some were difficult to detect. The path narrowed at the top of the hill (1,751 feet).
At one point the trail was frustrating to follow because a tree with a blaze attached had fallen on the forest floor, and it took a while to find the next marker. After approximately 40 minutes we reached the bottom of the hill at Chapman Road. We considered walking east on Chapman Road to look for more cellar holes and a drovers’ lane, a path between two parallel stone walls used to herd animals up to pasture. Instead, we turned right and walked for approximately five minutes to the car.
To get to Sullivan from the junction of Routes 9 and 101 in Keene, drive east on Route 9 for 7.6 miles. Turn left onto Centre Road and continue two miles farther to Sullivan.
IF YOU GO. The hike up Winch Hill, and especially the Allison Nims Piper Memorial Forest, are definitely not family friendly outings. They are more for experienced hikers and then only for those willing to put up with less than ideal conditions. In fact, you may feel like you’re bushwhacking. It is also a good idea to hike with a partner, carry a GPS, cell phone, map and compass, and use common sense.
Not all Forest Society properties have clearly marked trails or developed recreational features. In fact the following conditions are noted on the Forest Society website concerning the Allison Nims Piper Memorial Forest: “While all of our reservations are open to the public, this property may be difficult to access due to a lack of developed recreational features such as signage, parking, established trails and a detailed Forest Reservation guide map.”
Leashed dogs are welcome on the properties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.