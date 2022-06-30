On a remote hilltop in Stoddard, you’ll find a scattering of boulders deposited during the last ice age.
One “rock” in particular - a 35-foot-tall behemoth weighing nearly one million tons - will make your jaw drop. An hour and a half walk past an old farmstead and remote mountain lake brings you to this natural wonder.
On an early June day, with the temperature in the mid-60s and an occasional breeze, I started out on the trail with my long-time hiking friend, Curtis Carroll.
The trailhead was located at a small parking area (5 cars) off Shedd Hill Road. A Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forest Pickerel Cove sign marked the spot.
Blazed with white diamond markers outlined in red, the first leg of the hike traveled through a mixed forest of beech, birch, hemlock, maple, with an understory of hobblebush shrubs and striped maple.
We stepped up and around boulders and tree roots on the uneven forest floor.
The ground cover was an interesting mix of partridgeberry, bunchberry, blue bead lily, starflower, and winter green. Many boulders were sheathed in moss or rock tripe; others topped with polypod fern.
Curtis pointed out a rock that had “turkey track” markings. These are sillimanite crystals that stand out above the weathered surface of the rocks. They were formed during the period of folding when intense heat and pressure within the rocks changed the mineral composition. The isolated prismatic tracks also look like small crosses and are sometimes called “chicken toes.”
Approximately one-half hour into the hike, we turned left and continued on a Class VI road. A sign here read: “Stoddard Rocks via Pioneer Lake/Dodge Farm.” We note of this intersection for the return trip.
Minutes later we came to a wooden gate. Beyond the barrier, the wide trail continued on a pleasant needle softened surface with trees lining the sides of the road. Walking along this portion of the trail, which sloped gently downhill, was a breeze. In 10 minutes, we glimpsed a patch of blue through the trees indicating we were nearing Pioneer Lake.
Soon we arrived at the remote 47-acre body of water. Taking a break, we enjoyed the natural beauty of the lake. There were beaver dams, a tree covered island and quiet coves along the undeveloped shoreline. It is no wonder the peaceful setting is a nesting loon habitat.
Back on the trail, to the left of the lake, we continued uphill at a sign which read “Stoddard Rocks via Dodge Farm.”
Ten minutes later we arrived at a fern-filled meadow. Here was the site of the Dodge Farm. We checked out a cellar hole, rambling stone walls and ancient, gnarled apple trees. Equally impressive was the thick green blanket of ferns stretched out over the area.
The needle-softened trail continued (right) and downhill past tall pine, birch, beech and hemlock trees. We saw more interesting ground cover including star moss and a varied display of club mosses. After 15 minutes we came to a sign reading “Stoddard Rocks West.” We took a left and continued uphill steeply, heading for the hilltop field of boulders. Several large boulders began to appear in the woods. Little did we realize these rocks would be mere pebbles compared to the gigantic erratics we would soon see at the top of the hill.
In 10 minutes, we saw a double blaze which indicated a (right) turn in the trail. We continued steeply uphill as the trail rolled up and down like a roller coaster. Curtis stopped to pick up something on the trail - a detached, lime-green wing of a Lunar Moth, sometimes called the American Moon Moth. “You have good eyes, Curtis. It looked like a leaf to me,” I said.
Shortly we arrived at the top of the hill (1,562 feet). Here we saw a collection of boulders that took our collective breath away. The huge rocks, composed of Kinsman quartz monzonite, were much bigger than we had anticipated. Some of the boulders had cave-like settings which made fun places for exploration. We scrambled around some of the “smaller” rocks and used our imaginations to see “faces, mouths and eyes” on the sides of the huge stones. The largest erratics were downright intimidating and looked to be waiting for climbers with ropes and harnesses.
After our rock study, we started back downhill. In 20 minutes we got a glimpse of Pioneer Lake to the left. A minute later we reached the end of the loop. Turning left we continued to the old Dodge farmstead and shortly reached Pioneer Lake. From there a 36 minute walk brought us back to our car.
To get to Stoddard Rocks from the junction of routes 9 and 101 in Keene, take Route 9 east for 17 miles to Route 123 north. Continue on Route 123, past Island Pond, for 1.8 miles to Shedd Hill Road. Continue on Shedd Hill Road for 2.2 miles to parking area (right). Stoddard Rocks has a “Forever Wild” conservation easement held by the SPNHF. Dogs are allowed on the property.
Stoddard-Marlow Fire. The area of Stoddard Rocks was part of 27,000 acres that were destroyed by a wildfire in April 1941. The spring of 1941 had been unusually dry and the Hurricane of 1938 had provided downed trees for kindling. The fire first broke out near a logging operation, then zigzagged out of control. The second day it swept over Pitcher Mountain and jumped Highland Lake at the narrows near the entrance of Pickerel Cove. The third day the fire burned the top of Stoddard Rocks and headed up Carter Hill where an April snowstorm helped to extinguish the flames.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.