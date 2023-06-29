In Holyoke, Massachusetts there is a place right beside the road where a person can walk among the 200-million-year-old footprints of dinosaurs. Located on Route 5, the Dinosaur Footprints Reservation is an 8-acre site where the three-toed, foot-long tracks of prehistoric carnivorous creatures like the Eubrontes (true thunder) are frozen in time in sandstone ledge, alongside the smaller tracks of plant eaters like Anchisauripus, two of the earliest dinosaurs.
Those tracks were left in the muddy soil of the Connecticut River Valley in Western Massachusetts and Connecticut during the early Jurassic period. Back then the area, a rift valley, was a mix of subtropical wetlands and shallow lakes. The first discovery of dinosaur tracks was made in 1802 in South Hadley by Pliny Moody, a 12-year-old farm boy plowing his family’s fields. At the time the legend was that the prints were those of Noah’s raven. The slab of stone was a local curiosity and used as a doorstop in the Moody home until the tracks were sold in 1830.
Since then, thousands of dinosaur tracks have been discovered in the valley. Dinosaur tracks are the Massachusetts state fossil. Workers constructing Route 5 unearthed the reservation’s footprints in the 1920’s. In addition to the dinosaur tracks, visitors to the reservation can see imprints left by prehistoric plants, invertebrate trace fossils and the delicate ripple marks of an ancient pool.
The Dinosaur Footprints Reservation is free and open to all from April 1 to November 30 from sunrise to sunset. To get there from here take Interstate 91 South to Exit 23 and go another five miles south on Route 5. The reservation is on the left and features a paved turnout with enough parking for six or seven motor vehicles. The turnout is identified with a sign. A short 0.2-mile pathway leads to the ledges with the tracks and informational signs in English and Spanish. There are no amenities like picnic tables.
Casting of the tracks are not allowed because this will damage the prints. Dogs must be leashed Some of the tracks are easy to spot, others take a little work to make out. They all become more visible as you discover what to look for. Sometimes people outline them with chalk. A normal visit takes about 30 minutes. One noteworthy feature of the valley’s tracks is that they parallel one another, suggesting the dinosaurs travelled in groups or herds.
Early paleontologist Edward Hitchcock, an Amherst College professor, collected and studied the tracks and fossils of the area. Much of that collection now resides in the Beneski Museum of Natural History at 11 Barrett Hill Road on the campus of Amherst College in Amherst, Massachusetts. Admission is free and the museum is open six days a week, Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Parking is available at the college’s Dickinson/O’Connell parking lot on Dickinson Street.
The museum houses the most extensive collection of fossil dinosaur tracks in the world, including Pliny Moody’s “raven tracks.” There are also dramatic displays of fossil skeletons from fish to dinosaurs to ice age animals, as well as mineral specimens from around the world and beyond.
We're in the middle of our annual crowdfunding campaign to support the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab. Can you help us expand our local health care news and resources, and ensure they remain free for everyone to access?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.