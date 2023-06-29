Dinosaur Footprints

More dinosaur tracks and the fossil remains of the creatures that left them can be found in the Beneski Museum of Natural History in Amherst, Massachusetts.

In Holyoke, Massachusetts there is a place right beside the road where a person can walk among the 200-million-year-old footprints of dinosaurs. Located on Route 5, the Dinosaur Footprints Reservation is an 8-acre site where the three-toed, foot-long tracks of prehistoric carnivorous creatures like the Eubrontes (true thunder) are frozen in time in sandstone ledge, alongside the smaller tracks of plant eaters like Anchisauripus, two of the earliest dinosaurs.

Those tracks were left in the muddy soil of the Connecticut River Valley in Western Massachusetts and Connecticut during the early Jurassic period. Back then the area, a rift valley, was a mix of subtropical wetlands and shallow lakes. The first discovery of dinosaur tracks was made in 1802 in South Hadley by Pliny Moody, a 12-year-old farm boy plowing his family’s fields. At the time the legend was that the prints were those of Noah’s raven. The slab of stone was a local curiosity and used as a doorstop in the Moody home until the tracks were sold in 1830.

Tags


-

-
-

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.