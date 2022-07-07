I first heard of this Green Mountain Conservatory property after reading about a guided hike that was to take place there on Earth Day.
I never did make that hike.
But on a warm day in mid-May, my long-time hiking friend, Curtis Carroll, and I traveled to Dummerston to see what the Deer Run Trail was all about.
The information I had about the trail intrigued me.
There were promises of stunning views, remarkable tall hardwood, hemlock filled ravines and “cathedrals,” and a curious rock structure known as the “mysterious monument.”
From the trailhead kiosk we started on the well-marked, (blue blazed) needle softened Deer Run Trail which moved gradually uphill on the edge of a field. Blueberry patches lined the path and there were wild strawberries with their delicate white, 5-petaled flowers.
There were also several huge white pine trees that were worth a pause to examine them more closely.
In five minutes, the gradient of the trail increased. We passed under a transmission line then moved back into beech woods.
After a brief stop to check out a tiny toad that was nearly indistinguishable in the leaf litter, we crossed a stream. The trail leveled off somewhat but then continued uphill again, twisting right and left.
Grotesque faces in the gnarled, dead tree stumps began to appear in the woods. This is always a good activity for kids (and adults) to use their imagination.
The trail moved through a gap in a stone wall. There were many stone walls along the way which were built to keep sheep from wandering.
As we continued, Curtis, ever the rockhound, stopped to examine a chunk of garnet schist embedded in the trail. One half hour into the hike, we climbed a ledge with a stream below.
Then we stopped to examine our second nature surprise: a red eft. The red eft is the juvenile terrestrial stage of the red-spotted newt. Efts spend four to five years wandering before reaching sexual maturity and seeking a wetland to permanently reside in. As the red eft matures, its beautiful orange color will fade to dull brown.
The trail continued downhill toward the stream which had a beautiful small waterfall. After stopping to refresh ourselves, we continued on the trail which made a sharp turn to the left before crossing under another power line.
Soon the forest began to “open up” as we moved up a grassy hill and ledge area.
On this mid-May day, we noticed wild violets brightening the edge of the trail, both purple and yellow. Then it was back into thick woods on the wide needled softened path.
After crossing under a power line for the final time, we stopped in the cleared area to take in the view of Black Mountain to the east. (See ELF 02/24/2022).
Back on the trail, minutes later we examined a slew of tiny cones littering the path.
These were incongruously produced by the giant hemlock trees towering overhead.
Hemlock cones only grow to three-quarter inch in length.
After more uphill climbing at 1.8 miles from the parking area we came to a junction for the Shoulder Trail. We continued (right) on the Deer Run Trail for the 5 minute (0.1 mile) walk to the summit. There we took in a good view of Mount Stratton and we examined the mysterious monument, a square pile of slabs of schist rocks. It gives one pause to think who built it and why.
Back at the trail junction, we started out on the yellow blazed Shoulder Trail which promised a scenic vista after 0.4 mile. The trail went immediately downhill. Seven minutes after starting out, we came to an intersecting woods road. We continued straight through a gap in a stone wall and five minutes later we came to the scenic vista where the trail crossed a power line.
We were treated to a sweeping view of the West River Valley and surrounding mountains including Stratton. We could also see a horse farm and the Dummerston covered bridge in the valley below. Although the power lines were a visual distraction, we appreciated the clear-cut area below them that provided a valuable early-successional/shrub-scrub habitat.
To get to the Deer Run Nature Preserve from Brattleboro, take Route 30 north. Eight miles from the Grafton Village Cheese Company/Retreat Farm, turn right onto East West Road and cross the Dummerston Covered bridge. Turn left onto Camp Arden Road and continue for 1.8 miles to the trailhead (right). Dogs are allowed at the Deer Run Nature Preserve. Note: Make sure to dress appropriately for ticks. Stay on the trail and especially avoid grassy areas.
The Deer Run Nature Preserve is the southern terminus of Putney Mountain and spans the towns of Dummerston, Newfane and Brookline. The property (913 acres) includes two-and-a-half miles of frontage on the West River and is a designated wildlife corridor.
