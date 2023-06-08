Cycle the Swanzeys: West Swanzey to East Swanzey to Swanzey Center. 13.8 miles. Elevation gain 650 feet. Easy to Moderate. Miles of pastoral meadows with a few dashes of suburban neighborhoods mixed in.
(This is a variation on a ride I described in a July 2020 edition of ELF. This version eliminates a hill and preserves all of the good aspects of the ride. It was one of our first rides of this post-pandemic spring of 2023. Fine to bike in early April with temps in the mid-40’s if you dress correctly--many layers, tights or pants, ear warmer, gloves.)
Except for a few scattered hills, Swanzey is mostly old lake bottom and Ashuelot River floodplains. Therefore, the rides here are mellow, sometimes slightly roll-y. I consider this a pretty good ride. It’s not spectacular, but it’s remarkably soothing. The roads are paved but cars are few. I finish this ride feeling like I’ve taken a relaxing yoga class.
Start at the Community Church parking lot in West Swanzey at the corner of Main and Holbrook St. It’s across the street from the Stratton Free Library (Yes, it’s a jewelbox, and yes you should go in if it’s open. General principle—if you see a town library is open, check it out. The architecture is always intriguing.) Head south on Holbrook Ave. and cross the rail trail that you’ll join at the end of the ride. This road was just paved in the last few years, so the riding is smooth.
After about a mile and a half, take a left on Swanzey Lake Rd. The next half-mile is meadow heaven and it hints at many meadows to come. You’ll ride up along Indian Brook over a low ridge and down past the outlet of Swanzey Lake. (If you’re looking for a post-ride swim, the town beach at Richardson Lake Park is your go-to spot.)
Continue through meadows, past a few handsome Capes, along a pleasant valley for a mile and take a right on Warmac Rd. At Rt. 32 take a left, go north for about a half mile to a right on Blake Rd. Poof, you’re not in Kansas anymore and you’ve been set down in a suburban neighborhood. A quick right on Goodell and then left on Old Richmond Rd. across Bridge Brook, through more rural burbs until you enter the scattered remains of the lost village of East Swanzey, best preserved is the old schoolhouse and the Swanzey Community house facing each other on both sides of the road. These are both attractively preserved historic buildings.
The next section is a bit complicated. You’re going to drop down steeply to cross the South Branch of the Ashuelot, take a left on South Rd. and then an immediate right on a steep little connector road up to Webber Hill Rd. and then across to a right on Carleton Rd. It’s flat for a few tenths of a mile and then there’s a nice downhill. But make sure to catch the right-hand turn onto Whitcomb Rd. before the bottom of the hill. If you make it to the cute, little Carlton Covered Bridge, you’ve gone too far.
Whitcomb Rd. is pleasantly flat, more rural burbs, a gun club somewhere along there. Not notably pretty, but it’s way better than busy Rt. 32 which you’re paralleling. It’s a couple miles up to Oliver Hill Rd. where you’ll take a left and then cruise past the extensive Cold River materials and gravel pit with a huge Mad Max-looking piece of sorting and crushing machinery in the center of the pit. At the intersection with Rt. 32 there’s the Runway Fun Park--go-karts, amusement park rides, miniature golf. And behind that is the end of the main runway at the Keene airport. This is a great location to watch planes land, especially at night when all the runway lights are on.
Head south on Rt. 32, The Old Homestead Highway, back across the South Branch of the Ashuelot, to Monadnock High School on the left and Mt. Caesar Elementary on the right. You’re now in Swanzey Center. Slip through the elementary school parking lot and turn right on Sawyer’s Crossing Rd. for a quarter of a mile--nice new sidewalk here. Turn right again to stay on Sawyer’s Crossing Rd. for about a quarter mile to the elegant Sawyer’s Crossing/Cresson Covered Bridge now across the main stem of the Ashuelot River.
Geographic note. Take a look at a map and try to make sense of all the comings and goings of the Ashuelot River and its branches in Swanzey. It’s remarkably squiggly and twisty. The Ashuelot rises about thirty miles north of Keene and is rocky and rapid strewn till it gets to the Surry Mountain Dam above Keene. After that it’s carving its way through silty depositional soil that was once the bottom of a post glacial lake bed—hence the flatness of Keene, much of Swanzey and the reason why so many of these bike rides are mellow and unhilly. In silty soil, rivers kink and meander effortlessly making for hundreds of little abandoned oxbow lakes which you’ll never see because they’re lost in thickets of river bottom forest filled with poison ivy and dense shrubs. Fun to look at on the map though.
After you pass through the bridge, just past Matthews Rd., look for the rail trail on your left. From here back to your car it’s an uncomplicated counterpoint to all those right, left, rights back in East Swanzey. Once you’re on the rail trail you’ll cross the Ashuelot again (wait, didn’t we just do this?) on an old trestle bridge. Good to stop and check for muskrats, herons, maybe an otter from this vantage. Then continue heading south and west through hemlock woods back to West Swanzey. As you end the rail trail and exit onto Railroad St., check out the beautiful Queen Anne house with the unusual artist palette on the gable over the front entrance. Turn the corner and you’re back to your car. It’s less than half a mile over to the West LA Brewery.
Microbrews
West LA Brewery. West Swanzey, NH
Blink and you’ll miss it as you speed by the antique stores, hair salons, ice cream stand, gas stations on Rt. 10 heading south from Keene. West LA (stands for Lower Ashuelot) Brewery is slivered into a small commercial building on the west side of the road and it makes a great post ride refreshment stop. Head inside, pick up your New England IPA, sour or lager and bend around back to where there’s an amply sized beer garden with tables, and umbrellas to provide ample shade. It’s surprisingly lovely and pastoral. There’s a remarkable diversity of beers here with spritely colorful names. Something to please a wide range of palates.
Swimming Opportunity
Richardson Park at Swanzey Lake is one of the best, close to Keene, swimming options. You passed it midway on your ride. If it’s summer, you’ll have to pay an admission price. There’s a nice sandy bottom, big pines for shade, not too boat-y. And there’s a refreshment stand that will evoke your childhood
Dining Opportunities
Not a great diversity of dining in Swanzey. There’s a nice little ice cream stand and food truck complex up on Rt. 10 opposite the Gomarlo’s plaza.
We’ve driven by Jeanne’s Family Diner on Route 10 a thousand times but we’ve never stopped here. Lots of great on-line reviews and on our list to check out. Otherwise, you’ll just have to head back up to Keene. What West Swanzey lacks it dining, however, it makes up for in second hand stores and antique malls—at least half a dozen—filled with enough bric-a-brac to choke Godzilla. Remarkable finds to be found along here.
