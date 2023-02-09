Have you ever wanted to be able to read the stories left behind on the Earth by wildlife and natural events? The Harris Center for Conservation Education is hosting a CyberTracker Wildlife Track and Sign Evaluation the second weekend of February for a full class of lucky participants. They will be in the field learning about wildlife behavior through the tracks and sign they leave. They will also have a chance to earn a professional certification in wildlife tracking.

Wildlife tracking is a process much like reading. At a Track and Sign Evaluation, participants learn to recognize specific tracks that are on the landscape that day as well as signs of humans or natural events that can be confused for animal sign. Questions can include the track of any type of animal: mammal, bird, reptile, amphibian, as well as invertebrates. Participants learn as well about interpreting movement and behavior from patterns of tracks, which reflect the actual story of the trail. As a field biologist, this helps you accurately identify specific species and interpret their behavior. As a backyard naturalist, you can identify with confidence the species in your local landscape.

