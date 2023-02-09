Have you ever wanted to be able to read the stories left behind on the Earth by wildlife and natural events? The Harris Center for Conservation Education is hosting a CyberTracker Wildlife Track and Sign Evaluation the second weekend of February for a full class of lucky participants. They will be in the field learning about wildlife behavior through the tracks and sign they leave. They will also have a chance to earn a professional certification in wildlife tracking.
Wildlife tracking is a process much like reading. At a Track and Sign Evaluation, participants learn to recognize specific tracks that are on the landscape that day as well as signs of humans or natural events that can be confused for animal sign. Questions can include the track of any type of animal: mammal, bird, reptile, amphibian, as well as invertebrates. Participants learn as well about interpreting movement and behavior from patterns of tracks, which reflect the actual story of the trail. As a field biologist, this helps you accurately identify specific species and interpret their behavior. As a backyard naturalist, you can identify with confidence the species in your local landscape.
Trackers can also earn CyberTracker certification in Trailing, which involves the tracker’s ability to follow a fresh trail to the animal that is leaving it without alerting that animal to the tracker’s presence. In New England, this is done in leaves, usually on the trails of White-tailed deer or Moose.
Anyone can participate in CyberTracker Evaluations. No experience is required. Over 2,000 individuals, including wildlife biologists, ecologists, citizen scientists, hunters, educators, guides, naturalists, and nature enthusiasts have participated in previous evaluations in the United States.
CyberTracker certifications in Track & Sign Identification as well as in Trailing are internationally applied, professional-level certifications that are used to promote wildlife tracking and knowledge. These two-day field assessments also serve as trainings for those who are not yet at Specialist level, which requires a score of 100%. All Evaluations place emphasis on open dialogue and real learning. Tracker Certification North America (TCNA) is the only organization that can offer these evaluations in North America. Individual people or organizations can host an evaluation by reaching out to TCNA and scheduling a certified evaluator for the event.
The South African scientist, Louis Liebenberg, founded CyberTracker Conservation in 1990 and pioneered the Evaluations there. Mark Elbroch, the noted author of American field guides, traveled to South Africa, where he earned his certifications in 2003. Working together the following year, Elbroch and Liebenberg brought the Evaluation process to North America where there have been approximately 1,400 certifications to date.
Nate Harvey, from Vermont, will be conducting the evaluation at the Harris Center. He is one of just 14 certified Evaluators in the United States. He conducts both types of Evaluations. To become an Evaluator, a tracker must be certified as a Specialist and then train to be Evaluator, which has typically required a couple of years or more. To be a Track and Sign Evaluator in North America, the tracker must achieve Specialist level in both forest and desert biomes in different quadrants of the continent before beginning the Evaluator training.
During the two-day evaluation, Harvey will be asking participants a series of 56 questions that he discovers in the field relating to wildlife ecology, animal movement and track patterns, sign interpretation, wildlife behavior and print identification. The participants will try to decipher clues such as footprints, scat, chews, feathers, digs, beds, and changes in the local landscape to figure out who or what happened there.
Once the answers are recorded, Evaluators review the answers based on the evidence visible in each question so that participants understand the field marks for identification. Together they will discuss track morphology, decode sign, and go through each question until everyone understands how to determine the actual answer. The entire process helps improve observation skills, deductive reasoning and creative thinking while nurturing human-nature connection.
Though this evaluation is already filled, TCNA has a website that includes more information and a calendar listing evaluations taking place this year all over the country. www.Trackercertification.com
