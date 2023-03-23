Cross-Country Skiing in and Around the Monadnock Region

Craftsbury Outdoor Center
Craftsbury and Greensboro, VT
What a difference a couple of weeks make! Now there’s snow galore for outdoor sports enthusiasts. And if you’re a serious cross country skier, this might be the time to make a pilgrimage to Craftsbury and Greensboro, Vermont, home of one of the most extensive Nordic networks in New England. It’s almost three hours from Keene, but it’s worth it. And since it’s more driving than you want to do in a day, why not make a weekend of it. I’ll assume you want to at least spend a night and suggest how to take full advantage of the vast array of skiing options.
There are two separate networks of trails managed by Craftsbury Outdoor Center (COC). One in Craftsbury, the other in Greensboro in the hills above Caspian Lake. I recommend staying at the Highland Lodge in Greensboro. It’s everything you want an old time country inn to be--cozy, a bit funky, great little bar and restaurant, game room for the kids, extensive library with comfy couches. Rooms upstairs or four winterized cabins for more space and privacy. I recommend coming up on the weekend (despite the crowds) because you want to ski in Greensboro right after the trails have been groomed. COC grooms the Greensboro trails less frequently than the Craftsbury trails, but Greensboro gets groomed pretty dependably on Saturday morning. So the idea is to ski on Saturday in Greensboro. Wait ‘till about 10:30 for all the trails to be groomed. Then drive over to the Craftsbury Outdoor Center to ski there on Sunday. Grooming happens every day on the Craftsbury trails.
The unique thing about this part of Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom is that there’s extensive open farmland and sprawling meadows as far as the eye can see. Whereas most of Vermont and New Hampshire is 80% forested, here it’s more like 60%, and all those meadows make for grand views. Therefore, for your Saturday ski, try this 6 mile loop. Head north on the Highland Lodge Trail and then bear right on Atherton’s. You have to climb for more than a mile, but it’s going to be worth it. At the junction high on the Barr Hill ridge take a right onto Easy Rider. You’re about to breeze along one of the best, long downhill rides in New England Nordic skiing. The views are drop dead gorgeous and the trail is never too steep. It’s so heavenly that you’ll be rewarded with a view of “the angel “on a hillside across the valley, a constellation of meadows in the shape of a snow angel. At the end of Easy Rider you can take the Town Hall Loop into the village of Greensboro or take the Beech Haven trail back up to the Highland Lodge.
On Sunday, you have two choices. There’s a connector trail from the Craftsbury Outdoor Center (COC) through the village of Craftsbury and up to the Highland Lodge. From the lodge to the center of Craftsbury is about 8 miles--a big climb in the beginning and then mostly downhill, a 1,000 feel elevation descent. Figure out how to drop a car in Craftsbury Village so you can ski one way.
Your other option is to drive to the COC and do a loop on the scads of trails there. Every option imaginable--trails across pond, into deep woods, mellow loops for kids, high meadows, steep twisty trails for challenge. I recommend finding your way to Ruthie’s Run and at the far eastern end, follow Bohen’s, Bennet’s Run, Wylie’s Sugar Bush Way and Viviana’s Field’s back to Ruthie’s. A lot of this is wide open meadows with long views interspersed with sugar bush copses. There are a couple of playful, gentle downhills in here that will make you want to giggle. Whichever of these options you choose, you won’t have any regrets.
Apres Nordic
For being lost and lonely, this part of the Northeast Kingdom has a few very cool beverage and dining options.
Hill Farmstead Brewery in Greensboro is world renowned for its award winning beers. It’s been awarded the Best Brewery in the World a number of years and the Edward, an American Pale Ale, is as smooth and delicious as a silk blouse. Part of the charm of coming here after skiing is that you have to follow twisty, pot-holed dirt roads for miles. There are no signs pointing the way and it will look like a non-descript dairy farm when you arrive. Inside, it feels like you’ve dropped into a hip Brooklyn hotspot.
At the end of your one way ski from Highland Lodge to Craftsbury Village, stop in at the Craftsbury General Store, known locally as The Genny. No beer on tap, but every form of hip soda, kombucha or low cal sparkling water that you can imagine. There’s lots of pre-packaged take out (Mexican street corn salad) and fresh, gourmet sandwiches. I recommend the Genny Muffeleta or The Vito.
For dinner on Saturday night, just about a mile down the road from The Genny, is the Blackbird Bistro. The old farmhouse end of this complex of buildings has been converted into another remarkably hip, urbane outpost in these dark and lost hills. You’ll walk in and think, Where am I? The bar is buzzy, there’s euro club music on the sound system, one of the bartenders has a very cool octopus tattoo on his right forearm and the food is casual and delectable. The burger with crispy fried onions is sumptuous and we had spare ribs as good as any you’ll get on the side of a backroad in rural North Carolina. Lots of vegetarian options as well. You gotta love the hip Vermont food scene that has spread its tendrils into every corner of the state.
Maps and trail conditions at:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.