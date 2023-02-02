Cross-Country Skiing in and around the Monadnock Region

Eastman Cross Country
Grantham, NH
For our Nordic skiing discipline, we aspire to ski close to home two or three times a week. We favor the Dublin School Nordic trails (three very different options here), the Dublin and Shattuck Golf Courses, and then the Brattleboro Outing Club trails at the golf course in Brattleboro. On the weekend or for a special mid-week occasion, we drive about an hour or so for more adventurous skiing at Prospect Mountain, Wild Wings, Viking, Timber Creek or Grafton in Vermont. Or Northfield Mountain in Massachusetts--a great network when they manage to get enough snow in our climate-changed winters.
Another one of those hour-away-from-Keene and under-the-radar places to cross-country ski is Eastman in Grantham, NH. After 50 years of skiing in New Hampshire, we just discovered this great ski venue a few years ago and now we go back once each winter. Eastman is a vast, planned residential community of 3,500 acres sprawling across Grantham, Enfield and Canaan, NH. There are more than 1,000 homes integrated thoughtfully into the wooded landscape, a beautiful golf course, a big lake, an outdoors skating rink, a great sledding hill and, lo and behold, an excellent network of 36 km of cross-country ski trails.
It must be a sign of my advancing years that I am becoming more amenable to golf course Nordic trails. I still prefer the lost-in-the-wilderness feel at places like Wild Wings and Prospect Mountain, but sometimes well-groomed trails along the edges of fairways with wide-open distant views of ridge lines is just the thing for a Saturday afternoon ski. As it turns out, you can get both the lost & lonely and the well-manicured ski experiences at Eastman. The Nordic Center takes over the golf clubhouse in the winter and there’s a spacious facility to put on your boots, use the classy bathrooms, rent equipment if needed. You’ll start to feel a bit pampered. But when you get out on the trails, you’ll feel a lot pampered. The grooming here is as good as it gets. With a PistenBully groomer which tills, grooms and sets track, the trails are wide yet still sinuous. The sharp-edged precise tracks are just right for the classic skier who wants to put her head down and get into that steady, pleasing, slowly rocking Nordic rhythm. At the same time, there’s a wide swath of corduroy for skate skiers. And the golf course trails aren’t boringly flat. There’s lots of elevation to provide heart thumping climbs and exhilarating downhills.
Beyond the golf course, there are two other distinctive worlds of skiing. Head down and park at the South Cove Activity Center to ski the somewhat wilder Brook and Lake Trails. The Brook Trail follows the outlet stream from Eastman Pond and is comfortably tucked into a hemlock glen along a gamboling stream. Or you can drive out Clearwater Drive to a separate parking area to access the John’s Glen trails. If you make it out past the yurt to the Balsam Loops, Craig’s Corridor and John’s Glen Extension trails, you’ll get a bit of that lost and lonely feeling.
Here’s a good beginner loop to get you oriented to the golf course trails. If you’ve got young children just learning how to ski or newbies you’re introducing to the sport, the Pond and Practice Loops behind the Nordic center are a great place to start. For a 75 minute/5 km ski with nice variation, try this loop. Start down the eastern side of Lazy Loop for a wonderful long gentle downhill. Follow Lazy Loop around to the Croydon Connector, cross the road and then get onto Croydon Run. It’s indicated as a black diamond, but the only challenging feature is one sort of steep downhill. Take a detour off Croydon, tromp down the road a bit, and do the Longwood Loop with great long views, and then get back on Croyden to return to the center.
For a longer, more adventurous ski, start on Sunrise Crest and go down, down to follow Brook Trail to the bottom of the lake. Then come back up Sunrise Crest to Lazy Loop. Yes, there are a number of pesky road crossings, but sometimes there’s even a mat at road crossings so you don’t have to take your skis off. This loop will give you a nice mix of hills, wide-open fairways and tucked into the woods skiing. Eastman is a Nordic venue that offers a wide variety for a wide range of skiing abilities. And did I mention the great grooming? It deserves repeat visits.
Apres Nordic
Two really good options for drinks and comestibles. The Forbes Tavern is just upstairs above the Nordic center. There’s a great menu of upscale pub food. Yes, it has that golf club feel, but if it’s not too cold, you can sit on the deck overlooking the trails at those cozy fire pit tables facing the dancing flames amongst the glittering stones. Not a lot of actual warmth, but it makes you feel warmer. And, I confess, we’re not above having a couple of pints and some chicken wings or tenders after a long ski. Or, if you’re looking for something more refined, try the duck wontons.
If you want to seek out something more rural New Hampshire, find your way to the Farmer’s Table Cafe. It’s tucked into the back of the Rum Brook Plaza, (the word plaza here may evoke the wrong image) just down the road from the Eastman entrance. Way at the back, kind of hidden, you’ll find the cafe. Their website says “Farm fresh and local, good home cooking, top quality food, a warm and inviting place in which to gather…” Nice bar with the Bruins on the screen, interesting menu. We had a great Turkey Club with house-made chips and really fresh cole slaw. Next time, after talking to the owner and chef, we’d get pizza made in the brick wood-fired oven. The chef takes his pizza seriously using homemade dough, locally sourced toppings, and he aspires to a nicely blistered crust. It’s one of those places you’d never find unless you went searching for it.
