Ho-hum. The shoulder season between daylight savings day in early November and the winter solstice on 21 December presents something of a dilemma for outdoor recreation enthusiasts. I like to say that there are really only two seasons in the year--bike/swim season and nordic/downhill ski season. But by early November the weather is often too rainy and cold for enjoyable biking and climate changed winter means that there’s often not much skiable snow before the end of December. Yes, most big ski areas open by Thanksgiving, but that manmade snow freezes up really hard early in the season. It has certainly been true this year with not a hint of cross-country skiable snow in the Monadnock Region.
For early season nordic skiing, to paraphrase Michelle Obama, “when there’s no snow low, we go high.” We head to Wild Wings Nordic in Peru, Vermont or Prospect Mountain in Woodford, Vermont with a base elevation of more than 2000 feet. But, nope, no snow there either. The solution? To paraphrase Horace Greeley, “Go North, young and old people!” Though at the moment I’m writing this, there’s not even much nordic skiing in northern New Hampshire and Vermont. But by mid-December or at least the third week of December, there will be skiable snow up there somewhere. To solve this snow drought problem many of the large nordic areas have installed snow making on at least a couple of kilometers of trail. (Dublin Nordic does this as well.) One of our regular haunts in the north country is Jackson Cross County in Jackson, NH. We usually head there for a couple of days in between Christmas and New Year’s. Yes, it’s crowded, but it’s also immense, with more than 100 km of trails. And there’s a remarkable diversity of skiing from mellow open meadows to gnarly, steep ungroomed mountain trails.
There’s really no other place like Jackson Cross Country in New England. The trail network and the town are seamlessly integrated creating a European ski village feeling. You enter Jackson through an iconic red covered bridge and then it feels like you’re inside a snow globe landscape. There’s a raft of country inns, bed and breakfasts, snazzy condominiums for folks that want to stay overnight, and you can access the trails directly out the front door of most accommodations. There’s a wide range of dining options from simple to chic and there’s even nightlife. But the best nighttime entertainment option is the ice-skating pond at Nestlenook Farm. You can rent skates, there’s a wood-heat-warmed little cabin on an island to lace up in and you slide into little coves, under a bridge, into unlit corners with horse-drawn sleighs ho-hoing through the woods on the pond edge. It’s downright magical.
Back to the skiing. If it’s your first time in Jackson, here’s a good 8-10 km beginner/intermediate loop to introduce you to the diversity of skiing opportunities here. Mondo views as well. Park near the Christmas Farm Inn on Valley Cross Rd. near the intersection with Black Mountain Rd. Start out on Christmas Farm Trail (#6) for a mellow warm up before turning onto The Wave (#60). This wide two km trail is an intermediate with a number of well-designed roller-coaster ups and downs. If you need more time to feel comfortable on your skis, do this at the end of the loop. The Wave feels like an old friend--it’s cozily in the woods, interestingly twisty and mildly challenging. If you want to make your outing longer there are three self-contained loops off of The Wave--John (#8), Henry (#20) and longer Betty Whitney (#61) which heads you up towards Black Mountain Ski area. John and Henry are mostly mellow. Betty Whitney is narrow, steeper and less frequently groomed.
At the end of The Wave, swoop down into the Eagle Mountain Fields and head north on trail #10 for just a quarter of a mile. Then bear right on the Wildcat Trail Valley trail (#46).
The skiing is all flat in here and there are long views of peaks to the north and west--very serene. If there’s enough snow, take a right on Alice’s Alley (#55) and then loop back on the Wildcat Valley Trails to the Eagle Mountain Trail. An alternative out-north-and-ski-back-through-the-fields can be had by turning right on the Woodchuck trail (#51) once you cross over Great Brook. Heading south, stay on the Eagle Mountain Trail and keep staying right to get down to the southern extent of the meadows before crossing a bridge back to the Christmas Farm (#6) trail. There’s a short steep climb and then a straight shot back to your car.
On the other end of the spectrum, if you’re a really skilled back country nordic skier, take the summit lift up Wildcat Mountain and ski the Wildcat trail down the back side of Wildcat Mountain, 16 km back into Jackson with more than 3000 feet of descent. Do not undertake this endeavor lightly. It’s narrow, really steep, ungroomed and isolated. I did it once in my youth but it’s above my skill grade at my advanced age.
For another mellow ski, park at the touring center in the middle of town, ski the meadows west and cross the Ellis River and the Pinkham Notch Rd. and head out onto the Ellis River trails (#17). You’re along the tumbly river most of the way, it’s easy skiing with a few ups and downs and you can explore side loops to get you away from the crowds and back into the wilderness.
Apres Nordic
There’s a raft of dining options. I’m only going to share a few. For a light lunch, I love going to the Autumn Nomad Bakery right in the village. Their website declares their commitment to Art + Food + Love and they live up to it. There are distinctive sandwiches and salads, always a good, hearty soup, croissants and other delectable baked goods. It’s only open to 3:00 so plan your ski accordingly. Last time here, we sat out front in a couple of Adirondack chairs facing the sun in the western sky, appreciating the vibrant ski scene spread out before us.
For dinner, and trust me on this, leave Jackson and drive down to the junction of Rts. 16 and 302, head west less than a mile towards Bartlett and Attitash Ski area. Find the White Mountain Cider Company. Easy to miss. There’s a market for breakfast and lunch options (great savory hand pies) and the restaurant is in an unassuming, sprawly white Cape. Inside there’s an elegant bar, lots of exposed beams, soft lighting, many discrete, separate dining rooms, a loft and some of the best cuisine in New Hampshire. I kid you not. Make reservations well in advance (like weeks). The last two or three times we’ve been to Jackson to ski, we didn’t plan well and couldn’t get in. You’ll be surprised to find such refined dining in this out of the way place.
Jackson Cross Country map and trail conditions at: https://www.jacksonxc.org/
