Jackson Cross Country in Jackson, NH

Ho-hum. The shoulder season between daylight savings day in early November and the winter solstice on 21 December presents something of a dilemma for outdoor recreation enthusiasts. I like to say that there are really only two seasons in the year--bike/swim season and nordic/downhill ski season. But by early November the weather is often too rainy and cold for enjoyable biking and climate changed winter means that there’s often not much skiable snow before the end of December. Yes, most big ski areas open by Thanksgiving, but that manmade snow freezes up really hard early in the season. It has certainly been true this year with not a hint of cross-country skiable snow in the Monadnock Region.

Tags


-

-
-

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.