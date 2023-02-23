Timber Creek Cross Country
West Dover, VT
“Woe is us” many cross country skiing areas and winter enthusiasts are saying this year. I wonder how the climate change deniers are explaining this winter weather? The unusually warm January, the frequent snow/rain/freeze cycles, mud season that starts right after Christmas and potentially lasts till the end of March--it’s a bit sad. We even resorted to a February bike ride on one of those warm days last week. In spite of all these weather challenges, cross country areas have put in tons of labor to keep trails groomed and safe. We applaud their commitment. Dublin Nordic has managed to host a number of high school and college events and there’s been a lot of spring skiing even in normally frigid January and February.
This week I want to introduce you to another of those hour-away-from-Keene and under-the-radar places to cross-country ski at Timber Creek in West Dover, Vermont. Timber Creek is a cousin to Eastman, (profiled last time.) They’re both connected to large housing developments, though there’s no golf course here. Timber Creek is a condominium development of 212 units on the other side of Rt. 100 from the north entrance to Mt. Snow. The “thoughtfully groomed” network of ski and snowshoe trails circles around the edges of the condominiums. The condos are often in view from many sections of the trail network, but it’s possible to get that lost and lonely feeling if you search out the right trails. For those skiers who like going to Prospect Mountain in Woodford, Vermont, this is a good alternative destination once a winter. It’s a little closer, not as big, not as high but still gets a lot of snow, and there’s ample apres nordic dining options. And the grooming is actually really “thoughtful” with tracks set in all of the appropriate places for us classic skiers.
In the spirit of “carpe skiem,” I recommend seizing the opportunity to ski at Timber Creek this winter. The gentleman who has been managing the area and grooming the trails for the last 39 years is retiring after this winter. It’s unclear who will take over and whether it will be open next year. There might only be 4-6 weeks of skiable snow left this winter, so get on it while you can.
Here’s a good 5-6k loop that takes advantage of all that Timber Creek has to offer. From the base, head north on either the Serpent’s Tail or Hill Top Trail. Serpent’s Tail is right behind the condos; Hill Top feels more purely woodsy. Either stay on Hill Top or weave your way gradually upwards on Wizard’s. When Hill Top and Wizard’s merge at the top edge of the condos, start the climb up to the high point of the trail network. There are some short steep sections in here that require strong herringboning. Bear left on Pumper for more heart-pumping climbing. At the top you’ll be rewarded with some striking views of the downhill trails on the Main Face over at Mt. Snow. After a bit of flat cruising up high, you now descend, yes steeply, down Hill Top. This requires strong, assured snowplowing. If this technique is not a part of your nordic skiing repertoire, don’t try this trail. Eventually you’ll get to a juncture of The Ages and The Chute (very steep). I recommend bearing right onto The Ages and then wending your way around all the trails in this section. This area is a hemlock glen, away from the condos and Rt. 100, with a number of playful small streams. Design your own curlicue combination of Steph’s, The Chute and the bottom part of the Hill Top Trail to get that lost and quiet feeling of being ensconced in the winter woods. At the end, you tromp across the road back to the cozy fire circle and trail board adjacent to the ticket window. There’s a nice sociable group of skiers and snowshoers here on weekends.
Apres Nordic
The nice thing about being adjacent to Mt. Snow is that there are numerous apres ski bars and restaurants, many with that retro 1970’s feeling along here.
Only about 1.5 miles south on Rt. 100 find Trail 87--so named, I assume, because Mt. Snow says that it has 86 trails. There’s a cozy bar separate from the dining room with the usual selection of Vermont micro-brews. The menu is distinctively more upscale that normal pub food. I always appreciate when there are shishito peppers on the menu. We liked the unusual noodle and rice bowls, though you can also still get burgers or wings.
Snow Republic, about a mile south of the village of West Dover, is more of a classic apres venue. Worth stopping in just to admire the architecture-- it’s a log cabin made from mammoth timbers. Of all the brews made on site, I recommend the Yard Sale, a hazy IPA, or for something lighter the Pond Skim, a crisp German Kolsch. For lunch or an early dinner, try either the chicken sandwich, the classic burger or the black bean burger. They’re all large, sumptuous and come with a spicy sauce. Sinful fries as well. You’ll easily consume more calories than your burned while skiing if you come here.
Timber Creek Cross Country at:
Welcome to the discussion.
