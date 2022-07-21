Connecting Nature and Local History this Summer

Have you ever been driving along and seen an abandoned vehicle and wondered…how did that get there? You are not alone. While taking photos around Harrisville, Artist Paul Brock was struck by the fact that someone parked this truck expecting to come back someday and return it to its former glory. “Nature is now taking its course,” said Brock. He has two paintings featured in the show.
This summer the Historical Society of Cheshire County’s featured exhibit is “Nature and Humanity in the Monadnock Region.” The nature and humanity theme highlights how people in southwestern New Hampshire have affected the environment and, in turn, how nature affects the people who are there.
Forty artists are taking part in this juried art exhibition this summer at the Historical Society of Cheshire County in Keene. The exhibition “Nature and Humanity in the Monadnock Region,” is free and open to the public now through August 26, 2022. Pieces exhibited in this show are for sale with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Historical Society’s education programming such as school tours, teacher workshops, local history book publications, and more. With your support, we are helping people “find their place in history.”
The Historical Society of Cheshire County is offering several creative ways to engage with nature and our place in it, thanks to support from New Hampshire State Council on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts, Price Chopper’s Golub Foundation, and RiverMead Lifecare Community.
Upcoming events include a guided hike to Sip Pond with the Monadnock Conservancy, a plein air painting afternoon with Alicia Drakioties at Monadnock Berries, and an online presentation by Executive Director, Alan F. Rumrill.
On July 23, 2022 @ 10 am ~ Join Ryan Owens, executive director of the Monadnock Conservancy, for a guided hike out to Sip Pond in Fitzwilliam. Owens will talk about the Conservancy’s mission to work with communities and landowners to conserve the natural resources, wild and working lands, rural character, and scenic beauty of the Monadnock region. Owens will share some of what is known of this scenic peninsula. Thousands of years ago, this region was once part of a glacial lake bed and remains a part of N’dakinna, the homeland of the Abenaki people. Learn about the pond’s namesake, Scipio Jawhaw, an 18th-century African American settler in the region. And marvel at a time in the late 19th century when ice was harvested from the pond and loaded onto boxcars bound for Boston.
The Sip Pond Peninsula Trail is part of the Monadnock Conservancy’s Chamberlain Conservation Area in Fitzwilliam, NH, and it follows the Cheshire Rail Trail. Along the tour, visitors are encouraged to find evidence of human interaction with the land over time.
This is an easy hike with scenic views and ample parking. Dress for the weather and wear comfortable shoes.
On July 29, 2022 @ 1-4 pm ~ Grab your paints, crayons, or colored pencils, and join us for Plein Air Day at Monadnock Berries in Troy, NH, on Friday, July 29th from 1pm-4pm.
Families are invited to create art side by side with professional plein air artists who will be painting around the property. This Historical Society of Cheshire County event coincides with its summer exhibition, Nature & Humanity in the Monadnock Region, a free art show exploring nature and its relationship with humans. Berry picking is a fee-based activity provided by Monadnock Berries, 545 West Hill Rd, Troy, NH.
On August 1-26, 2022 “Why Here? The triumphant history of land conservation in Southwest New Hampshire.” with Alan F. Rumrill
Many local radio listeners are familiar with Alan Rumrill’s Monadnock Moments on WKBK radio. Throughout the month of August, the public is invited to watch “Why Here? The triumphant history of land conservation in Southwest New Hampshire”, via its online platform Vimeo. For the link to this talk please visit our website at www.hsccnh.org.
The Historical Society of Cheshire County has a tradition of presenting art shows in its exhibit hall at 246 Main Street in Keene. Exhibit hours: Tuesday- Friday 9-4, Wednesday open late until 8 pm, Saturday 9-12pm (August 6 & 20). For more information on the Historical Society of Cheshire County, go to hsccnh.org.
