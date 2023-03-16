Climbing Mount Monadnock in the winter is not for the faint of heart.
WIth an elevation of around 3,165 feet and an exposed summit, conditions at the top of the mountain are not always favorable in the winter. But it can be a beautiful way to spend your time on a nice winter day if you are prepared and experienced.
I have hiked Mount Monadnock too many times to count and have enjoyed it at all different times of day, different seasons, sunrises and sunsets, but in the winter is when it just seems a touch more magical.
The air is crisp and clear. No humidity and clear skies means you can see for miles and miles. Snow covered trees make it seem like you are in a winter wonderland and ice covered glistening rocks at the top make you feel like you’re on another planet. It really is quite a sight to see.
Hiking in the winter can also be easier on the knees — the snow has a little more give, and if there is a good solid snow cover, there are much less rocks to step over. You usually have to drink a lot less water than on a summer hike and there’s always less people on the trail in the winter.
Winter hiking can also be more dangerous though. Managing body temperature so you are not freezing — but also not sweating (wet clothes are bad) — can be challenging. Carrying more gear for the winter weather is also a challenge. And of course, things tend to be a bit more slippery in the winter months, so there is a greater chance of falls.
Some of the most important things to consider when climbing a mountain in the winter is checking the weather and trail conditions. If you are not prepared to hike in extreme weather or you are new to hiking, it’s important to wait until there is a good day in the forecast. Windchills on an exposed summit can be very serious in the winter.
A great thing about Mount Monadnock is that you can check in at the Main Headquarters and talk with the park officials about the weather and the trail conditions before heading up, or if the trailhead is unstaffed, you can call the park prior to heading out to ask about conditions.
If you are heading up the mountain on off-hours or interested in a different winter hike, there are other ways to research the forecast and trail conditions. You can check online with Mountain Forecast or Mount Washington Observatory for higher summit forecasts (/www.mountain-forecast.com or www.mountwashington.org). There are other sites online, too, just make sure you are looking into the mountain forecast, not just the weather for the location of the mountain. The weather is much different above the tree line on a mountaintop than it is at the base.
New England Trail Conditions (www.newenglandtrailconditions.com) is helpful for researching the recent trail conditions.
No matter what time of year it is, it is also very important to always carry the 10 essentials with you.
According to hikeSafe, a mountain safety education program, the 10 essentials include a map, a compass, warm clothing such as shirts, pants, extra socks and a wool hat, extra food and water, a flashlight or headlamp, matches/fire starters, first aid/repair kit, a whistle, rain/wind jacket and pants and a pocket knife.
In the winter they also suggest packing some other added extras such as an insulated parka, extra mittens, balaclava, insulated boots, overmitts, snowshoes, gaiters and crampons.
