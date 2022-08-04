Checking Out Charlestown

About an hour’s drive north of Keene lies the sleepy town of Charlestown.
For such a small place - 4,806 residents - this Upper Connecticut River Valley community boasts several outstanding conservation properties available to the public.
The “Great Meadow” trail lies along the Connecticut River and is a noted bird area.
Farther up the road (Route 12) the “Up on a Hill” conservation area has a half-mile loop that encircles a pond with a nice view of Mount Ascutney.
On this “on-and-off” again rainy day in early July, I made the short drive (28 miles) up Route 12 to check out these two properties.
After passing Stuart & John’s Sugar House in Westmoreland, rolling hills, fields and other bucolic vistas began to appear.
In North Walpole the road wound around Fall Mountain (see ELF, 12/14/2018) and bare-cliffed Mount Kilburn, the highest peak on Fall Mountain, rising sharply above the railroad tracks that parallel the highway.
I drove past cornfields growing in the well-drained soils of the Connecticut River floodplain. The lushness of the green countryside was intensified on this rainy day.
Just beyond a “Welcome to Charlestown - Est. 1740. National Register Historic District” sign, I turned left onto Lower Landing Road.
After crossing railroad tracks, I reached a picnic area and boat launch owned and maintained by Great River Hydro. (A port a potty is here.)
The Great Meadow Trail - a clover packed mowed path maintained by the Charlestown Conservation Commission - starts to the left of the boat ramp in a corner beyond a picnic table and line of boulders. Dogs are allowed but must be leashed. There are benches along the path to sit and rest.
The flat, out-and-back trail runs south along the Connecticut River. It is two-and-a-quarter miles long.
Great Meadow is a prime birding area. It especially appeals to waterfowl during the migration season. Close to 200 species of birds have been recorded here, including hawks, warblers, swallows, owls, geese, ducks, and herons.
I immediately heard the twitter and chirp of birds which would continue throughout the hike.
Thickets of Staghorn sumac and Japanese knotweed bordered the trail to the left, and there were colorful wildflowers galore. It was nice to see milkweed among the wildflowers.
And you won’t find a better view of the Connecticut River than here. On this day the river was serene and calm. But its scope and breadth left me in awe. The longest river in New England, the Connecticut River starts in Pittsburg near the New Hampshire/Quebec border and empties into Long Island Sound between Old Saybrook and Old Lyme, Connecticut. That’s a distance of more than 400 miles.
The river exhibits a great habitat diversity as it flows past the floodplains and fertile agricultural soils of these Upper Valley towns.
Eight minutes into the hike, the trail moved past the Charlestown Wastewater Treatment Plant and came to a kiosk. Staghorn sumac, shrubs and trees enclosed the path and views of the river disappeared.
I saw lots of Silver Maples, a common floodplain tree. Views of the river appeared again. Then I came to a shoreline riparian buffer zone planting of red pine and white pine. The trail continued for several minutes more through this “tunnel,” the pine needles softening the surface.
After passing a cornfield on the left, the trail moved past more river views. I came to an impressive bed of ferns on the left. Shortly afterward the trail ended at a bench.
Turning around, I made my way back to the boat launch, about a half hour walk.
Then it was on to the “Up on a Hill” property.
But first I stopped to check out a New Hampshire Historical Highway “Home Town of Carlton E. ‘Pudge’ Fisk” marker located in front of the Charlestown School.
Fisk grew up in Charlestown but was born in Bellows Falls because Vermont had the nearest hospital.
After reading about the famous Red Sox catcher, I drove past handsome Colonial homes lining the wide Main Street, which was the training green for Revolutionary soldiers in the early days.
After 7.7 miles on Route 12, I turned right onto Morningside Lane.
Shortly I drove by Morningside Farm (left) and a little more than a mile farther I came to Richardson Road (left).
A 0.2 mile drive up the steep dirt road brought me to the trailhead kiosk. Dogs are allowed but must be leashed and stay off farm fields.
The trail starts on a dirt farm road and shortly reaches a metal gate. Note: Check out the massive Black Locust tree here.
Beyond the gate the path continues through a cornfield.
Five minutes from starting out, the path enters the woods and goes uphill.
You’ll see birch, beech and pine trees, some entangled by vines.
On this day there were blackberries beginning to ripen, and Black-eyed Susans brightened the trailside.
Shortly I came to a small pond.
The trail turned left and looped around the pond with views of meadow and forest on the hillside. (Farmland is farmed for corn and hay by farmer Gary LeClair of Claremont, through a lease agreement with the trust.)
The path ended at a bench. There is a good view of Mount Ascutney but on this day it was obscured because of the rain.
The “Up on the Hill” conservation area (1,100 acres) was donated to the Upper Valley Land Trust for permanent conservation by Harvey and Chris Hill. (Harvey passed away on May 26, 2022.) The property was the largest donation in trust history.
After your hike, you might visit the Fort at No. 4. Open-air museum and historic landmark. Volunteer reenactors, hand-on workshops, lectures. Depiction of life for settlers during Colonial Era. Open until first weekend in November. 267 Springfield Road. 603-826-5700. Pets on leashes allowed.
Charlestown was originally granted by the Massachusetts Bay Colony as “No. 4.” The first settlement in town was made in 1740 by a group from Massachusetts who shortly afterwards built a log fort. For many years Charlestown was the most advanced northern white settlement. It was continually attacked by the French-Native American forces, and a fort here was strategically important.
