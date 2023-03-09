Battle of the Badges is back after a COVID hiatus and the Keene Professional Firefighters and the Keene Police Officers Association are getting excited to raise money for Cedarcrest Center for Children with Disabilities through their friendly exposition hockey game.

Battle of the Badges will take place on Saturday, March 11, starting at 7 p.m., at Keene Ice on Marlboro St., in Keene. Full Throttle has put up a UTV Side by Side valued at $30,000 as a half-ice puck shot prize.


