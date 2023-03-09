Battle of the Badges is back after a COVID hiatus and the Keene Professional Firefighters and the Keene Police Officers Association are getting excited to raise money for Cedarcrest Center for Children with Disabilities through their friendly exposition hockey game.
Battle of the Badges will take place on Saturday, March 11, starting at 7 p.m., at Keene Ice on Marlboro St., in Keene. Full Throttle has put up a UTV Side by Side valued at $30,000 as a half-ice puck shot prize.
This event was very popular from 2016 to 2018 with hundreds of spectators cheering on their red or blue teams. “This expo all started when Keene Ice first opened and hockey was buzzing in the area. There were quite a few police officers and firefighters who enjoyed playing hockey and we thought it would be a good idea to do a fundraiser for Cedarcrest,” explained Patrick Fuller, of the Professional Firefighters of Keene. “It’s one of those things — when you walk into that facility and you see the level of care that they provide for those kids and how much they care about them — you just want to get involved in any way and help out.”
Since 1947, Cedarcrest Center has provided exceptional medical care and education for children with complex medical and developmental needs. Their mission is to enrich the lives of children with complex medical and developmental needs, support their families, and collaborate with other community providers to build a continuum of care. They offer medical and therapy services for children from infants through age 22 and special education and physical, occupational and speech therapy services are available for ages 3-22.
Donations given through Battle of the Badges and other community fundraising activities support the children’s care, staffing, recreation activities and special equipment beyond what Medicare will pay for. “This money goes toward all the extras that they want to do with the kids like field trips and tablets and other equipment that they can’t afford to buy with the Medicare money,” Fuller said.
The Professional Firefighters of Keene have also supported Cedarcrest Center in other ways like building a playground in their backyard and collecting donations of bean bag chairs — which are easier and more comfortable for the children to sit in.
Come and cheer on Team Red or Team Blue and your favorite police and fire personnel during this exhibition hockey game. Dress in your favorite team’s color and bring the whole family. Tickets are $10 per person; children under 10 years old are free. Tickets can be purchased online through our website: cedarcrest4kids.org or right at the door.
The event will also feature a gift basket raffle.
In addition to the Keene Professional Firefighters Association and the Keene Police Officers Association, sponsors for this year’s event are Deeper Well, Kickboxing Keene, Full Throttle, Davis Oil, Zajac HVAC, Gilded Main Barber Shop, Spofford Firefighters Association, Janos Technology, Edward Jones, Jessica Fuller, CFP and SJD Trucking.
Keene ICE is located at 380 Marlboro St., Keene. 603-499-8873. www.keeneice.com.
For more information on the event or to become a sponsor, contact Patty Farmer or Marianne McGauley at 603-358-3384. www.cedarcrest4kids.org.
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.