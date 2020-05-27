In the age of social distancing, there are some who can still safely spend time with several thousand of their closest friends.
As the world watches and waits – at times anxiously – for the coronavirus pandemic to settle down, local apiarists are staying as busy as the bees they keep.
Christopher Shaw was too busy at his Hinsdale home to take a phone call last Saturday afternoon. “Today I am in the bee yards!” he replied when asked for a bit of his time to talk the latest buzz on bees. “Tomorrow would be better.”
Shaw, who serves as president of the Monadnock Beekeepers Association, was, in fact, ready to talk the following day.
It was eight years ago when Shaw decided to keep bees.
“I got into it partly because of my allergies,” he said. “I’d heard that if you eat local honey, there’s a certain amount of pollen in the honey, which helps build some antibodies and reduce your allergy issue. Having been born here, moved around a bit with my dad, then coming back, it just seemed like my allergies are pretty bad in the spring.”
Shaw said he keeps about 30 hives. “A big production colony could have anywhere from 60,000 to 80,000 bees, if it’s a real barn burner, a real superstar.”
He has practiced sustainable beekeeping three years running now, which, in part, means he doesn’t replace bees he loses, raises his own bees and queens, and tries to time his harvesting with the natural cycle of the bees themselves.
“It’s been a bit of a learning curve but at the same time you utilize the bees’ natural instincts,” he said. “If you can work with them, raise your own bees and still make honey production from the same colony, you’re doing pretty good.”
According to Shaw the biggest challenges are mites and rival colonies. When it comes to the mites, the question is often to treat or not to treat one’s bees with chemicals to combat the mites.
“Whether you treat or don’t treat, all honeybees have mites,” he said. “It’s just a matter of how many.”
The mite issue is a primary focal point of the Monadnock Beekeepers Association.
“[We want] to educate beekeepers in the area, get as much information out there as we can about the mites, and help beekeepers have a successful first year of beekeeping,” he said. “There’s all sorts of things that can go wrong. It’s a constant battle, but really rewarding.”
Charles Andros, who owns and operates Linden Apiaries in Walpole, had similar thoughts to share, based on his beekeeping experience that extends back to 1973.
“There’s always something to learn, experimenting with different techniques, just connecting with nature and so on,” he said over the phone last week. “It’s very nice.”
Andros, who maintains 49 hives with roughly 50 to 60,000 bees each, also shares Shaw’s appreciation for the health aspect of beekeeping. “The bee products that I consume myself … pollen, honey, propolis, jelly when there’s clean cells to make it … there’s been research done over the years, which indicates that propolis is very antiviral.”
Andros also sells “nucleus colonies,” which is like a starter hive for beginners, he said. He leads beekeeping workshops that have been known to have as many as 40 participants at a time, although the numbers have dwindled more recently. One thing about beekeeping, though, according to Andros, is that it isn’t cheap.
“Just for one hive you’re talking about spending 5 or $600 dollars for protective equipment and gear, and that’s just for starters,” he said. “You might pay less for a hive in the long run, but there’s a lot to it.”
In Harrisville, Suzanne Brouillette owns and operates Suzanne’s Bee House (also known as Slovenian Beekeeping), which features one of the biggest changes to the beekeeping industry in recent years. Instead of the typical Langstroth method of keeping the boxes stacked atop one another, Brouillette uses what’s known as the Slovenian method of hive housing, which is “like cabinets where a back door opens, and you take out just one frame at a time.”
This style has revolutionized beekeeping because it opens up the activity to virtually anyone who wishes to do it.
“Each of those boxes full of honey, they can weigh anywhere from 40 to 90 pounds, so it’s kind of a back breaker,” she said. “You can be sitting while you do it, children can do it, old people can do it, it can be done be handicapped people.”
Brouillette first learned of the Slovenian method from a mentor who was aging out of the business and handed it over to her. Now she runs it, as well as her own bee houses, strictly Slovenian style. She even became the first beekeeper in the U.S. to import the specially made boxes from Slovenia, which she’s turned around and sold to customers in all 50 states.
“I’m not supposed to be here right now,” Brouillette announced with a hint of frustration, before explaining that she should be in Slovenia, leading her 10th beekeeping tour, where she and her tourists spend two weeks visiting beekeepers, wineries and cultural sites.
But with 15 active boxes of her own, she also sells a bit of honey to close friends. Whether they’ve got four-plus decades of experience or less than a decade, whether they’ve stuck to the traditional methods or embraced new ones, beekeepers around the Monadnock region seem to share a certain bond; a respect for the bees and a Zen-like appreciation for what they do.
“When you’re working with the hives, there’s the scents of the hive and it’s constantly changing, the colors of the pollen coming in, and I do collect pollen, so I can see that changing,” Andros said. “Tasting the honey and pollen … there’s that sort of connected feeling about it.”
Shaw can relate. “It is a lot of work,” he said. “But I enjoy it because, through this pandemic, I think we’re all looking for something that hasn’t changed. The bees are still flying, still building up, still being the great producers of this nectar flow that’s coming up. They just amaze me at what they can do, how they can get so much done. So, it’s the one thing in my life that hasn’t changed.”
Brouillette finds a similar solace in bees.
“It’s hard to explain,” she said. “You fall in love with your bees. We sit there with a glass of wine and just watch them fly in and out. What kind of pollen are they bringing back? What color is it? It’s very peaceful.”