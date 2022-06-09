Bond’s Corner, West Peterborough and McDowell Reservoir

8.6 miles. Moderate. Total elevation gain 546 feet. A compact, afternoon, post work ride with lots of wetlands diversity.
Start this ride by parking in the Carr’s Store parking lots at Bond’s Corner—at the intersection of Routes 101 and 137. Ample space. Cross 101, looking both ways of course, and head south on Rt. 137 going towards Jaffrey. This road is untrafficked and rolls along pleasantly, eventually trimming along the edge of the expansive marshy meadows of Mud Pond and Stanley Brook. This is one of the best autumn foliage spots in the Monadnock region with the swamp maples ablaze in late September. Turn left on Gold Mine Rd. (Yes, any road named Gold Mine Rd. in New England usually means there was a gold mine along here somewhere. There was an unproductive gold mine operation that lasted for only a year. Its location is now lost in the forest.). And then, after just a quarter mile, bear right onto Windmill Hill Rd. This road rollercoasters a bit until T-ing into Valley Rd. near a charming little independent school called Mountain Shadows with big fenced enclosures for the animals that the kids feed every morning.
Left on Valley Rd. for about ½ mile and then right again on Gold Mine Rd. Passing under 101 you then take a right on Old Route 101, pass the Peterborough Sportsmen’s Club, bearing left to stay on the Old Dublin Rd. and then zoom downhill towards a juncture with Union Street. Left here and you drift into West Peterborough. Just before the Grove Mill complex on the right (home of Nature’s Green Grocer), you take the turn uphill towards Edward McDowell Dam on Wilder St.
The Grove Mill parking lot is an alternative starting point for this ride. The advantage of doing this is having a post ride snack or lunch at Nature’s Green Grocer. And there are a couple of interesting artists’ studios in the mill complex as well. West Peterborough was a lost village that has been found with the renovation of this old mill.
Back to heading uphill to McDowell Dam. This dam, like many others in southern New Hampshire, was built in the 40’s and 50’s after some very destructive floods in the 1930’s. Much of downtown Peterborough was destroyed in the flood of 1936, so this dam is intended to prevent that from happening again.
It’s a bit of an uphill to the Army Corps of Engineers buildings and the dam. We always take an out and back spin across the road on the top of the dam, taking in the long view and imagining the reservoir filled up to the level indicated on one of the vertical walls.
Now the best part, continue past the buildings and down towards the picnic and beach areas. You’ll pass those, wend around a gate and then you’re on a gravel path hard-by the edge of the reservoir. It’s marshy on both sides. There are nice benches for lolly-gagging. You’ll have to slalom around dog-walkers enjoying the same views. It’s placid, pastoral and serene for about ¾ of a mile and you’ll wish there were miles and miles of trails like this.
At the far end you wend around another gate and keep going straight ahead past historic residences. Take a left on Spring Rd. and then cross Nubanusit Brook. Hard to imagine that if there’s a big flood, the reservoir will back up along this brook for about 3 miles into Half Moon Pond in Hancock and then pour down a spillway into the Contoocook River below Peterborough. It’s an engineering marvel.
Along Spring Rd. a bit you’ll T into Rt. 137 and bear left. This is my least favorite section of this ride. There’s not much of a shoulder, there are a couple of moderate hills and not much to see. After a mile or so you’ll pass Del Rossi’s Trattoria and then you’re back at Carr’s Store. Stop in for a small purchase to justify you using their parking lot. My cold drink choice after a ride is the Nantucket Nectar Half Lemonade/Half Iced Tea or an Orangina.
Digital map for this ride at:
For more rides like this across all six New England States, look for Best Bike Rides in New England by David, available November 2022.
Dining Opportunities
Nature’s Green Grocer is a natural foods grocery story and cool café in an unexpected location. West Peterborough, an old mill village extension of Peterborough, has been reborn as a revived lost village in the last decade, and Nature’s Green Grocer is the anchor.
You have to wend your way through the grocery store around back to the café. Great soups and sandwiches, vegetarian options, interesting array of salads. There’s a little deck overlooking the Nubanusit Brook all tucked into a little glade—a secret world feeling. We go out of our way to stop here for lunch.
Other nearby casual dining abounds in downtown Peterborough. Harlow’s is a popular vibrant lunch and dinner spot with a great pub menu and draft beer selection. There’s the new Post and Beam Brewery with crafted microbrews. The Peterborough Diner has classic diner food and is often a stop for presidential candidates in primary season. Aesop’s Tables, located in the Toadstool Bookstore, is a sure spot for diverse breakfast sandwiches. (I recommend the Breakfast Burrito.) Twelve Pine is a classy deli with lavish dinner take out options. And fantastic chicken burritos. For a chic, European-like waterside dining experience do the Waterhouse Restaurant.
Swimming Opportunities
Edward McDowell Dam, located in West Peterborough is a mid-ride option. There’s a manufactured beach at the base of the big dam. The water here is tannin-dark water. It’s tannin-y because after Nubanusit Brook leaves Harrisville Pond it flows through miles and miles (and more miles) of marshes and shallow ponds before arriving here. Essentially, it’s swamp tea. And emergent vegetation, (arrowhead, pickerel weed, water lilies) border the edges of the swimming area. Hmmm. I’m not doing a very good sales job convincing you this is a good swim spot. Nonetheless, it’ll do as a cooling off spot. And the view across the reservoir is grand. It’s even a better skating venue in winter—lots of coves and avenues to explore.
On the other end of the spectrum is Dublin Lake, a couple miles west of Bond’s Corner. The really nice beaches are private—the tone-y Dublin Lake Club, the less tone-y, but still private, Women’s Club Beach right on the road at Cemetery Cove.
But on the north shore of the lake, with pull-offs along 101, there are two or three rocky places to get into the water. The egress isn’t great, but the water is unbeatably pristine. And the views of Monadnock are spectacular. (Local lore says there used to be a rope swing from a large oak on the top of one of those small cliffs on the north side of 101. You’d swing across the highway and drop into the lake. Hard to imagine. See if you can figure out where this might have been possible.)
Also, if you drive slowly along the backside of the lake on Lake Rd. you’ll find other places to slip into the water. Look for the fire hydrant near the trailhead for the Pumpelly Trail up Monadnock. Or find the boat launch where you’re not supposed to swim, but nobody minds. There’s also a tiny little set of stairs down to an Angler’s Access point on the west side, just a few steps down from Lake Rd. Hard to find. Remember to avoid the frequent No Trespassing signs.