Blessing of the Bikes at Cathedral of the Pines

It’s Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month in New Hampshire, according to a proclamation signed by Gov. Chris Sununu. But on Saturday, some motorcyclists will look to a higher power than the state for protection.
The event is the Blessing of the Bikes, a custom that bikers around the country observe each year, according to Geno Martin, president of the Granite Knights chapter of the Widows Sons, a Masonic riders association.
“The Blessing of the Bikes is a traditional thing that the motorcycle community does,” he said.
The chapter is organizing one such event this Saturday, May 21 at the Cathedral of the Pines in Rindge.
Bikers will assemble at the cathedral’s outdoor chapel for a sermon by Pastor Ken Whitson of the New Ipswich Congregational Church. Then, they’ll line up in the parking lot and ride single file past Whitson, as he blesses each bike and rider with olive oil from the Middle East, Martin said.
“The blessing is to bless the bikes and the riders for the season ahead, seeking divine protection … to ensure that we have a good safe season on our bikes,” Martin said.
The tradition goes back decades in the U.S. (It’s not just for motorcycles, either — there are also blessings for bicycles, including one that’s been going on for 24 years at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York City).
Chris Holman, the program coordinator at the Cathedral of the Pines, said this will be the second Blessing of the Bikes to take place there this month.
On Mother’s Day, Cornerstone Outreach Ministries — founded in the Monadnock Region in 1978 by a group of bikers from local churches — held its annual blessing, which Holman said has been going on for more than two decades.
“We’re always motorcycle friendly,” he said. “ … They’re a regular fixture here. We welcome them.” Martin said the Granite Knights’ event Saturday — which is open to the public — will begin with a waffle breakfast at the Milford Masonic Temple, followed by a 60-mile ride through New Boston, Bennington, Hancock, Dublin and Jaffrey, ending at the Cathedral of the Pines for the blessing.
After, there’ll be a ride to Marty’s Driving Range in Mason for food and beverages.
Registration for the ride begins at 9:30 a.m., and the riders will head out at 10:30 a.m. The sermon and blessings will occur once the riders reach the cathedral and are scheduled to begin at 12:30.
“It’s all about the motorcycle community, and people who enjoy riding motorcycles,” Martin said.
There’s no fee, but Martin said donations are encouraged, and will go to various charities the chapter supports, as well as the New Ipswich Congregational Church and Cathedral of the Pines.
More information is available on the event Facebook page, at facebook.com/events/347096847195082.