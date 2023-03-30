The Cathedral of the Pines in Rindge will host renowned black bear rehabilitator Ben Kilham on April 1. Kilham will speak on black bear behavior. His Kilham Bear Center in Lyme, New Hampshire has been taking in orphaned, abandoned and injured black bear cubs since 1993. It provides a temporary safe haven for the cubs in a protected environment that mimics their natural habitat. The center releases these rescued bears back into the natural environment.

“Over thirty years we have released over six hundred bears back to the wild,” Kilham told ELF last week. “We have a hundred twenty two cubs now and will release all of them this spring.”

