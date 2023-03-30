The Cathedral of the Pines in Rindge will host renowned black bear rehabilitator Ben Kilham on April 1. Kilham will speak on black bear behavior. His Kilham Bear Center in Lyme, New Hampshire has been taking in orphaned, abandoned and injured black bear cubs since 1993. It provides a temporary safe haven for the cubs in a protected environment that mimics their natural habitat. The center releases these rescued bears back into the natural environment.
“Over thirty years we have released over six hundred bears back to the wild,” Kilham told ELF last week. “We have a hundred twenty two cubs now and will release all of them this spring.”
According the website kilhambearcenter.org it’s a family affair. Ben and his nephew Ethan Kilham are the primary caregivers. Ben’s wife, Debbie, helps with caring for the very young bears. Phoebe Kilham was working with the bears at the center, but now does GPS mapping for the collared bear research program for the state of New Hampshire.
For Ben Kilham, a gunsmith by trade, the idea of caring for bears at home was a natural progression form growing up in a home that served as a refuge for many wild animals, although never a bear. Kilham’s late father, Lawrence, was a microbiologist at Dartmouth Medical School and an ornithologist who authored articles and books on nature and birds. Like his father, Ben has also become a respected author of several books—on black bears and their behavior.
The cubs brought to the center by New Hampshire Fish and Game are generally released into the wild by that agency after a year. They begin their stay at the center in an indoor enclosure and graduate to an outside 11-acre forested enclosure where they have the opportunity to learn climbing and foraging skills. The center provides natural and man-made dens for hibernation. Human contact is minimized. The caregivers take the bears for walks in the wild to improve their bear skills.
Kilham has been the subject of two National Geographic TV specials and has made many TV appearances. His lectures on black bear behavior are well attended and he has given more than 600 of them.
His talks focus on the animals’ behavior in the wild as well as his work to rehabilitate and release the cubs. These cubs are born during the dead of winter to mother bears in hibernation and are hairless with closed eyes and weigh only a pound at birth. When they emerge from the hibernation den the first thing their mother teaches them is how to climb all sorts of trees.
Part of the center’s work is to enhance bear knowledge and behavior through observation and monitoring, work that in some cases involves keeping in touch by visiting with released bears in the wild, where he has learned how bears socialize, communicate and cooperate. The center also works to educate the public how to co-exist with bears; provide an opportunity to the scientific and academic community for bear research; and apply what has been learned to promote bear conservation worldwide.
Knowing how and what the cubs need to learn is part of the rehabilitation process and Kilham has become such an expert on this that he now works with Chinese researchers on reintroducing the rare Giant Pandas to the wild.
His talk on black bear behavior will take place at the Cathedral of the Pines, 10 Hale Hill Road in Rindge April 1 from 1 to 3 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, $1 for children.
One of the reasons there are so many cubs at the center this year is that 2022 was a poor year for food sources in the wild. Bears had to travel more to find food and this led to more bear mortality and orphaned cubs. This has made for increased expenses for food and veterinary care. The Kilham Bear Center is a non-profit and donations are tax deductible. Go to kilhambearcenter.org to donate.
