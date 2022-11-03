Best Bike Rides in New England

If you’ve enjoyed the Outside My Door bike articles for ELF magazine over the past three summers, then I encourage you to check out my new book: Best Bike Rides in New England: Backroad Routes for Cycling the Northeast States. It’s orderable online from many book distributors and should be in bookstores in November.

The book includes descriptions of 30 bike loops in all six New England states. A few of the loops in the book have appeared in the ELF series, but most of them are new and different. I originally wanted to write a Backroads Biking in the Monadnock Region guide, but I couldn’t find a publisher that was interested in a book with that limited geographic scope. The publisher I found eventually, Countryman/Norton, said they’d like me do a bike book, but they wanted it to cover all of New England. That task was initially daunting, but the more I thought about it the more I realized I did have good bike loops in all the New England states. It was the pandemic, so going off to redo rides, take new pictures and ferret out new loops was a great way to be outdoors in socially-distanced places in the summer of 2021. (Not a lot of crowds when you’re doing most bike rides.) And because my wife and I do a lot of our biking in Cheshire, Windham and Franklin counties, a disproportionate number of the rides in the new book are within an hour of Keene.

