If you’ve enjoyed the Outside My Door bike articles for ELF magazine over the past three summers, then I encourage you to check out my new book: Best Bike Rides in New England: Backroad Routes for Cycling the Northeast States. It’s orderable online from many book distributors and should be in bookstores in November.
The book includes descriptions of 30 bike loops in all six New England states. A few of the loops in the book have appeared in the ELF series, but most of them are new and different. I originally wanted to write a Backroads Biking in the Monadnock Region guide, but I couldn’t find a publisher that was interested in a book with that limited geographic scope. The publisher I found eventually, Countryman/Norton, said they’d like me do a bike book, but they wanted it to cover all of New England. That task was initially daunting, but the more I thought about it the more I realized I did have good bike loops in all the New England states. It was the pandemic, so going off to redo rides, take new pictures and ferret out new loops was a great way to be outdoors in socially-distanced places in the summer of 2021. (Not a lot of crowds when you’re doing most bike rides.) And because my wife and I do a lot of our biking in Cheshire, Windham and Franklin counties, a disproportionate number of the rides in the new book are within an hour of Keene.
Really, I’ve been working on this book for the last twenty years as I’ve been designing bike rides that explore the nooks and crannies of old New England. It’s been great fun to poke around on bikes in search of historically preserved town centers, not-maintained-in-winter roads, rural corners of Massachusetts, tucked away urban pathways. I like arriving in a new village for the first time on bikes, rather than in a car, to see the way the landscape and architecture unfolds. First, a scattering of houses, then an old schoolhouse, then the Congregational Church and a cemetery, maybe a store. In larger ones, a pizza place and a tattoo parlor. They provide glimpses into New England history and evoke dreams of what it would be like to live here. And I like figuring out where the local swimming hole is for post -ride cleansing and renewal.
This book recreates some of those explorations for you. Some of these rides are now part of our annual regimen. A few are new, recent discoveries in the constant search for perfect bike rides. (And luckily, some of these lost villages are being found. Found enough so that there are little cafes, bakeries, bistros, pubs tucked into restored mills and renovated opera houses.) These eateries are treasures unto themselves. Take Proctorsville, Vermont for instance. Most people zoom by on Rt. 103 headed to ski Okemo in nearby Ludlow, VT. But just a smidgeon off the road is Proctorsville, a village you didn’t know existed. There’s a bike ride (not in this book) that starts here at the Old Crow Bakery in the renovated opera house. Passing through the door is like entering a time warp back to 1950’s Vermont, back to a Howard Frank Mosher story set in Kingdom County.
That’s the idea of this book. Off the beaten track biking on back roads, rail trails, maybe some mellow single track. Followed by suggestions of great places to wash away the road dust and sweat. Rounded out by lunch or an early dinner at one-of-a-kind, homegrown cafes. Bike, swim, gnosh. The simple pleasures.
A few of the nearby rides that are described in the book that have become favorites.
This past weekend, my wife and I just rode the Time Travel ride in Turners Falls and Deerfield, MA that was featured in ELF last month. It’s a texturally diverse exploration of 19th century Turners Falls, upland orchards, flood plain flower cultivation fields, 18th century Old Deerfield and the unexpected vast East Deerfield train yard. It takes you to an array of places you’ve never been before, even though they’re right nearby.
The Land of Lakes ride takes you from Chesham to Nelson to Harrisville to Dublin on quiet backroads and along the shores of at least seven different ponds and lakes with a few marshes in between. Nelson was the first lost village I came to in New Hampshire for a February contradance way back in 1972.
The Lost Valley ride in Putney and Westminster, VT takes you through the somewhat lost village of Westminster West and then you descend down an impossibly beautiful quiet valley on the way back to Putney.
The rides vary from about 10 miles to 28 miles with the majority being around 15 miles. They’re all loops, they avoid busy roads, and they’ve all been vetted. I was originally opposed to calling the book “Best Bike Rides” because that sounded kind of self-congratulatory. But when I re-ride them after being away from them for a year or more, I do think, “Wow, that really is a great ride.” I think you’ll find some rides to your liking in this book.
