8.7 miles. Easy. Elevation gain 366 feet. A comfortable ramble on back roads and an excellent section of abandoned rail bed. Good mellow Sunday morning or late afternoon ride. Great autumn colors along the rail bed marshes.
Park at the Police Station on the green in the center of Jaffrey. We always appreciate that this parking location pretty much assures we won’t have to worry about the car being broken into. Cross to the other side of Main St. and head east, crossing the Contoocook River and at the complicated intersection, bear to the right on Stratton Rd. You’re on here for about a mile, passing through residential neighborhoods and Conant High School until you get to Humiston Field. Bear left on Squantum Rd. and when you get to the junction with Hunt Rd., stay right on Squantum. In a bit you may get to a juncture where it tells you that if you continue on Squantum, the road ends, which is true for cars, but not for you. Sometimes this road is clear, sometimes it’s subsumed with sand to widen the town beach. But you can still bike through and this gives you a view of the potential post ride swim option.
After the beach, take a right on Woodbound Rd. You’re on Woodbound for the next 2.5 miles. It’s possible to take a right before going up the hill to the Woodbound Inn and weave along golf course and cottage roads until you get back to the main road. Pleasant little glimpse of summer lake living. Anyway, pass the golf course and Inn (nice bar) and trundle through residential neighborhoods hoping that you’ll get a glimpse of Contoocook Lake, but you won’t until later. At a T intersection take a left on South Woodbound Rd. and climb the only hill on this ride. At the top cruise through grand meadows on both sides of the road for about 1.5 miles and then descend to West Main St. Take a right and it’s only about 500 feet until you get to the rail trail, slightly hidden, on your right. Very easy to blow by it. If you do, cruise thru the mildly lost village of West Rindge, take a right on Bradford St. and then a right on 202 for a stop at Emma’s 321 Pub and Kitchen for potato skins and Harpoon IPA with nice views of the river. Then poke around and follow your nose and little cross trails to get yourself back up onto the rail trail.
From here it’s a straight shot back up to Jaffrey. But linger along here. For much of this stretch you’ve got a marshy arm of Contoocook Lake on the right, and once you’re away from 202 you’ve got marshes on the left as well. There’s a long wooden bridge over a marshy stream about halfway where you can mimic the turtles on the logs nearby and stretch on for a bit of sun on the bridge decking if you’re alone. It can feel a bit faraway. More likely there will be other walkers, parents with strollers, joggers. This section of rail trail is good example of, “If you build it, they will come.” Very well-utilized.
Approaching Jaffrey, you’ll see trails off to the right and signs for the Children’s Woods. These trails are mostly bike-ably explore-able and mildly interesting.
The Children’s Woods. There’s another “Children’s Woods” in Keene and I suspect there are more I don’t know about. The Children’s Wood in Keene were created right at the beginning of the 20th century during the birth of the conservation movement, the founding of the Boy Scouts and the beginning of the summer camp movement. George Wheelock donated the Children’s Woods to the City of Keene with the provision that any revenues generated from forestry in adjacent Robin Hood Park were to be used to create “statuaries, grottos, benches and other features for the enjoyment of the children of Keene.” Young conservationists were just getting the idea that it was good to provide children with forested open space, near downtown, where children could be free to roam. I’m fairly sure this was the inspiration behind this Children’s Wood in Jaffrey and I suspect, when I get around to doing the historical research, that I’ll find other similarly dedicated places that showed up in New England in the early 1900’s. The naturalized playscape movement of the 21st century has its roots in these early children’s woods.
The rail trail brings you right back up into downtown Jaffrey. As an alternative to going up to E. Main St., cut into the parking lot on your left, towards the river, and find a bit of foot path scrunched between buildings on your right and the river on your left to pop out right at the main downtown intersection. It’s these little bits of hidden connectivity that make me feel like a 10-year-old exploring the neighborhood on my bike again. Cross Main St. and you’re back at your car, safely ensconced under the watchful eyes of the men in blue. Before departing, find the evocative Gold Star Mothers memorial stone with the eagle perched on top. A fitting tribute.
Dining Opportunity
Dublin Rd. Taproom and Eatery. West of downtown past Jaffrey Center (pristine lost village) and up the Dublin Rd. about a half mile, to the Shattuck Inn, find this great apres-bike-ski place that is a welcome addition to the Jaffrey dining scene. The Shattuck Inn has a beautiful golf course and has just started to groom a few trails for cross-country skiing in the winter. There’s a great outside dining deck facing west for beautiful sunsets, mondo views of Mt. Monadnock, good pub food and an overwhelming selection of microbrews on tap. Try the Maine Lunch ale if it’s available.
Swimming Opportunity.
Jaffrey Town Beach. You were there, you biked right by it, you saw how the water beckoned to you on this hot sticky day, it looked great despite the fact that it was a bit crowded. It’s like that old Toyota jingle, “You asked for it. You got it. Jaffrey Town Beach.” It’s a hop, skip and a jump away and the parking is easy.
At a Glance: Jaffrey, West Rindge Loop
0 miles Start in parking lot by Jaffrey Town Green near Police Station.
Negotiate through busy intersection onto Main St. heading East
0.1 miles Bear right on Stratton Rd.
0.7 miles At Humiston Field, bear left on Squantum Rd.
1.3 miles At intersection with Hunt Rd. bear right to stay on Squantum Rd.
Descend and pass Jaffrey Town Beach on your right.
1.8 miles Right on Woodbound Rd.
4.0 miles Turn left for the only uphill on Woodbound Rd. South.
Pastoral farms.
4.9 miles Right on West Main St.
5.0 miles Right on rail bed trail. First 1000 feet are lumpy with old ties but these end soon.
Look closely for this turn or you’ll miss it. You’re now on this same rail bed all the
way back to Jaffrey. Great marsh views most of the way.
8.6 miles Turn left on Main St., negotiate the busy intersection back to
your car.
